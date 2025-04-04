Tineco: The Floorcare Brand to Watch in 2025

Tineco is redefining floorcare in 2025 with cutting-edge technology that makes cleaning faster, smarter, and more hygienic. Tineco’s existing innovations—including FlashDry, HyperSteam, and iLoop Smart Sensor Technology—are already delivering exceptional cleaning performance for consumers.

FlashDry Technology: Faster, Odour-Free Cleaning

One of the biggest frustrations with wet and dry vacuums is the lingering musty odour caused by inadequate drying. Tineco solves this with FlashDry Technology, which uses 70°C hot water to dissolve stains and deep-clean from the brush roller to the pipes. It then applies sealed hot air drying at the same temperature to remove residual water. The entire process takes just five minutes and prevents odour causing bacteria. The brush roller also rotates in both directions, making it fluffier and drier while preventing unpleasant smells.

HyperSteam Technology: Deep Clean with Superheated Steam

For next-level floor hygiene, HyperSteam Technology uses 140°C superheated steam to sanitise and refresh floors. The steam effectively breaks down sticky messes and stubborn stains in half the time of traditional methods. Paired with a soft roller and continuous fresh water flow, it delivers a streak-free, polished finish. This technology is perfect for homes seeking a more thorough, chemical-free clean.

iLoop Smart Sensor Technology: Intelligent, Efficient Cleaning Tineco’s iLoop Smart Sensor Technology takes the guesswork out of cleaning by automatically detecting dirt levels. It adjusts the suction, roller speed, and water flow in real time for optimal cleaning performance. This not only ensures a deeper clean but also extends battery life compared to manual settings—making it ideal for larger homes or extended cleaning sessions.

Tineco’s Top Models Leading the Way

Tineco FLOOR ONE S6 FlashDry – Powerful and Odour-Free

RRP: $899 | Available at Harvey Norman

The FLOOR ONE S6 FlashDry offers odour-free cleaning with its Balanced-Pressure Water Flow System, washing floors with fresh water while recycling dirty water at 450 washes per minute. It features FlashDry Technology, using 70°C hot water to dissolve stains and hot air drying to remove residual water, preventing odours. The dual-sided edge cleaning reaches within 1cm of baseboards, ensuring no spot is missed. With iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, it automatically optimises water and battery usage for up to 40 minutes of runtime.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Steam – Deep Clean with Superheated Steam

RRP: $1,199 | Available at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman

The FLOOR ONE S7 Steam uses 140°C superheated steam to sanitise floors and remove tough messes. This 3-in-1 floor cleaner mops, vacuums, and steams simultaneously for a spotless finish. Its HyperSteam Technology pairs with iLoop Smart Sensor Technology and a continuous brush washing system, keeping the roller fresh throughout the clean. With enhanced battery life and intuitive controls, it’s perfect for busy Australian homes.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S6 Pro Extreme – Smart and Versatile

RRP: $999 | Available at JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, and Bing Lee

The FLOOR ONE S6 Pro Extreme is a 3-in-1 Smart Floor Washer that mops, vacuums, and self-cleans. It uses a continuous fresh water flow system and dual-sided edge cleaning for thorough coverage. The iLoop Smart Sensor Technology automatically adjusts suction, roller speed, and water flow based on dirt levels. Its Ultra Mode transforms water into a natural deep-cleaning solution—ideal for homes with kids and pets. For quick clean-ups, suction-only mode handles small debris or water spills without mopping.

With these advanced technologies and powerful models, Tineco is the floorcare brand to watch in 2025. Whether you want odour-free cleaning, steam-powered stain removal, or smart, automated performance, Tineco offers the perfect solution for every Australian home.



