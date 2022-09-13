LG TVs now have 10 Play

LG TVs, specifically its WebOS operating system, have not had Network 10 digital 10 Play. Now TVs from webOS 3.9 (2016 or later) can install the App.

Users can watch live and catch-up TV from Network 10 and on-demand content from channels 10, 10 Bold, 10 Peach and 10 Shake.

There are entire seasons of shows exclusive to 10 Play, including:

World of Survivor, with full seasons of Survivor, Survivor South Africa and Survivor NZ, Prisoner, Bellator, Hunted UK

World of MasterChef, including full seasons of MasterChef US, UK, Asia, Canada and New Zealand,

Women of Wrestling is available from September 18

Bachelor in Paradise US is available from September 29.

To install 10 Play

Go to the webOS Apps page using the LG Magic Remote. Install and log into 10 Play (website) to create an account.

Once you have an account, the ‘continue watching’ feature through the 10 Play app connects users’ content viewing across devices, allowing them to pick up where they left off no matter where they watched last.

The arrival of the 10 Play app across LG Smart TVs amplifies our already extensive content streaming offering and demonstrates our commitment to providing Australians access to the latest home entertainment services and technologies. We have been the global OLED leader for almost a decade now, offering bigger, better, brighter viewing experiences across our entire range, including OLED, QNED Mini LED and 4K UHD. Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia

Win an LG 65-inch G2 Gallery Series OLED TV

LG Australia and Network 10 are offering consumers the chance to win a 65” LG G2 evo TV. It features LG OLED evo technology in an incredibly slim profile. It is flush-wall-mounted. With Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, the LG G2 delivers a truly immersive entertainment experience across movies, gaming and sports.

You can read LG G2 evo Gallery Edition – OLED gets even better (review) and other CyberShack LG News and reviews.

CyberShack’s view – LG TVs now have 10 Play, and that is good

While Channel 10 is perhaps not the top rating network, it does have some interesting shows like ‘Have you Been Paying Attention’ and the week’s news review, ‘The Cheap Seats’, which are mandatory viewing in our household.