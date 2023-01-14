Samsung Galaxy S23 evolution of a pretty good phone

The Samsung Galaxy S23 evolution coming on 1 February is just that – next-gen processor, camera sensor and perhaps faster RAM and storage. It is Intel’s Moore’s Law in action.

It is also evolution, not revolution, because according to the leaks, it will look similar, cost a little more and has no compelling reason to upgrade from the S21 or S22 series. In that respect, it is no different to its arch-rival Apple iPhone evolution since iPhone X – tick (new), tock (minor tech update), tock, tock and probably a few more.

To be fair to Samsung (and Apple), it is pretty hard to improve on the glass-slab format as the best and lowest-cost way to deliver more features. It is precisely why Samsung is pushing its Flip and Fold as the form factors allow for a little more innovation.

What do leakers predict about the Samsung Galaxy S23 evolution?

The System on a Chip goes from Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 to SD8 Gen 2 for all variants

The additional power gives Samsung more camera AI post-processing abilities such as Nightography (and advance on Night Mode), HDR video, lower noise and increased dynamic range.

The SD8 Gen 2 modem supports Satellite SOS emergency calls, but we doubt it will be enabled in Australia.

The Ultra (flagship) will have Samsung 200MP primary camera. Hopefully, it will be the new ISOCELL HPX instead of the 200MP HP1 we saw in the fabulous Edge 30 Ultra. Why? Because both these bin to 50MP and need lots of processing power to beat lesser MP contenders.

The usual look and feel for S23 (standard), S23 (Plus) and S23 (Ultra) will have different screen sizes and camera sensors. There is no under-glass disguised selfie sensor. Rear camera sensors may be flush mounted instead of a camera hump.

Entry-level models of the 6.1” S23 and 6.6” Plus have 8/128GB, and the 6.8” S23 Ultra has 12/256GB. Ram should be the latest and fastest LPDDR5.

We hope that all screens are 10-bit, 1.07 billion colours instead of the outclassed 8-bit/16.7m colours in the S22 series. Samsung seems to think it is all about nits when it is all about colour gamut.

Same battery capacity or a slight upgrade, and no word on charging Wattages, although knowing Samsung, it will stick to 25W or less – far outclassed by its competitors. One rumour for the Ultra is a 45W for Ultra that requires a special Samsung charger

Colours are Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, Mystic Lilac, and Phantom Black

And if Samsung follows its previous form, there will be a substantial pre-order incentive and generous trade-up offers.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung Galaxy S23 evolution

As a smartphone commentator, I can see that Samsung has pretty well reached the limits of evolution with its S21 and S22. All that is left is to update specifications and, like Apple, reuse as much tooling and manufacturing infrastructure as possible to shave costs.

In fact. Smartphone advances are now more about:

User Interface and what added value Samsung gives over brand X because, frankly, Android 13 is Android 13 on any phone

Warranties where Samsung stubbornly sits at 12 months, and others are two years or more

Operating system upgrades and security patches. Do most flagships now match Samsung’s policy? See What are the official Android OS and Security update policies? (guide) – we want regular security updates – not quarterly or more.

Faster charging – Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has 125W, OPPO has SuperVOOC 80 (and will increase that for the FindX6 series)

Additional NPU and other co-processors. Google has its Titan security Chip, OPPO has the MariSilicon X photo chip, and Samsung has its Knox Security Chip. There is room for new audio processors, improved location and stronger phone antenna systems.

IP ratings – all you can do is improve on IP67

What else can you remove (down-engineering)? We lost micro-SD, 3.5mm, and we may shortly lose USB-C in favour of wireless charging. The S23 (as in the S22) has a PMMA plastic back.

Regardless Samsung’s S23 series will be well received and coveted by IT media – me included.

Samsung Newsroom