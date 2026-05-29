Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 Review: Clever Tricks, Clunky App

The Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 is a capable vacuum/mop floor care robot with some neat tricks to keep your home cleaner. It can drop its mopping pads at the dock to keep carpets dry, then pick them back up for a mopping run on hard floors.

Coming in at $2199 the Qrevo Edge 2 sits in a competitive segment where the hardware is similarly capable across multiple manufacturers. They’re all solid cleaners that are elevated or let down by other parts of the experience.

What keeps the Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 from a higher rating is the app, which presented too many frustrations to ignore and undermined the overall user experience of this robot.

Overall Rating: 3 / 5

Pros

Auto mop pad dropping keeps carpets dry

Solid vacuuming performance across hard floor and carpet

Streak-free mopping to take care of routine floor care

Cons

App is buggy, unintuitive, and annoying to use

Edge and corner following is underwhelming; ironic given the name

Bumps into furniture with force, reducing confidence in leaving it alone

Price: $2199 | Best for households that want reliable carpet protection

Setup & First Impressions

The unboxing experience was straightforward. The robot and its dock arrive well-packed and mostly assembled out of the box. Just attach the ramp and cable to the dock, then proceed with setup by scanning the QR code on the robot with the companion app.

First impressions on the robot itself are good. It feels solid and well-finished where it matters. The dock feels a step cheaper in its material quality, but functionally it does the job.

It’s worth noting that the robot requires app registration before the bulk of its features are accessible, so you’ll need to block out some time to get it updated and connected before its first run.

Design & Aesthetics

The Edge 2 has a clean and low-profile design that looks great in modern homes. The dock is a standard-sized unit with a manageable footprint.

The robot’s finish and plastics feel fairly premium for the price bracket, while the dock feels a little cheaper. The parts you actually interact with regularly like the water receptacle feel fine, but other parts seem to attract some dust.

A neat design feature is the magnetic mop pads that the robot can drop at (or pick up from) the dock. This helps keep carpets dry and eliminates the chance of drips.

Life With the Roborock Qrevo Edge 2

I have been using the Qrevo Edge 2 roughly every second day, and this schedule has been working well to keep my apartment spotless.

The reality of living with any robot cleaner is that you’ll need to prepare your home a little before each run. That means picking up anything on the floor that might interrupt its path, and closing doors to rooms you don’t want it entering.

On its first run the Qrevo Edge 2 maps your home from several positions in each room. The first map it made of my apartment was wildly incorrect; floor length mirrors are instead detected as extra rooms and it drives concerningly fast into them to try to go through – but this is a common issue with many robovacs.

After a few runs and some manual intervention, it updated the map and was a bit more reliable.

Positives

The mop pad dropping is the most outstanding feature here. When planning its path through your home, the robot can leave its pads at the dock when taking care of carpeted areas. When it moves back to hard surfaces it retrieves the pads to run a mopping and vacuuming cycle. This works reliably and removes an annoyance I’ve found on other robot cleaners.

Vacuum performance was competent on both hard floors and carpet. Its pickup isn’t world-leading, but it’s good enough that you could get away with just using this as your main vacuum.

Negatives

The app is bad enough that it lets down the rest of the experience. Swiping away alerts is unintuitive as the alerts move in any direction, and there’s only one direction they’re actually removed.

Map editing is awkward, and it’s very likely you’ll need to engage with it due to the aforementioned first map issues. Correcting these takes more effort than it really should.

If you have more than one Roborock product, the app becomes unreliable. Tapping to open the Edge 2 and send it on a run instead brought up the F25 Ace Pro we have for review.

I encountered one event where the robot got itself stuck on an office chair leg and it was unable to recover, requiring manual intervention to lift it clear before it reoriented in the room and limped back to the dock.

The obstacle avoidance handles cables well, but its overconfidence means the robot is prone to driving into furniture with enough force that I decided not to leave it unsupervised.

The marketing would suggest close edge following, but in practice the robot seems a bit shy of following walls too closely.

At this price point, these issues are rough edges that become difficult to accept.

Performance & Reliability

Vacuuming was the strongest point of the Qrevo Edge 2. It’s thorough enough that little debris gets left behind after a run, and even if it does miss something the advantage of a robovac is that anything missed on a Monday gets picked up by Wednesday.

The Edge 2 handles routine mopping well; floors come up streak-free and coverage is thorough. It has difficulty shifting stuck-on debris and you may need to spot clean for tougher stains.

Edge and corner coverage is weaker than I’d like. It doesn’t quite follow baseboards close enough and corners aren’t handled thoroughly.

The first-pass mapping missed entire sections of rooms in my apartment, but after several runs the map becomes updated and fairly reliable. In my case I needed significant manual intervention as it hallucinated an entire room and section divisions were not good.

Practical Considerations

The Qrevo Edge 2 has good dustbin and water capacity that keeps maintenance to a minimum. With automatic emptying, the most common interaction is refilling the mop water and emptying the dirty water receptacle.

The Edge 2 offers several vacuuming modes from Max Power giving thorough pickup to Quiet modes that are suitable for daily runs. On the lower modes it’s quiet enough to use while working or watching TV without too much disturbance.

The robot comes with a two-year warranty that gives you some peace of mind.

Value & Alternatives

Coming in at $2199 the Qrevo Edge 2 competes directly with several other strong options.

The Ecovacs Deebot T90 Pro Omni offers great performance at a comparable price point. The key benefits are better navigation confidence, a more polished app, and significantly improved edge following.

The Ecovacs Deebot T80S Omni sits at a similar performance level and is worth cross-shopping.

The Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 Pro is a step up model at $2799, offering a more advanced dock with higher temperature mop washing and drying along with improved obstacle avoidance. It also provides the AdaptiLift chassis that raises and lowers to maintain contact on high pile rugs and carpet.

The Edge 2’s clear advantage over either of the Ecovacs options is the mop pad drop system. If carpet contamination is a specific concern in your home, that feature alone may justify your choice.

Would I Buy It With My Own Money?

Not at full price. The app frustrations alone are significant and the edge cleaning is fairly weak. Some features are genuinely useful, but at $2199 this robot needs more than one trick up its sleeve. If you need reliable carpet protection it’s a good option, but otherwise it’s not the most obvious choice.