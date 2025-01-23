Tineco A30S cordless stick vacuum cleaner (cleaning review)

The Tineco A30S is a great value, good performance ‘essential’ stick and handheld vacuum. It comes with a a motorised head and crevice tool and a removable battery. At $319, it is unbeatable.

We use a panel system comprising four different homes to test devices for a week each. Then, I test for a week and write up the review. It is cleaning time at CyberShack as we end the tests on several techy cleaning appliances. It is good for us as it allows for comparisons.

Our panellists had come straight off the $599 Roborock H5 cordless stick vacuum cleaner, and it was inevitable that they made comparisons. Although we don’t usually comment on price, this at $319 (and on sale) pretty well equates to the Roborock.

Panellist’s comments included

‘Out there’ modern design – looks like a Star Wars trooper’s gun

No annoying trigger

Love the LED light, although it is not dust-detecting like Dyson

Easy to empty

Wall dock but not required to charge

HEPA Filter 3um

160 AW

The battery is removable and can be replaced. Charge straight to the battery.

Would have liked a mini-brush for car and mattress use

Better on carpets than the Roborock H5 and about the same on hard floors

I had to remind the panel that vacuums are measured by efficiency on different floors, ease of use, cleaning efficiency, and quality – not necessarily price. Tineco scored their tick for a good low-cost vacuum.

Australian Review: Tineco A30S cordless stick vacuum cleaner (23/01/25)

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Pass+

It has an interesting white design that would not be out of place on a Star Wars Storm Trooper set. It lays the typical vertical dustbin barrel flat, allowing for a larger 5-stage filtration system. A longer barrel means more dustbin capacity—1 Litre in this case.

We particularly like the removable/replaceable battery, which can be charged directly from the charger while unattached. That means you can store the vacuum out of sight in the cupboard and not be tethered to a location with a power point. 10 points to Tineco.

It also has a wall mount that takes two accessories.

This is more of your basic stick vac with similar features to a Dyson V7 or V8. And you know what? Our panel prefers this to the Dyson—it is easier to use, lighter, has longer battery life, and is way more stylish.

Run and Charge Time

It has a 25.2V/2.5A/63W Model ZB2342-7S1P-01A Lithium-ion battery that is well within the safe charging 100W limit for a home. It has seven cell 3.6V batteries (25.2V) and puts these in parallel with another seven for a safer system.

The AC adapter provides DC 30V/.8A/24W and charges in about 4 hours. It does not have a fast charge.

The genuine replaceable battery costs about A$100 in the US. However, you should avoid buying generic batteries from AliExpress and other marketplaces.

The big plus here is that you can charge the battery away from the vacuum – that is smart.

It is rated to run up to 60 minutes, but as usual, it is on the lowest setting without powering the motorised head.

Vacuum head: 30-35 minutes (depends on how much carpet there is)

Motorised mini brush: 40 minutes

2-in-one crevice brush: 45-50 minutes

When set to Max, the time varies from 10-12 minutes.

iLoop

A fancy name for automatic suction increase. When it encounters a dirty patch (particularly carpet), it increases suction. This works very well.

Cleaning efficiency – Pass+ for hard floors and Pass for carpet

We use a 100g combination of sugar, sand, rice, rolled oats and Kellog’s Nutrigrain. We use a Dyson Gen5 Detect to measure how effective the vacuum is. All tests are in standard mode.

Hard floor: 92%. Multiple passes increased this to 96%. This is near perfect.

Carpet short pile: 75%. Multiple passes increased this to 81%. Above average.

Carpet medium pile: 75%. Multiple passes increased this to 79%

Long pet and human hair: It does a good job due to the cutting teeth on its anti-tangle roller.

Combo dusting and Crevice brush: Excellent with loads of power.

Edges: The low-profile main brush fits under most cupboard overhangs.

The ribbed bristle roller brush ‘beats the carpet’ and gives superior results over a ‘fluffy’ roller.

It is not a wet/dry vacuum.

Ergonomics – Pass

The main body weighs 1.9kg, and the vacuum tube and motor head add 1.2 kilograms, for a total of 3.2kg.

The handle allows for vertical and horizontal use. The power button is easy to access and change power levels (if necessary).

The motorised head has two large wheels and guide wheels.

Overall, it is light enough to be used by people with arthritis.

It is a bit large for use in confined spaces like cars, where a smaller portable vacuum would be more useful.

Maintenance

At present, the Tineco A30S does not show on the Australian website, and there are no spare parts listings. This is not a major issue as it appears to use many A-series parts. The prices below are indicative based on the US website.

Straightforward and low time commitment

Main roller bristle brush: Remove using the twist handle. If necessary, it can be washed. Remove fine detritus from the Velcro strips.

Dust bin: Empty when full using the dustbin opening lever.

Top filter: Rinse every so often and dry

The dust separation system worked well: Remove and wash the body and filter.

There is a HEPA filter wrapped around the motor section that can be washed. (A$45)

Noise – Pass

Approximately 70dB

CyberShack’s view: The Tineco A30S cordless stick vacuum cleaner is the best value vac you can get.

The ergonomic dual-handle design, easy-to-empty dust bin, and detachable battery provide an easy cleaning experience. The anti-tangle brush performs well – a challenge for many vacuum cleaners. Auto mode intelligently adjusts suction power as needed.

At $319, it is a no-brainer—what more do we need to say? And it is from a great company with excellent local support.

Tineco A30S ratings

Let’s not get carried away—this is a basic stick vacuum with a few nice features and more suction power than most. But it is the best bargain vacuum we have seen.

It passes all tests, but at similar or lower prices, vacuums from Shark, Ultenic, etc., also pass.

As such, and in the absence of any outstanding or unique feature or rating is: (70 is the pass mark)

Features: 85 – LED headlights, power readouts, and replaceable battery.

Value: 90 – Well priced for the market and great quality/pedigree

Performance: 85 – excellent on hard floors and carpet

Ease of Use: 85 – lighter than many. Easy to clean.

Design: 85 – Interesting design, removable and chargeable battery.

Pros LED lights help to identify detritus

Full-sized 1L dustbin

160 Air Watt power is heaps!

Anti-tangle bristle brush for hard and carpet floors

Can charge battery directly Cons Few accessories - needs a mini brush

Perhaps too long for a handheld in the confines of a car.

