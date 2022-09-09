Motorola Edge 30 series – Neo, Fusion, and Ultra added to the range (smartphones)

The Motorola Edge 30 series – Fusion, Neo and Ultra add to the Edge 30 and 30 Pro range. It is covering all bases, leaving no stone unturned in its quest for market domination.

The existing Motorola Edge 30 – fantastic value 5G phone (smartphone review), and Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the value flagship king (smartphone review) are very good. The Edge 30 is the $699 value phone using the ‘Goldilocks’ Qualcomm SD788+ 5G processor. The Edge 30 Pro is the $999 premium phone using the most potent Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 processor. What do the Ultra, Fusion and Neo bring to the table? All phones will be reviewed soon.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 5G – 6.67” 144Hz pOLED

The main upgrades from the Pro are the Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 (slightly faster), 12/256GB, 200+50+12MP rear camera, 60MP selfie and spectacular 125W USB-C and 50W Qi charging.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, 6.55” 144Hz pOLED

This gets the Qualcomm SD888+ 5G SoC, 8/128GB, 50+13+2MP rear camera, 32MP selfie, and 68W Turbo USB-C charging.

Moto Edge 30 Neo 5G, 6.28” 120Hz pOLED

This gets a Qualcomm SD 695 5G SoC, 8/128GB, 64+13MP rear camera, 32MP selfie, and 68W USB-C charging.

All have

10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screens (most competitors have 8-bit, 16.7 million colour screens)

Wi-Fi 6 (6E on 30, Neo and Pro))

BT, NFC and Dual-band band GPS

Qualcomm aptX BT codecs

Stereo Dolby Atmos capable speakers

USB-C 3.1 Gem 1 alt DP for Motorola Ready For Desktop and cabled screen mirror to TV

We will prepare a comparison specification sheet soon.

The launch of our newest Motorola edge devices is a huge step forward in the way it delivers cutting-edge technology to the market. Whether setting new standards in power, performance, cameras, display or design, our Edge devices continue to push the boundaries of traditional flagship smartphone conventions. Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand

Motorola partners with Pantone

Motorola has also announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Pantone. This partnership will combine Motorola’s technology with Pantone’s colour trending and forecasting expertise.

The long-term partnership benefits Motorola by access to Pantone’s Colour Institute experts and a subset of curated colours that will feature strong design trends, including the much-lauded Pantone Colour of the Year. The Motorola edge 30 Neo is the first device to arrive in this colour: Very Peri.

We know that smartphones are more than just tools for communication. They have become a vessel for expression, representing who we are. Colour plays a huge part in this – it is incredibly powerful and, like our smartphones, helps us tell our story and connect with the world around us. Kurt Bonnici

CyberShack’s view – The Motorola Edge 30 series offers premium features to all

Now with five models in the Edge 30 range (and perhaps a few more to come), Motorola can offer premium features in all the mid-range-to-premium price branckets. We are highly impressed with the g-series too, which are mostly class leaders in their respective price brackets.

CyberShack Motorola News and reviews