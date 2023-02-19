OPPO Find N2 Flip smartphone launch – won’t be in Oz for a while

The OPPO Find N2 Flip smartphone is now a reality. Unfortunately, we don’t have a date for its launch in Australia – soon, we hope.

Which is an excellent segue to the dreaded Don’t buy a grey market phone (guide). It is already being flogged by Wonda Mobile, AliExpress, NextBuying, HighPCValue, BuyShipEasy and dozens more that have access to the Chinese version (not the Global version), which under Chinese law, Smartphones made for the China home market are full of it (Spyware).

No, that is not a slight on OPPO in any way. Every Chinese handset maker must comply with Chinese Law for its home market products. When it comes to Australia, it has AU Firmware and, importantly, AU 5G access.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is receiving excellent international reviews.

Gen 2 Flexion Hinge is made of carbon fibre and high-strength aviation alloy built from 100 components – 36 fewer than Gen 1. It has been TUV tested to 400,000 flips. Together with optimisations in the display and the internal structure gives the internal display a practically invisible crease (something Samsung and Moto have not achieved yet).

(something Samsung and Moto have not achieved yet). Power from the new 4nm eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Flagship class processor.

8GB LPDDR5 and 256GB UFS 3.1 (fastest) with USB-C OTG.

6.8”, 2640 x 1080, 21:9, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1000nits peak, foldable LPTO AMOLED. 500.120 typical/peak nits and 1600nits HDR10+ rating.

3.26” interior screen WYSIWYG portrait display for viewing up to six notifications at a time and more easily preview photos taken by the flagship-level camera system. 500/800 typical/peak nits and 900 HDR10+ rating.

50MP IMX890 OIS, 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide, 4K@30fps. Hasselblad collaboration.

32MP IMX709 selfie 1080p@30fps.

4300mAh dual battery and 44W SuperVOOC fast charge.

Android 13/Colour OS 13 and 2+3+3 warranty/OS upgrades/security patches.

166.2 x 75.2 x 7.45mm flat and 85.5 x 75.2 x 16.02mm folded x 191g.

Dual Sim and all Australian 4G and 5G/low bands.

Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.3 BLE (SBC, AAC, APTX HD, LDAC), Dual GPS.

Protective case and 44W charger inbox.

Website

Price: TBA but around $1600

CyberShack’s view – The OPPO Find N2 Flip is a class leader

Now you have three choices – Samsung Z Flip4, Motorola Razr 2022 and OPPO Find N2 Flip.

There is a comparison of the first two Motorola Razr 2022 – A full-featured Fab Flip for percipient people, and the Razr comes out on top. Once we add the OPPO to the mix, it has more features yet again.

We look forward to receiving a review unit soon. we will let you know when the Australian version is available here.

