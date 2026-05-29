Roborock F25 Ace Pro Review: Is foam or steam best?

The Roborock F25 Ace Pro is a hard floor wet/dry cleaner that offers JetFoaming detergent spray to help lift stubborn dirt.

Like other cleaners in the segment it comes with a self-cleaning docking station that washes and dries the mop roller after a run.

Whether you’re using it for spot cleaning or a full clean, the Roborock F25 Ace Pro is a helpful companion for floor care.

Overall Rating: 4 / 5

Pros

Strong pickup with minimal hair wrapping

Foaming detergent is very helpful to pick up stuck stains

App is optional

Cons

Dirty water management is a bit of a chore

Ingrained stains lift better with steam than detergent

Messy water refill

Price: $1299 | Best for hard floor households and anyone replacing a manual mop

Setup & First Impressions

Setup is about as frictionless as it gets – just unpack the cleaner, attach the handle, place the dock and it’s ready to get started.

You can optionally connect the cleaner up to the app which gives you control over settings from your phone, but most controls you need are available on the device itself. In the app you can set water flow, suction power, and wheel assistance for each mode.

As reviewed, the package includes a spare roller and filter which is helpful for longevity, as well as a detergent bottle that provides plenty of fluid for cleaning.

Design & Aesthetics

The Roborock F25 Ace Pro features a premium feel and design with nice plastics and anodised aluminium accents in the right places. It’s not exactly a cleaner I’d want to leave out on display, but it looks fine in a laundry.

Roborock’s SlideTech 2.0 drives the motorised wheels that help move the unit back and forth, while the FlatReach 2.0 lay-flat design helps reach under furniture for a more thorough clean.

Life With the Roborock F25 Ace Pro

I’ve been using the Roborock F25 Ace Pro for spot cleaning and full runs alike, and it suits both use cases very well.

You can switch between Auto mode for regular cleaning, Max for tough stains, Eco for light cleaning, and Sponge for easier water pickup. The “DirTect” Smart Sensor automatically adjusts water and suction in Auto mode and worked well.

Positives

One of the highlight features is the foam trigger that provides on-demand foaming detergent that helps to lift stuck and stubborn stains. While you hold it, foam sprays from the front of the unit about 15 centimetres ahead of the machine.

The machine ramps up suction and roller power after spraying detergent to maximise stain lifting.

The F25 Ace Pro features JawScrapers near the roller that minimise hair wrapping. My long hair easily gets trapped around many vacuums and mops, but I noticed no buildup on this machine.

App-optional operation is refreshing to see in this segment. Since you can control the main functions you need right on the device, there’s no need to mess around with a phone every time you want to clean.

Negatives

Dirty water management is required after every run and after each self-cleaning run, meaning two prompts to empty the dirty water every time you clean. This feels a bit like overkill.

Ingrained and stubborn stains don’t quite shift without manual assistance or thorough passes. It’s not uncommon for motorised wet/dry floor cleaners, but it doesn’t quite match the marketing promises.

In its lay-flat mode you can drive the mop around using the app, but I didn’t really find a genuine use case for this. Roborock presents it as a method to clean under low furniture, but in practice it’s not precise enough to use for proper cleaning because of the delay between the app and the device.

Performance & Reliability

Performance is at its best with the foam helping to tackle stubborn stains. The foaming detergent helps to tackle stubborn debris by increasing surface area and reducing surface tension.

Detergent is strong on loose debris and surface grime but is less effective on deeply ingrained stains compared to steam cleaners. This is the key choice to make when looking for a floor cleaner, and it’s determined by whether you mainly handle day-to-day spills or difficult grime.

The self-cleaning function on the dock works well to keep the roller clean and the drying performs its job well in the normal Quiet or quicker Fast mode. When it’s in a second room set to Quiet mode it’s difficult to hear at all.

Practical Considerations

The noise levels on this cleaner are great. Even in Max mode it’s quiet enough to use in the home without too much disturbance.

The unit comes with a 12-month warranty to cover any issues in the first year, and consumables are widely available at reasonable prices.

When refilling the mop water and detergent it can be a little messy as the receptacle is wide but shallow.

It’s worth noting that the F25 Ace Pro is a hard-floor only device as it delivers water in every mode.

Value & Alternatives

There are plenty of options that accomplish the same thing around the same price, but in different ways. Ultimately, the F25 Ace Pro is good value, though.

The Tineco Floor One S7 Stretch Steam is a key comparison that uses steam rather than detergent for stubborn stain lifting. The choice comes down to whether you’d prefer detergent or steam as the cleaning agent.

The Roborock F25 Ultra comes in a little more expensive at $1499 and adds 150-degree steam and hot water washing for the extra expense; a worthwhile consideration, especially if you find it on sale.

The Dreame H15 Pro is regularly selling for around $699 while offering solid performance, but misses some of the features like automatic detergent mixing, lay-flat operation and advanced motors.

Would I Buy It With My Own Money?

Yes, this is a solid wet/dry floor cleaner. The decision comes down to whether you’d prefer the F25 Ace Pro detergent approach that easily handles everyday grime or another model using steam cleaning for baked-on and ingrained debris.