2026 TCL Range: The new TV lineup and hands-on with the X11L

TCL showed off its newest TVs in Sydney on 19th June, including the high-end X11L, and the new C6L, C7L, and C8L.

The 2026 TCL range goes all-in on SQD-MiniLED technology.

In a darkroom demo, representatives from the brand showed off the SQD-MiniLED’s exceptional colour accuracy, brightness, and panel quality.

What is SQD-MiniLED?

The TV market this year is split across a few technologies, including OLED, RGB MiniLED, and SQD-MiniLED. Each has its own merits, but TCL is focused on developing its SQD-MiniLED technology further.

SQD stands for Super Quantum Dot, and it’s TCL’s newest refinement of the technology. It results in a wide colour gamut, high colour accuracy, and reduced crosstalk between dimming zones.

TCL says SQD-MiniLED panels support more dimming zones than RGB MiniLED. That means SQD matches RGB panels on colour gamut while delivering increased contrast in comparison.

SQD-MiniLED provides increased brightness and the high number of dimming zones helps to close the gap on contrast levels versus OLED panels.

The 2026 TCL Range: SQD-MiniLED

The X11L is the flagship model in TCL’s range this year, available in 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch sizes. With up to 20,736 dimming zones and a peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits, the X11L delivers an exceptional HDR picture.

The C8L features 4032 dimming zones and up to 6000 nits of peak brightness. That’s a meaningful difference from the X11L but the C8L still delivers exceptional image quality. It’s available in sizes from 65-inches to 98-inches.

The C7L covers the widest range in the SQD lineup with sizes from 55-inches to 98-inches. The C7L provides 2176 dimming zones and 3000 nits of peak brightness. For customers who don’t need the extreme brightness of the higher-end models, this is a great value proposition.

The C6L uses a QD-MiniLED panel that omits the Ultra Colour Filter and features a lower dimming zone count than the SQD models. It still includes Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compatibility along with 144Hz variable refresh rate for gaming. The C6L is available from 55-inch to 85-inch sizes.

Hands on with the TCL X11L

During my visit to Sydney I got some hands-on time with the X11L, including set up. I set up the TV with my phone and sat down with it for a few hours watching movies, shows, and sports to get a sense of how it performs.

Out of the box, the X11L includes secure three-screw legs or a wall mount for flexible positioning. Attached to the panel are protective pieces that help to prevent fingerprinting and panel damage during lifting and positioning.

The metal-finish bezel looks and feels premium, and the legs have vanity covers that help to finish the look. Compared to previous models, the X11L is quite a bit thinner. The design accents like the grille help this TV sit comfortably alongside your other furniture.

The glossy screen helps the X11L achieve the best possible contrast level and detail, but it’s extremely fingerprint prone and reflections are a real-world consideration. If you’ve got kids, you may find unwanted handprints on the screen, and overhead lighting can present problems.

Brightness in a lit room is best-in-class and the TV can be set dim enough for comfortable viewing at night. That flexibility means it’s suitable for a wide range of viewing situations.

Black levels are very impressive, and under normal viewing circumstances it approaches OLED quality closer than most MiniLED panels get.

The built-in audio provides a great listening experience with clear dialogue and acceptable bass, but adding a soundbar still makes an appreciable difference.

Picture Quality

Picture quality out of the box is punchy and bright with outstanding detail and clarity. The default sharpness setting is a touch aggressive and Sports mode oversaturates the image with crushed greens.

After dialling in the settings, the TV provides an excellent image, with a bright image in the Standard setting, and more natural results from the Filmmaker and IMAX Enhanced modes.

I watched Blade Runner 2049 on the X11L and it produced exceptional detail and colours. With a touch of picture sharpening, the scenes in the movie looked incredibly realistic.

HDR is most impressive in Intelligent and Standard modes, taking advantage of the high peak brightness the screen offers.

I also checked out the TV’s smooth motion, colour performance and upscaling features with the anime Umamusume: Pretty Derby. It performed extremely well; smooth motion provides a lot of adjustment options so you can get the picture looking perfect.

I caught part of a World Cup match and got a chance to check out a few functions geared towards sports. The default Sport mode is a bit off-putting, with crushed greens and blown-out colours that look a bit hyper-real. After toning down the settings a bit, I managed to get a great picture with smooth motion.

As with most TVs, you’ll get the best performance out of the X11L by changing a few settings on your own.

Sports Mode

Our Take

TCL’s continued commitment to refining SQD-MiniLED technology has paid off with the latest range. Its technical performance compared with OLED and RGB MiniLED demonstrates that SQD-MiniLED is still very competitive against other panels, offering excellent colour performance and brightness.

The top-end X11L is an extremely impressive flagship, and the C-series range keeps SQD technology accessible at a range of price points. Overall, this is one of TCL’s most compelling lineups to date.