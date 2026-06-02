Here are the best 2026 EOFY vacuum cleaner discounts

With EOFY sales coming up, now is a great time to check out the latest in floor care and find an amazing sale.

Whether you’re after a robot vacuum to effortlessly handle day-to-day cleaning, a stick vacuum for quick spot cleaning, or a hard floor washing machine, there’s excellent deals to be had.

EOFY Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 Pro pictured

Roborock’s Qrevo Edge 2 is a capable robot vacuum cleaner and mop that we reviewed recently. It’s already going on a steep sale with the Qrevo Edge 2 seeing an $800 discount that brings it to $1399 and the step-up Edge 2 Pro model seeing a $1000 discount to $1799.

The main difference between the two is the Edge 2 Pro features an AdaptiLift chassis that helps it deal with high and long pile carpets. The robot actively adjusts its body height to maintain optimal suction.

The chassis also helps it navigate thresholds up to 4 centimetres in height, making it ideal for apartments and homes with level transitions between areas.

The standard Qrevo Edge 2 offers excellent suction and solid mopping performance for effortless day-to-day cleaning. Considering this steep discount, the issues I had with the unit in review become less problematic.

The Qrevo Edge 2 Pro will be discounted at big box retailers from 11th June to 24th June, while the standard Qrevo Edge 2 will be discounted exclusively at Harvey Norman from 4th June to 1st July.

The Roborock F25 Ultra is the step-up model of the F25 Ace Pro we reviewed recently. Its $700 discount brings it down to $799, and based on our experience with the F25 Ace Pro, it’s well worth it if you regularly handle hard floor cleaning.

The F25 Ace Pro uses detergent to lift stubborn debris, while the F25 Ultra uses steam power to lift ingrained dirt and partially sanitise surfaces. Both approaches have their merits, but steam is better suited for embedded dirt that won’t shift chemically.

It offers a lay-flat design that helps to reach under furniture, a tangle-free roller that all but eliminates hair wrapping, and continuous hot water cleaning that’s tough on stains.

The F25 Ultra is on sale from 28th May to 3rd June at Harvey Norman, and sales will continue at Roborock’s store from 18th June to 1st July.

The Tineco Floor One S7 Stretch Steam is an easy-to-use, capable cleaner that’s great at shifting embedded dirt. The discount brings this unit to $697, which makes it an easy recommendation if you’re mainly dealing with hard floor messes.

If you’re looking for a chemical-free way to shift stubborn dirt and debris from hard flooring, the Tineco Floor One S7 Stretch Steam is a great choice.

Its roller gets right up to the edge of the unit, making it easy to follow baseboards and clean right up to the edge of counters in the kitchen and bathroom.

The Dyson Gen5detect Absolute is an older generation Dyson vacuum, but offers powerful suction to deep-clean embedded dirt and pet hair. The $600 discount brings it down to $898.

It features Dyson’s Fluffy Optic head with a brush that readily absorbs dust, and a built-in light that helps to reveal dust on hard flooring.

Dyson “Absolute” packages include a variety of tools to help clean all kinds of mess, like the hair screw tool that detangles hair, the digital motorbar with adaptive suction, and a crevice tool for reaching into gaps.

The Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone is one of the brand’s most powerful robot vacuums, combining Ecovacs’ best navigation technology and cleaning effectiveness. This steep $1200 discount brings the unit down to $1798.

As with other Ecovacs robot vacuums we’ve reviewed, it offers excellent navigation and mapping, seamless transitions between hard flooring and carpets, and automatic dustbin emptying, reservoir changeover, and mop washing.

One outstanding feature is the OZMO Roller with TruEdge following that helps the robot clean right up to the baseboard and into corners.