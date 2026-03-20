Samsung OLED TVs in 2026 are a bigger range and better than ever

Samsung has revealed its range of OLED TVs for 2026, introducing three model lines with brighter panels, intelligent features, and high refresh rates.

The company is introducing the S95H, S90H, and S85H lines with a wider range of sizes available combines with intelligent features that are designed to enhance your viewing experience.

Samsung One UI Tizen OS

Samsung is providing at least 7 years of operating system upgrades for its OLED models, ensuring your significant investment in a new TV today isn’t outdated so soon in the future.

New for 2026, Samsung TVs can display photos from your Google Photos account, enabling you to display treasured memories from your albums.

Samsung OLED S95H

As the premium model in the range, the OLED S95H is designed to serve as both the centrepiece of your home cinema and as a gorgeous display for artworks in your home.

Samsung’s FloatLayer design allows it to mount pretty much flush to the wall, creating a clean aesthetic that’s perfect for displaying artworks from the new OLED Art Store of over 5000 pieces.

If you’re looking for that sleek, cable-free experience, the S95H supports the optional Wireless One Connect Box, transmitting 4K video at 165Hz refresh rate up to 10 metres with minimal latency and quality loss.

The display features Samsung’s Glare-Free anti-reflective coating that helps it to deal with tricky lighting conditions and enhance your viewing experience.

Samsung OLED S90H

The S90H meets the S95H in several categories, featuring the Glare-Free display that improves your viewing experience in bright rooms, and even receives a blazing fast 165Hz refresh rate that is sure to make it a popular choice for gamers.

The S90H also meets Pantone validation for lifelike colour and excellent picture quality.

Featuring what Samsung is calling a Laser-Slim design, the S90H has a thin profile that looks good from all angles.

Samsung OLED S85H

Samsung has brought back the S85 series in the S85H, rounding out the lineup and ensuring there’s models available at a more affordable price point.

The S85H features Samsung’s Contour Design that ensures the body is sleek and elegant in modern living rooms.

Although it’s an entry model, it still features exceptional image quality and a great user experience with Samsung Vision AI Companion enhancements.

Pricing and Availability

Here’s the full list of models and sizes on offer. All models will be rolling out availability in the coming days.