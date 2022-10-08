Google Pixel 7/Pro – serious competition at last
The new Google Pixel 7/Pro will give Apple and Samsung a serious run for their money with new and unique photography features and flagship-class phones at a significantly lower cost.
Google Pixel 7/Pro features and differences
|Pixel 7
|Pixel 7 Pro
|Website
|Product
|Product
|Warranty
|2-years
|Same
|Price
|128/256GB $999/1129 Cases from $34.99 to $75 30W USB-C Charger $45
|128/256/512GB $1299/1449/1599 Cases from $34.99 to $85 Same
|Colours
|Lemongrass Snow Obsidian
|Hazel Snow Obsidian
|Screen
|6.3” 2400x 1800, 90Hz OLED 16m colours HDR Up to 1000 nits (HDR) and 1400 (peak) GG Victus
|6.7” QHD+ 120Hz LPTO OLED Same Same Same 1500 (peak) Same
|Processor
|Google Tensor 2
|Same
|Security
|Titan M2 Fingerprint/Face unlock
|Same
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR5
|12GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|128/256 UFS 3.1
|128/256/512GB UFS 3.1
|Comms
|Wi-Fi 6E AX HE160 BT 5.2 NFC Dual Band GPS USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps
|Same
|LTE/5G
|4G and 5G sub-6Ghz Sim and eSIM
|Same
|Battery
|4335mAh Qi Wireless 21W USB-C (not supplied) USB PD 3.0 compatible PD 20V⎓1.5A, 15V⎓2A, 5V/9V⎓3A; PPS 21V⎓1.5A. 11V⎓3A
|5000mAh Same 23W USB-C (not supplied)
Same
|Size
|155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm x 197g
|162.9 x 76.6 x 8,9mm x 212g
|Build
|GG Victus front Aluminium frame GG Victus back fingerprint resistant IP68 water resistant
|Same
|Sound
|Stereo 3 mics with noise suppression D Speech enhancement Audio zoom
|Same
|Android
|13 5 years Pixel Updates
|Same
|Camera Rear
|50MP Bins to 12.5MP f/1.85, 1.2um, LDAF, OIS/EIS 12MP Ultra-wide f/2.2, 1.25um No 4K@60fps 10-bit HDR
|Same Same Same Same 48MP bins to 12MP Telephoto f/3.5, .7um 5X optical zoom 30X hybrid digital zoom OIS/EIS Same
|Camera Front
|10.8MP F/2.2, 1.22um 4K@60fps
|Same
Camera features – both
|Photo Unblur
|Macro Focus
|Night Sight
|Top Shot
|Portrait Mode
|Super Res Zoom
|Motion autofocusses
|Live HDR+
|Frequent Faces
|Dual exposure
|Cinematic Pan
|Ultrawide lens
|Portrait Light
|Magic Eraser
|Motion Mode
|Real Tone
|Face Unblur
|Panorama
|Manual white balancing
|Locked Folder
What we like about the Google Pixel 7/Pro
We have not reviewed these yet – that is coming over the next week or so. But you have to love
- The camera AI looks superb and offers features not seen on Apple or Samsung
- The Telephoto sensor on the Pro has OIS/EIS for a stable image
- USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps – fast external storage and alt DP audio/video/data/charge
- Flagship-class processor and security
- Five years of Android/Pixel updates
Not so good
- No micro-SD or 3.5mm (but who cares with USB-C 3.2 Gen 2)
- No charger inbox (nor does Apple or Samsung)
- 30W charging when OPPO and Motorola are pushing 80W or more
Competition
The price is excellent, and Google is serious about eating Apple and Samsung’s flagship lunches. The Pixel 6-series was the start of the maturation of the Pixel. The 7-series is very good.
While the Pixel 7 Pro has more memory/storage options and an extra Telephoto lens, the Pixel 7 is almost identical hardware-wise. I would rather buy that and save significant money.
Pre-orders are open now at Google and selected retailers (JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman) for delivery from 25 October. Google is offering a $250/300 online store credit for other purchases – that will pay for a decent case and charger or maybe the Google Pixel Watch.
The $1299+ 7 Pro competes more closely with the OPPO Find X5 Pro – a superb Android flagship with insanely fast charge (review)and the Samsung Galaxy S22+ (overview). The OPPO is more expensive but ahead on its MariSilicon camera.
The $999+ 7 competes with the $1249 Samsung Galaxy S22, $999 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, $899 Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and $999 OPPO Reno8. It is a closer call.
