OPPO at MWC 2023 – It’s raining Flip N2!

OPPO at MWC 2023 (Mobile World Congress) has announced the highly anticipated OPPO Find N2 Flip in Astral Black and Moonlight Purple. It will be sold in Australia from 2 March for a very reasonable $1499.

CyberShack covered the OPPO Flip N2 on 19 February, but there was no availability date or price. The latter is a pleasant surprise – we expected $1600, and it is $1499 from Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi.

It is empowered by world-class hardware, a flagship camera system with a Sony IMX890 sensor, the powerful and super-efficient 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, ultra-fast dual-SIM 5G connectivity, and best-in-class charging speeds. The OPPO Find N2 Flip marks the start of a new chapter for OPPO’s foldable product portfolio and the flip phone segment as a whole. OPPO Australia, Managing Director, Michael Tran

OPPO Find N2 specs Dual Sim, 8/256GB

More at OPPO’s AU website.

Click for enlargement.

The new Gen 2 Flexion Hinge is made of carbon fibre and high-strength aviation alloy built from 100 components – 36 fewer than Gen 1. It has been TUV tested to 400,000 flips. Together with optimisations in the display and the internal structure, it gives the internal display a practically invisible crease. Something Samsung and Moto have not achieved yet.

CyberShack’s view – The OPPO Find N2 Flip is a class leader

Flip phones are gaining popularity. But users generally report that the crease is both a useability issue and they are concerned about breakage. This is the second generation (the first was not sold in Australia). From what I can see, OPPO has positively addressed both issues. In fact, by stating 400,000 flips, it sets a benchmark for Australian Consumer Law warranty.

Now you have three choices – Samsung Z Flip4, Motorola Razr 2022 and OPPO Find N2 Flip.

There is a comparison of the first two Motorola Razr 2022 – A full-featured Fab Flip for percipient people, and the Razr comes out on top. Once we add the OPPO to the mix, it has more features yet again.

We look forward to receiving a review unit soon.

More at OPPO Find N2 Flip smartphone launch.

OPPO at MWC 2023.

