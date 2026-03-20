LG TV 2026 lineup – everything you need to know about the OLED and QNED ranges

The LG TV 2026 lineup builds upon strong entries from prior years, adding AI features and panel improvements across the LG OLED and LG QNED ranges.

The key headline this year – as it is with many brands – is AI. Across both panel technologies, each TV model is enhanced with onboard AI features that optimise your viewing experience and aid in content discovery.

Alongside other improvements to panel technology, LG TVs this year promise to look better than ever.

Changes From 2025

A few key points have changed compared to last year’s range.

Larger models in the OLED C6 range feature a trickle-down panel technology from last year’s flagship OLED G5. The Primary RGB Tandem OLED display produces a brighter, more vivid picture compared to conventional OLED panels.

Secondly, there’s no longer an edge-lit QNED model. Even the entry-level QNED70 features a Mini LED backlight, giving it a considerable boost in image quality compared to edge-lit LCD panels.

webOS 26

All LG TVs coming out this year will feature the latest webOS 26 from LG. The company promises at least 5 years of updates to the operating system, ensuring the TV doesn’t become outdated so soon after purchase.

AI is the big focus for this iteration of webOS, with Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini models connected to the search function. These are intended to provide better natural language processing and more relevant results based on what you search for.

The onboard AI Concierge feature recommends new shows and movies based on your previous searches, as well as providing easy access to menus and settings from natural sentences.

LG TV 2026: OLED Range

LG OLED TVs this year provide all the benefits of OLED panels – perfect contrast levels and precise detail.

Brightness has traditionally been a tradeoff for this panel technology, but in recent years this has been improving.

All LG OLED models this year have inbuilt virtual surround sound, and feature WOW Orchestra to synchronise compatible soundbars for improved audio response.

OLED evo W6

The OLED evo W6 is the return of LG’s wallpaper TV – a razor-thin TV that’s designed with aesthetics at the forefront of the feature list.

It can be mounted nearly flush to the wall with a clever slide-on mounting bracket that uses gravity to secure the TV and reduces the need for extra mounting hardware.

LG’s Zero Connect box transmits all audio and video to the screen wirelessly. LG promises this doesn’t add any latency or result in any drop in quality.

It’s excels in image quality, sharing features like Brightness Booster Ultra and the image processor with the flagship OLED evo G6.

OLED evo G6

LG’s OLED evo G6 promises excellent image quality with Brightness Booster Ultra and Primary RGB Tandem OLED panels.

Combined with LG’s backlight tech, this year’s OLED evo G6 is up to 20 percent brighter than its predecessor.

They’re also built with an anti-reflection coating for minimal distraction in tricky lighting situations, like with overhead lights or windows.

There’s also a 97-inch model, but this differs slightly with a different panel technology, no brightness technology, and no anti-reflective technology. It’s still a capable panel, but doesn’t reach the heights of the 55-inch to 83-inch models.

OLED evo C6

The OLED evo C6 shares the same image processor as the flagship OLED evo G6, producing a refined image.

77-inch and 83-inch models feature a Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel trickled down from last year’s flagship OLED evo G5, meaning these two sizes will be brighter than the rest of the range.

Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture means these two models manage up to 3.2 times higher peak brightness than the entry level OLED B6.

All other OLED evo C6 models feature a conventional WOLED panel that still provides excellent image quality and AI enhancements for an optimised image.

OLED B6

The entry-level OLED B6 model provides a full 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, meaning vivid, lifelike colours and detail.

It uses LG’s α 8 AI Processor 4K Gen 3 to provide optimised image quality, upscaling, and audio quality.

The OLED B6 is sure to be a favourite for those looking to step into OLED panel quality on a budget. It offers 144Hz variable refresh rate with G-SYNC and FreeSync certification, making it a great companion for gaming PCs and consoles.

Model Sizes RRP Availability OLED evo W6 83-inches $11,999 July 77-inches $9,499 July OLED evo G6 97-inches $29,999 18 March 83-inches $9,999 May 77-inches $7,499 18 March 65-inches $4,999 18 March 55-inches $3,999 18 March OLED evo C6 83-inches $7,499 April 77-inches $5,499 18 March 65-inches $3,999 18 March 55-inches $2,999 18 March 48-inches $2,399 18 March 42-inches $1,999 May OLED B6 65-inches $3,299 18 March 55-inches $2,499 18 March 48-inches $1,999 18 March

LG TV 2026: QNED Range

LG QNED models come in a wider range of sizes than ever, with bigger models available and more powerful image enhancements shared across the board.

AI Picture Pro is the key feature, available on all QNED models 50-inches and larger. Driven by the LG α AI Processors, this feature brings together AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping to produce a detailed, lifelike image.

All QNED models this year come with the LG AI Magic Remote, featuring a dedicated button for accessing AI content like the inbuilt chatbot. It’s also got hotkeys for your favourite streaming apps and a scroll wheel that makes interface navigation smoother and easier.

QNED90

The LG QNED90 is the top-end QNED model, and LG’s branding around it revolves around the phrase “Ultra Big.”

It comes in a huge 115-inch model that comprises all of LG’s QNED display expertise.

The QNED90 uses a Mini LED backlight to produce its huge, precisely detailed image, and with a 165Hz variable refresh rate, it would be a stunning pairing for gaming PCs and consoles.

It shares many features with the top-end QNED86 model, essentially serving as a huge luxury entry into the QNED range.

QNED86

The QNED86 is a step-up model that features higher refresh rates and a wide range of sizes on offer.

The panels promise vivid, lifelike images with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and Precision Dimming Pro backlight control.

The QNED86 also features Ambient Light Compensation that automatically adjusts screen brightness to suit less than ideal viewing environments.

This model is a great pick for gamers, with a 165Hz variable refresh rate panel and AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

QNED80

The QNED80 model is powered by the α 7 AI Processor 4K Gen 9 and offers powerful image upscaling to improve broadcast quality content.

Like the higher end models, its panel features 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, but it offers a significantly lower refresh rate at just 60Hz variable with Motion Booster to simulate up to 120Hz.

That means it’s more suited for casual viewing rather than gaming content.

QNED70

The QNED70 is a fairly basic model in the lineup, but still features a Mini LED backlight, elevating its image quality compared to many other entry level models on the market.

It features 4K Super Upscaling to bring standard quality content up to a higher level of detail with increased resolution and tone mapping. Plus, it also features vivid colours with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

It serves as a compelling entry level model to the range, providing a step up from traditional edge-lit LCD panels.