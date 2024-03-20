Tineco FLOOR One S6 Pro Extreme – hard floor vacuum and mop is a breeze (review)

The Tineco FLOOR One S6 Pro Extreme is the latest in its FLOOR ONE series of wet/dry, vacuum/mops. It is superb on hard floors cutting separate vacuum and mopping times in half.

CyberShack has already reviewed the Tineco Floor One S7 Pro – an upgrade to an already good vacuum mop and the Tineco Floor One S5 Pro vacuum mop hard floor cleaner, so it makes sense to review the new Floor One S6 Pro Extreme to see where it fits into the product range.

Here is a table that may just help. E&OE at 20/3/24

Feature S7 Pro S6 Pro Extreme (this review) S5 Pro Price $1299 $899 but on special for $777 at JB Hi-Fi $899 Website Product Page Product Page Product page Screen 3.6” LCD LCD LCD Warranty 2 years 2 years 2 years iLoop Yes Yes Right side edge clean Yes Yes Yes Left side edge clean yes Yes No Brush RPM 450 450 450 Vacuum Auto/Max/Suction/Ultra Auto/Max/Suction/Ultra Auto/Max/Suction Electrolysis water Yes No No Runtime (up to) 40 minutes 35 minutes 35 minutes Charge time 4 hours 4 hours 4 hours Area Up to 300m2 Up to 250m2 Up to 250m2 Self-clean/dock Yes – 3 and 6-minute clean cycles Yes Yes Air dry brush Yes Yes Yes App Yes Yes Yes Noise 78dB 78dB 78dB HEPA washable filter Yes Yes Yes Clean water .85l .8l .8l Dirty water .72l .72l .7l Size H X W X D X Weight 1100 x 265 x 260mm x 5kg 1100*273*260mm x 4.5kg 1100*273*260mm x 4.5kg Motorised wheels Front and rear assistance Front assistance Front assistance Headlights Yes No No

The table doesn’t really help describe the cleaning experience. The S5 Pro was its first significant upgrade to the popular S3. It added forward-wheel power assistance. The S6 Pro Extreme adds dual-edge cleaning, and electrolysis water cleaning (Ultra mode). The S7 Pro is a little larger and has forward and backward bidirectional powered wheels, a headlight, and all the Tineco features.

Australian Review: Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme

Website Tineco AU Site and Manual Price $899 From On sale at JB Hi-Fi for $777 Warranty 24-months ACL Made in China Company Tineco (Est. 1998) is part of Ecovacs (Deebot). In 2019 launched in the US, then Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Pass+

As the third model we have reviewed, we know what to expect. It is well-made, well-designed and easy to use.

The box contains the body, detachable handle, clean and dirty water tanks, spare rollers, filter, cleaning solution and charger base.

It is a step up from the S5 Pro with dual edge clean, but the S7 Pro remains the clear leader in features, and its bi-directional power-assisted wheels make it the one to aspire to.

Dual Edge clean is excellent – on this and the S7 Pro.

The Tineco App – Not necessary

The Tineco App is for Android and iOS. As this does not have firmware updates, it is an unnecessary app. Every function is available on the device itself.

Consumer Advice: We suggest you first read the AU website’s privacy policy and terms of use. Note that these are different from the device policies in the App.

While we can say that the policy and terms are relatively benign, understand that:

They are governed by and construed by the laws of the People’s Republic of China without reference to conflicts of laws. Any disputes under these Terms of Use shall be submitted to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts located in Wuzhong District, Suzhou City, P.R China.

The good news is that you don’t need the App (so don’t use it), which is about owning the customer data.

MHCBS Technology – Exceed

Tineco has invented a new marketing acronym, MHCBS as if we should all know what it means. In fact, it is a pending trademark covering the categories of brushes for vacuum cleaners, Carpet cleaning machines, Cordless vacuum cleaners, Dust exhausting installations for cleaning purposes; Dust removing installations for cleaning purposes, Electric steam mops, Electric steam mops for household purposes; Floor cleaning machines; Floor scrubbing machines; Floor washing machines; Hand-held vacuum cleaners; Machines and apparatus for carpet shampooing, electric; Steam cleaners for household purposes; Steam cleaning machines; Vacuum cleaners; Vacuum cleaners for household purposes.

This means the clean water continually washes the 450RPM rotating brush to ensure only clean water is used on the floor.

Tineco uses many marketing terms, such as iLoop (intelligent vacuum power), SmoothPower (on the S7 Pro for assisted wheels), Centrifugal drying (spinning the rotating brush to dry it), and more. This is typical of Chinese manufacturers—not just Tineco—trying to get one up on the competition. The fact is that it doesn’t need marketing hype—this product and its specs sell themselves.

Modes – Pass+

Auto – Use this 99% of the time. This means that vacuum power and spray volumes are automatically adjusted by iLoop.

Max – Increased vacuum power from 120 to 150W and spray from a light rinse to max. I use Max on stubborn stains like dried coffee. No iLoop.

Ultra—This uses electrolysis in the clean water tank to aid cleaning. It did not appear to make a difference compared to Auto, and panellists preferred the cleaning solution. It uses iLoop.

Suction: No spray—just vacuum at 150W. This is supposed to aid the suction of lots of liquid on the floor. No ILoop.

Battery power – Pass+

It has a non-removable battery. The DC plug pack supplied 30V/1A/30W, and the charge time is 4-5 hours.

Running time depends on the mode.

Auto is a maximum of 30 minutes.

Max is about 15 minutes.

Ultra (not fully tested but estimated at 20-25 minutes)

Suction only is about 40 minutes.

Tineco does not reveal the battery cycle life, but we assume it is at least 500 recharges. A vacuum technician can replace it after removing many screws. If you can’t buy one (try eBay or Alibaba – it costs about $100), a battery repacker can refurbish it.

Self-cleaning – with air dry – Pass+

There is one self-cleaning mode (S7 has two). This takes 2 minutes, and the roller is soaked and cleaned. Suffice it to say that centrifugal air drying minimises the chance of mould between uses.

Tineco recommends replacing the roller every eight months. You should visually check and determine if it needs replacing that frequently. We found that an occasional Dishmatic scrub reinvigorates the brush.

Use of Tineco cleaning solution – best results

The cleaning and deodorising solution (500ml – use a cap full per fill) costs $29.99, but shop around. It is economical and does a better job than water or electrolysis alone.

It contains 5% 2 Methyloxirane (washing/grease stripping) and Benzothiazolinone (fungicide).

Use it as it will avoid clogging the roller spray head. Note that tap water can cause calcium scale with prolonged use.

Noise – Pass

It is about 75-78dB – the same as a vacuum cleaner.

Maintenance – Pass

The front cover is easily removed and exposes the floating blade and roller (easy to remove). This area needs cleaning,

Roller bush after self cleaning. Remove roller and wipe the squeegies.

The dirty water tank is easily cleaned under running water. A filter unit sits above it and should be washed under running water when visibly dirty.

We were shocked at what extra it picked up immediately after a robovac/mop had cleaned the same area. Simply rinse the wastewater container. The HEPA filter is mid/top/right and it is washable.

How we tested – results are Pass+

CyberShack has a test panel, so we gave each selected member one week. We supplied the new Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme and the S7 Pro. One of the panellists owns the S5 Pro. The machine was set to defaults and used the Tineco cleaning fluid. Rather than recounting four lengthy reports, here are the findings.

We asked:

Cleaning efficiency: The S6 and S7 have similar cleaning efficiency on timber, laminate, tiles, and vinyl floors. They leave the floors clean (vacuum and mop) and streak-free, and in the case of tiles, the roller brush does assist in cleaning grout.

Edge cleaning: Excellent on both sides (same)

Battery Runtime: Same for both – about 30 minutes

Ease of Use: The S7 with bi-directional motorised wheels (forward and back) reduces cleaning time and fatigue compared to the S6 with forward assistance only. Otherwise, the iLoop and self-clean were identical and very easy to use.

Moving the device over stairs: At 4.5kg (5kg for S7), it is pretty easy to move over timber or tile stairs, but special attention needs to be given to keeping both units level to avoid water drops.

Ease of Device Cleaning: The S6 has one program. The S7 offers two programs, leaving less manual work in cleaning scrapers, etc.

Electrolysis mode: After explaining that this uses electrolysis to create ozone as a natural cleaning substance versus the Tineco cleaner. The panellists felt that the cleaning fluid did a better job – floors were squeaky clean.

The S5 Pro owner was satisfied with her device and saw no need to upgrade to the S6 Pro Extreme.

The negatives were minor. The main comment was that you need to manually clean the wastewater tank, HEPA filter, and scrapers for the best results. The consensus was that it is easy to use, light in hand, and perfect for vacuuming/mopping hard floors. It was an improvement over hand and powered mops. Most of all, it halves vacuum/mop times.

Would they buy it?

This was a conundrum as most of the panel are sexagenarians who are unafraid of separate vacuuming and mopping. Some have robovac/mops as well. The overarching answer was yes! Compared to the robovac, this allows for spontaneous use, especially for a kitchen spill. In every case, panellists felt the vacuum/mop and edge clean were superior to the robovac.

As a professional reviewer, while I like robovacs (especially Gen 5 ones) like the DreameBot L20 Ultra is a very smart, efficient robovac/mop or Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni – can a robot vacuum/mop get any better? I could see their point. I use Tineco S7 on my hard floors every two to three weeks for a better clean.

CyberShack’s view – Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme is an upgrade to the S5 Pro

It is a highly effective stick vacuum/mop for hard floors that outperforms robovac/mops. It competes squarely with manual vacuuming and mopping, doing a good, if not better, job.

Remember that you will still need a vacuum for carpets, stairs, edges, etc. The upside is that it cuts vacuum/mop time in half on hard floors, which is worth it.

It does a better job than the lower-cost S5 Pro. The advantages over the S5 are better dual-edge cleaning, powered wheels, and a slightly better-finished job.

We believe it is worth every penny if you have the money.

Rating – Tineco FLOOR One S6 Pro Extreme

Having reviewed three wet/dry vacuum/mops, we have excellent benchmarks.

Features: 85 – It has almost all the features of the S7 Pro but missing bi-directional powered wheel assist, two cleaning programs and ‘headlights’.

Value: 90 – At $777, it is excellent value – $522 more for the S7 Pro.

Performance: 90 – cannot fault it on any hard floor.

Ease of Use: 85 The S7 Pro beats it, but overall it is very easy to use and clean

Design: 85 – it is essentially the same design as the S5 Pro on steroids