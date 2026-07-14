Headphones and TV speakers: How to set up TV dual audio output for better listening

Using headphones and TV speakers at the same time is a common wish. For example, one person may wish to use headphones because they’re hard of hearing and need a volume too high for the other viewers in the room.

Sending audio to speakers and headphones at the same time should be a simple request, but some manufacturers make it harder than it should be. Worse yet, they may not support it at all in a way that suits your setup.

We’ve gone through documentation for the big TV brands and tested where we could. Here’s where each brand currently stands and what to do if your TV doesn’t support the feature.

Why is dual audio a problem?

TVs are built around one audio output at a time. By default, if you plug in headphones or connect a Bluetooth device, the internal speakers will mute because for most viewers, that’s what’s expected.

Splitting the signal to two outputs is unfortunately considered a niche function rather than an accessibility feature. Brands that do support it call it various names, including Dual Audio, Multi-Output Audio, or simply Internal Speakers + Bluetooth.

The reason it may not be supported, especially on older TVs, is that splitting audio can introduce latency meaning the audio may not sync up with what’s on screen. On the other hand, our view is that some audio is better than none.

Headphones and TV speakers: Brand by brand

Here’s whether each of the top five TV brands offer simultaneous audio output on current models, and how to access it where available.

It’s worth noting that your specific model may differ, but we’ve tried to give a broad overview of TVs from the current decade.

LG: Yes

LG TVs running at least webOS 6.0 (2021 models or newer) support the feature. With a range of outputs, LG has one of the more flexible implementations.

All Settings

Sound

Sound Out

Use External Speakers with TV Speaker

There are several options here, including Bluetooth, Optical Out, HDMI ARC, or wired headphones plus TV speaker. Select the option that best suits your needs.

On older LG models, you may be able to run wired headphones alongside the internal speakers, but not Bluetooth headphones.

Samsung: Yes

Samsung has supported the feature for a long time. The brand calls it Multi-Output Audio, and files it under Accessibility rather than Sound. This function plays audio through the TV speakers and one Bluetooth device at the same time, providing independent volume control.

On models from 2022 to today:

Settings

All Settings

General & Privacy

Accessibility

Multi-Output Audio

On models from 2017 to 2021:

Settings

General

Accessibility

The option stays greyed out until you have a Bluetooth device paired, so connect the headphones before you go looking for the setting. Samsung TVs mostly don’t feature a wired headphone jack anymore, meaning wired headphone owners will need an extra device.

Sony: Yes, on newer models

Sony’s newest models make this function easy; here is a full model breakdown. It’s one of the more straightforward menus to navigate.

With your headphones paired, press Quick Settings on the remote

Navigate to Speakers

Select TV Speakers or your audio system

Older models lack this functionality and require an additional transmitter or a soundbar. Once your headphones are connected via Bluetooth or cable:

Press Quick Settings

Settings

Display & Sound

Set Audio Output to Audio System

Set Digital Audio Out to PCM

Sony flags that this method will degrade audio quality and explicitly doesn’t recommend it for the best experience. There’s spotty availability across the range, but Android TV era models don’t support it.

TCL: Yes

TCL TVs since at least 2021 have supported the feature on select models, but there is conflicting advice online. Check your manual for exact instructions if you have an older model.

Our hands-on testing on the current TCL range suggests all current C-series and X-series models support the feature.

Open Quick Settings

Scroll across to Audio Output

Select the option that best suits your setup

Where available, TCL offers Wired Headphone + Internal Speaker and Bluetooth + Internal Speaker options that play audio simultaneously.

Hisense: Yes, wired only

Hisense supports output over wired headphones and the internal speakers at the same time since at least 2021. The difference between local model variants means it’s not a guarantee, but where available the following should apply:

Settings

Sound

Speakers

Audio Output

When you select Headphone with Speakers mode, the headset and TV will have sound at the same time. However, there’s no documented support for Bluetooth headphones.

Workarounds

If your TV doesn’t support simultaneous audio output, there’s still ways to get audio working the way you want it.

One option that’s generally well supported is an optical Bluetooth transmitter. If your TV supports Internal TV Speaker + Optical output, you can use this to connect Bluetooth headphones to the transmitter while keeping the TV speakers as well.

Transmitters with optical passthrough can keep your soundbar or Hi-Fi receiver connected through the same port.

Audeara

Brisbane-based company Audeara offers transceivers like the BT-01 that send audio from the optical output of your TV to Bluetooth headphones, or the BT-03 Audio Broadcaster with Auracast functionality to pair multiple devices simultaneously.

With a focus on accessibility and flexibility, Audeara is a great local option to get your speakers and headphones connected at the same time.

Soundbar & AV Receiver splitting

Some soundbar and AV receiver brands support simultaneous headphone and speaker output themselves. If your TV doesn’t support dual output or you’re using a Hi-Fi or soundbar setup, this is the best workaround.

Bose

Bose SimpleSync pairs Bluetooth headphones to the soundbar via the app, allowing both to play audio at the same time with independent volume control.

Yamaha

Yamaha MusicCast soundbars and receivers offer simultaneous output to Bluetooth and speakers unless you’re using Bluetooth as the input method.

Denon & Marantz

HEOS-enabled AV receivers provide Bluetooth Transmitter mode that’s designed to play audio through wired speakers and Bluetooth headphones at the same time.

Exceptions

A few notable outliers that don’t support simultaneous output are Samsung, LG, and Sonos soundbars. For these brands, you’ll have to rely on your TV supporting the feature rather than connecting to the soundbar.

JBL doesn’t yet support dual audio output, but the feature is reportedly in the works for an upcoming firmware update.

TV Dual Audio

The TV is the best place to try and split your audio if you have it available. As it stands, most of the brands make it fairly straightforward. For those that don’t, if you have a Yamaha, Bose, or Denon/Marantz external audio setup, you can split the audio there instead.

If you’ve got an older TV you want to stick with but need the functionality to split to Bluetooth headphones, Audeara offers a great solution.

None of this advice is universal, so the best option is to dive into your manual and check your exact model.

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