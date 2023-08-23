Motorola supports Breast Cancer Network Australia
Motorola will donate $20 for each Motorola Razr 40 ultra and Motorola Edge 40 in the Pantone Colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, sold by 31 December 2023, to Breast Cancer Network Australia.
Apart from both phones being best-in-class (Flip and <$700 categories), it is nice to do something to support such a worthy cause.
“Breast Cancer Network Australia is delighted to partner with Motorola. A big part of what we do is helping people to connect – with the information or support they need and with others affected by breast cancer. From our Network’s perspective, nothing is more powerful than a quick text or phone call from a friend or family member. This partnership will help ensure BCNA is there with vital information and support for more people affected by breast cancer.”Kirsten Pilatti, CEO, Breast Cancer Network Australia
“Breast Cancer Network Australia works tirelessly to ensure that breast cancer patients get the support they need – in treatment, their families, and those adjusting to life after treatment. This incredible community of individuals is truly inspiring. We have been around for a long time and recognise and appreciate the connection and resilience of this powerful Network.Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific
Breast Cancer Network Australia eligible phones – Pantone Viva Magenta only
Motorola Razr 40 ultra $1499
Available through Telstra, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, Big W, The Good Guys, motorola.com.au
CyberShack says, “The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 2023 has, after three iterations – Razr 2019, Razr 5G (2020), and Razr 2022, finally got it right. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is pretty close to Nirvana as far as the current crop of flip phones goes”.
- The largest, most advanced external display
- Endless possibilities with Flex View
- Ultra-flexible cameras
- Powerful Snapdragon8+ performance
- All-day battery life
- Multidimensional audio
Motorola Edge 40 $699
CyberShack says, “The Motorola Edge 40 is a mid-range Edge series smartphone at $699 but has ‘Edge’ benefits that make it outstanding value”.
Available through JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, motorola.com.au
- 50MP and f/1.4, the widest smartphone aperture
- Blazing-fast 68W TurboPower charging.
- Borderless 144Hz display + Dolby Atmos audio
- Ready For wireless display support
- Clean Android + Moto gesture controls
- Fluid design and IP68 protection
