Motorola supports Breast Cancer Network Australia

Motorola will donate $20 for each Motorola Razr 40 ultra and Motorola Edge 40 in the Pantone Colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, sold by 31 December 2023, to Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Apart from both phones being best-in-class (Flip and <$700 categories), it is nice to do something to support such a worthy cause.

“Breast Cancer Network Australia is delighted to partner with Motorola. A big part of what we do is helping people to connect – with the information or support they need and with others affected by breast cancer. From our Network’s perspective, nothing is more powerful than a quick text or phone call from a friend or family member. This partnership will help ensure BCNA is there with vital information and support for more people affected by breast cancer.” Kirsten Pilatti, CEO, Breast Cancer Network Australia

“Breast Cancer Network Australia works tirelessly to ensure that breast cancer patients get the support they need – in treatment, their families, and those adjusting to life after treatment. This incredible community of individuals is truly inspiring. We have been around for a long time and recognise and appreciate the connection and resilience of this powerful Network. Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific

Breast Cancer Network Australia eligible phones – Pantone Viva Magenta only

Available through Telstra, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, Big W, The Good Guys, motorola.com.au

CyberShack says, “The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 2023 has, after three iterations – Razr 2019, Razr 5G (2020), and Razr 2022, finally got it right. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is pretty close to Nirvana as far as the current crop of flip phones goes”.

The largest, most advanced external display

Endless possibilities with Flex View

Ultra-flexible cameras

Powerful Snapdragon8+ performance

All-day battery life

Multidimensional audio

CyberShack review Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 2023 – it is finally flipping right

CyberShack says, “The Motorola Edge 40 is a mid-range Edge series smartphone at $699 but has ‘Edge’ benefits that make it outstanding value”.

Available through JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, motorola.com.au

50MP and f/1.4, the widest smartphone aperture

Blazing-fast 68W TurboPower charging.

Borderless 144Hz display + Dolby Atmos audio

Ready For wireless display support

Clean Android + Moto gesture controls

Fluid design and IP68 protection

CyberShack review Motorola Edge 40 2023 – Edge benefits at a lower cost

CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

Motorola supports CyberShack, and this is presented for reader interest.