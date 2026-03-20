Which is the best OLED TV? LG and Samsung compared

With the recent Samsung OLED announcement and LG’s lineup reveal for the coming year, it might be difficult to pick the best OLED TV.

On many points each brand has very comparable models at similar price brackets, but there are a few key differences to take away from these announcements.

Let’s cover what’s the same between both brands, and what are the differences.

Similarities

Both brands’ flagship models feature near-flush wall mounting options. Both the LG OLED evo W6 and the Samsung S95H feature sleek designs with minimal protrusion and wireless connectivity options.

Flagship and midrange models from both LG and Samsung feature glare-reducing anti-reflective coatings. Samsung offers this on the S95H and the S90H models, while LG offers it on the OLED evo G6 and on the OLED evo C6.

Refresh rates are similar on all models, with LG OLED evo models reaching 165Hz and Samsung S95H and S90H models achieving the same. The LG OLED B6 reaches 144Hz variable refresh rate, while the Samsung S85H peaks out at 120Hz depending on the size.

Pricing is extremely competitive between both brands, with comparable models coming in at around the same price. At the top and bottom levels they are priced similarly, though there are a few comparisons between models where one is a bit more affordable than another.

Points for Samsung

Samsung offers a longer update tail than LG, with updates promised for at least 7 years. LG extends its update tail to 5 years, but this might be a meaningful difference if you’re thinking long-term.

Samsung’s lifestyle-forward thin panel comes in significantly cheaper than the similar LG OLED evo W6 model, saving you a few thousand on comparable sizes. However, you’ll need to pay extra if you’re looking for wireless connectivity.

Samsung’s bezel design on the S95H is more design-focused than minimalist, with the metal surround. The company says this approach was inspired by the huge popularity of the Samsung Frame.

Only Samsung currently touts Pantone validation for its TVs, and promises a high level of colour accuracy with its QD-OLED panels. Under the right circumstances, Samsung panels deliver highly saturated, vivid colours.

Points for LG

The biggest point of difference in LG’s favour is Dolby Vision support. If you’re a movie fan wanting to use this standard, LG is the better pick as Samsung skips support for it entirely in its 2026 OLED lineup.

At the entry level, the LG B6 offers a better gaming experience than Samsung, with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync certification along with slightly higher refresh rates, meaning it’s a better companion for PCs and gaming consoles.

If you’re after a massive screen, LG has you covered with sizes reaching up to an eye-watering 97-inches – though you’ll be paying quite a bit for such an experience. Samsung’s models top out at 83-inches.

At middle sizes like 65-inches and 77-inches, LG is slightly cheaper than Samsung, with models coming in at a couple of hundred dollars less.

What would you choose?

You can’t go too far wrong with either option when it comes to image quality – they’re at the peak of this industry for a reason.

LG has several points of compatibility like Dolby Vision and G-SYNC certification, as well as distraction-free options like Filmmaker Mode at the push of a button.

Of the two options I would lean towards LG OLED models – and in particular either the 77-inch or 83-inch OLED evo C6.

The biggest reason I’d pick this model is the trickle-down Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel that was featured on last year’s flagship OLED evo G5. Thanks to this, OLED evo C6 models in these sizes achieve a brighter picture than other models in the C6 lineup.

Compared to the S95H and OLED evo G6 or W6 lines, this would also save quite a bit of money that I’d spend on a solid 4K BluRay player and some movies as well as a hifi setup or soundbar.