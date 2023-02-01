Samsung Galaxy S23 series – first flagships of 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series – S23, 23 Plus and S23 Ultra are coming, and pre-orders start on 2 February 2023.
Samsung always launches its flagship range first, showing what advances technology has made for 2023 – fast processors, ram, storage, bigger cameras, and One UI updates. These set the standards that all subsequent comers are judged by.
As we predicted in our review Samsung Galaxy S23 evolution of a pretty good phone; is indeed evolution, not revolution. However, some could call the Samsung ISOCELL HP2 200MP sensor in the Galaxy S23 Ultra somewhat avant-garde.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series specs
Note: Specs are preliminary only and will be updated after launch.
|Item
|S23
|S23 Plus
|23 Ultra
|Price
|8/128GB $1349
8/256 $1449
|8/256GB $1649
8/512GB $1849
|8/256GB $1949
12/612GB $2249
12GB/1TB $2649
|Colours
|Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black.
Galaxy S23 and S23+ are also available in Lime and Graphite exclusively through Samsung.com.au
|Same
|Same
Galaxy S23 Ultra is also available in Lime, Graphite, Red and Sky Blue exclusively through
Samsung.com.au
|Screen
|6.1” 2340 x 1080, 425ppi
19.5:9
48-120Hz
8-bit/16.7m AMOLED
Dolby Atmos/HDR10+
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Fingerprint scanner
|6.6” 398ppi
Same
Same
Same
Same
Same
Same
|6.8” 3088 x 1440, 500ppi
Same
1-120Hz
Same
Same
Same
Same
|SoC
|Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 4nm, 8 core
|Same
|Same
|RAM GB
|8 LPDDR5X
|8
|8 OR 12
|Storage
|128/256 UFS 4.0, no MicroSD
|Same
|256/513GB or 1TB, same
|Comms
|Wi-Fi 6E BT 5.3 Dual GPS NFC USB-C 3.1 alt DP Ultrawideband
|Same
|Same
|4/5G
|Expect at least a single Sim and eSIM
|Same
|Same
|Rear Camera
|50MP primary F/1.8
12MP Ultrawide F/2.2
10MP 3X Optical Zoom F/2.4
8K@30fps Video
|Same
|200MP HP2 sensor F/1.7, OIS
12MP Ultrawide F/2.2
10MP 3X Optical F/2.4
10MP 100x Space Zoom F/4.9
Same
|Front Camera
|12MP f/2.2, 4K@60
|Same
|Same
|Sound
|Stereo Dolby Atmos decode
|Same
|Same
|Battery mA
|3900
|4700
|5000
|Charger
|Not supplied
25W capable 15 Qi capable
|Same
9V/5A/45W capable
|Same
Same
|Size
|146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm
167g
IP68
|157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm 195g IP68
|163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm
233g
IP68
|S-Pen
|No
|No
|Yes
|Android
|13 and One UI 5.1
Four OS Upgrades Four years of security patches
|Same
|Same
These will be available from
- Samsung retail stores, online and Samsung eBay store
- JB-Hi Fi
- Good Guys
- Harvey Norman
- Domayne
- Joyce Mayne
- Officeworks
- Bing Lee
- Telstra
- Optus
- Vodafone
- Woolworths Mobile
Deals
As usual, there will be substantial pre-order incentive deals, and Telcos may bundle mobile plans.
Samsung and some approved retailers offer trade-in schemes covering major brands like Apple, OPPO, and Google.
CyberShack’s view – Samsung Galaxy S23 series, as usual, will be excellent if pricey, performers
Each year the Samsung Galaxy S23 series remains the flagship to beat. You cannot go wrong with Samsung.
The only real direct competitor is OPPO’s Find X6 and Pro, to be launched in March 2023. These have:
- 6.5 and 6.7” QHD+. 120Hz OLED
- The same Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 processor
- 5000mAh battery. 100W charger inbox and 50W Qi charge
- Triple 50MP camera system, 120X Zoom, MariSilicon X 2 NPU, Sony IMX989 1” sensor, OIS
- IP68
- Prices TBA, but expect more ram/storage for a lower price
Motorola’s current Edge 30 Ultra – a flagship-class cameraphone (smartphone review) released in December 2022 has many excellent points:
- 6.67” 2400x 1080, 10-bit/1.07b colour, 144Hz OLED screen (Samsung still use 8-bit/16.7m colours, 120Hz but is brighter)
- Qualcomm SD8 gen 1 (not Gen 2)
- 125W cable and 50W Qi charge (versus 25/45W cable and 15W charge)
- 200MP HP1 camera (200MP HP2)
- IP52 (IP68)
- 12/256GB $1399
Google would like to think its Pixel 7/Pixel 7 Pro – high-class, almost identical twins are serious competition, but the Tensor 2 SoC puts these behind in power. Camera prowess is excellent despite the dual sensor setup.