Samsung Galaxy S23 series – first flagships of 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series – S23, 23 Plus and S23 Ultra are coming, and pre-orders start on 2 February 2023.

Samsung always launches its flagship range first, showing what advances technology has made for 2023 – fast processors, ram, storage, bigger cameras, and One UI updates. These set the standards that all subsequent comers are judged by.

As we predicted in our review Samsung Galaxy S23 evolution of a pretty good phone; is indeed evolution, not revolution. However, some could call the Samsung ISOCELL HP2 200MP sensor in the Galaxy S23 Ultra somewhat avant-garde.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series specs

Note: Specs are preliminary only and will be updated after launch.

Item S23 S23 Plus 23 Ultra Price 8/128GB $1349

8/256 $1449 8/256GB $1649

8/512GB $1849 8/256GB $1949

12/612GB $2249

12GB/1TB $2649 Colours Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black.

Galaxy S23 and S23+ are also available in Lime and Graphite exclusively through Samsung.com.au Same Same

Galaxy S23 Ultra is also available in Lime, Graphite, Red and Sky Blue exclusively through

Samsung.com.au Screen 6.1” 2340 x 1080, 425ppi

19.5:9

48-120Hz

8-bit/16.7m AMOLED

Dolby Atmos/HDR10+

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Fingerprint scanner 6.6” 398ppi

Same

Same

Same

Same

Same

Same 6.8” 3088 x 1440, 500ppi

Same

1-120Hz

Same

Same

Same

Same SoC Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 4nm, 8 core Same Same RAM GB 8 LPDDR5X 8 8 OR 12 Storage 128/256 UFS 4.0, no MicroSD Same 256/513GB or 1TB, same Comms Wi-Fi 6E BT 5.3 Dual GPS NFC USB-C 3.1 alt DP Ultrawideband Same Same 4/5G Expect at least a single Sim and eSIM Same Same Rear Camera 50MP primary F/1.8

12MP Ultrawide F/2.2

10MP 3X Optical Zoom F/2.4



8K@30fps Video Same 200MP HP2 sensor F/1.7, OIS

12MP Ultrawide F/2.2

10MP 3X Optical F/2.4

10MP 100x Space Zoom F/4.9

Same Front Camera 12MP f/2.2, 4K@60 Same Same Sound Stereo Dolby Atmos decode Same Same Battery mA 3900 4700 5000 Charger Not supplied

25W capable 15 Qi capable Same

9V/5A/45W capable Same

Same

Size 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm

167g

IP68 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm 195g IP68 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm

233g

IP68 S-Pen No No Yes Android 13 and One UI 5.1

Four OS Upgrades Four years of security patches Same Same

These will be available from

Samsung retail stores, online and Samsung eBay store

JB-Hi Fi

Good Guys

Harvey Norman

Domayne

Joyce Mayne

Officeworks

Bing Lee

Telstra

Optus

Vodafone

Woolworths Mobile

Deals

As usual, there will be substantial pre-order incentive deals, and Telcos may bundle mobile plans.

Samsung and some approved retailers offer trade-in schemes covering major brands like Apple, OPPO, and Google.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung Galaxy S23 series, as usual, will be excellent if pricey, performers

Each year the Samsung Galaxy S23 series remains the flagship to beat. You cannot go wrong with Samsung.

The only real direct competitor is OPPO’s Find X6 and Pro, to be launched in March 2023. These have:

6.5 and 6.7” QHD+. 120Hz OLED

The same Qualcomm SD8 Gen 2 processor

5000mAh battery. 100W charger inbox and 50W Qi charge

Triple 50MP camera system, 120X Zoom, MariSilicon X 2 NPU, Sony IMX989 1” sensor, OIS

IP68

Prices TBA, but expect more ram/storage for a lower price

Motorola’s current Edge 30 Ultra – a flagship-class cameraphone (smartphone review) released in December 2022 has many excellent points:

6.67” 2400x 1080, 10-bit/1.07b colour, 144Hz OLED screen (Samsung still use 8-bit/16.7m colours, 120Hz but is brighter)

Qualcomm SD8 gen 1 (not Gen 2)

125W cable and 50W Qi charge (versus 25/45W cable and 15W charge)

200MP HP1 camera (200MP HP2)

IP52 (IP68)

12/256GB $1399

Google would like to think its Pixel 7/Pixel 7 Pro – high-class, almost identical twins are serious competition, but the Tensor 2 SoC puts these behind in power. Camera prowess is excellent despite the dual sensor setup.

