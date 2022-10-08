Google Pixel 7/Pro – serious competition at last

The new Google Pixel 7/Pro will give Apple and Samsung a serious run for their money with new and unique photography features and flagship-class phones at a significantly lower cost.

(L) Pixel 7 Pro (T) Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7/Pro features and differences

Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Website Product Product Warranty 2-years Same Price 128/256GB $999/1129 Cases from $34.99 to $75 30W USB-C Charger $45 128/256/512GB $1299/1449/1599 Cases from $34.99 to $85 Same Colours Lemongrass Snow Obsidian Hazel Snow Obsidian Screen 6.3” 2400x 1800, 90Hz OLED 16m colours HDR Up to 1000 nits (HDR) and 1400 (peak) GG Victus 6.7” QHD+ 120Hz LPTO OLED Same Same Same 1500 (peak) Same Processor Google Tensor 2 Same Security Titan M2 Fingerprint/Face unlock Same RAM 8GB LPDDR5 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128/256 UFS 3.1 128/256/512GB UFS 3.1 Comms Wi-Fi 6E AX HE160 BT 5.2 NFC Dual Band GPS USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps Same LTE/5G 4G and 5G sub-6Ghz Sim and eSIM Same Battery 4335mAh Qi Wireless 21W USB-C (not supplied) USB PD 3.0 compatible PD 20V⎓1.5A, 15V⎓2A, 5V/9V⎓3A; PPS 21V⎓1.5A. 11V⎓3A 5000mAh Same 23W USB-C (not supplied)

Same Size 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm x 197g 162.9 x 76.6 x 8,9mm x 212g Build GG Victus front Aluminium frame GG Victus back fingerprint resistant IP68 water resistant Same Sound Stereo 3 mics with noise suppression D Speech enhancement Audio zoom Same Android 13 5 years Pixel Updates Same Camera Rear 50MP Bins to 12.5MP f/1.85, 1.2um, LDAF, OIS/EIS 12MP Ultra-wide f/2.2, 1.25um No 4K@60fps 10-bit HDR Same Same Same Same 48MP bins to 12MP Telephoto f/3.5, .7um 5X optical zoom 30X hybrid digital zoom OIS/EIS Same Camera Front 10.8MP F/2.2, 1.22um 4K@60fps Same

Camera features – both

Photo Unblur Macro Focus Night Sight Top Shot Portrait Mode Super Res Zoom Motion autofocusses Live HDR+ Frequent Faces Dual exposure Cinematic Pan Ultrawide lens Portrait Light Magic Eraser Motion Mode Real Tone Face Unblur Panorama Manual white balancing Locked Folder

What we like about the Google Pixel 7/Pro

We have not reviewed these yet – that is coming over the next week or so. But you have to love

The camera AI looks superb and offers features not seen on Apple or Samsung

The Telephoto sensor on the Pro has OIS/EIS for a stable image

USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps – fast external storage and alt DP audio/video/data/charge

Flagship-class processor and security

Five years of Android/Pixel updates

Not so good

No micro-SD or 3.5mm (but who cares with USB-C 3.2 Gen 2)

No charger inbox (nor does Apple or Samsung)

30W charging when OPPO and Motorola are pushing 80W or more

Competition

The price is excellent, and Google is serious about eating Apple and Samsung’s flagship lunches. The Pixel 6-series was the start of the maturation of the Pixel. The 7-series is very good.

While the Pixel 7 Pro has more memory/storage options and an extra Telephoto lens, the Pixel 7 is almost identical hardware-wise. I would rather buy that and save significant money.

Pre-orders are open now at Google and selected retailers (JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman) for delivery from 25 October. Google is offering a $250/300 online store credit for other purchases – that will pay for a decent case and charger or maybe the Google Pixel Watch.

The $1299+ 7 Pro competes more closely with the OPPO Find X5 Pro – a superb Android flagship with insanely fast charge (review)and the Samsung Galaxy S22+ (overview). The OPPO is more expensive but ahead on its MariSilicon camera.

The $999+ 7 competes with the $1249 Samsung Galaxy S22, $999 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, $899 Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and $999 OPPO Reno8. It is a closer call.

