Google Pixel 7/Pro – serious competition at last

The new Google Pixel 7/Pro will give Apple and Samsung a serious run for their money with new and unique photography features and flagship-class phones at a significantly lower cost.

Google Pixel 7/Pro
(L) Pixel 7 Pro (T) Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7/Pro features and differences

 Pixel 7Pixel 7 Pro
WebsiteProductProduct
Warranty2-yearsSame
Price128/256GB $999/1129   Cases from $34.99 to $75 30W USB-C Charger $45128/256/512GB $1299/1449/1599 Cases from $34.99 to $85 Same
ColoursLemongrass Snow ObsidianHazel Snow Obsidian
Screen6.3” 2400x 1800, 90Hz OLED 16m colours HDR Up to 1000 nits (HDR) and 1400 (peak) GG Victus6.7” QHD+ 120Hz LPTO OLED Same Same Same 1500 (peak) Same
ProcessorGoogle Tensor 2Same
SecurityTitan M2 Fingerprint/Face unlockSame
RAM8GB LPDDR512GB LPDDR5
Storage128/256 UFS 3.1128/256/512GB UFS 3.1
CommsWi-Fi 6E AX HE160 BT 5.2 NFC Dual Band GPS USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10GbpsSame
LTE/5G4G and 5G sub-6Ghz Sim and eSIMSame
Battery4335mAh Qi Wireless 21W USB-C (not supplied) USB PD 3.0 compatible PD 20V⎓1.5A, 15V⎓2A, 5V/9V⎓3A; PPS 21V⎓1.5A. 11V⎓3A5000mAh Same 23W USB-C (not supplied)
Same
Size155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm x 197g162.9 x 76.6 x 8,9mm x 212g
BuildGG Victus front Aluminium frame GG Victus back fingerprint resistant IP68 water resistantSame
SoundStereo  3 mics with noise suppression D Speech enhancement Audio zoomSame
Android13 5 years Pixel UpdatesSame
Camera Rear50MP Bins to 12.5MP f/1.85, 1.2um, LDAF, OIS/EIS 12MP Ultra-wide f/2.2, 1.25um No         4K@60fps 10-bit HDRSame Same Same Same 48MP bins to 12MP Telephoto f/3.5, .7um 5X optical zoom 30X hybrid digital zoom OIS/EIS Same
Camera Front10.8MP F/2.2, 1.22um 4K@60fpsSame

Camera features – both

Photo UnblurMacro FocusNight SightTop Shot
Portrait ModeSuper Res ZoomMotion autofocussesLive HDR+
Frequent FacesDual exposureCinematic PanUltrawide lens
Portrait LightMagic EraserMotion ModeReal Tone
Face UnblurPanoramaManual white balancingLocked Folder

What we like about the Google Pixel 7/Pro

We have not reviewed these yet – that is coming over the next week or so. But you have to love

  • The camera AI looks superb and offers features not seen on Apple or Samsung
  • The Telephoto sensor on the Pro has OIS/EIS for a stable image
  • USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps – fast external storage and alt DP audio/video/data/charge
  • Flagship-class processor and security
  • Five years of Android/Pixel updates

Not so good

  • No micro-SD or 3.5mm (but who cares with USB-C 3.2 Gen 2)
  • No charger inbox (nor does Apple or Samsung)
  • 30W charging when OPPO and Motorola are pushing 80W or more

Competition

The price is excellent, and Google is serious about eating Apple and Samsung’s flagship lunches. The Pixel 6-series was the start of the maturation of the Pixel. The 7-series is very good.

While the Pixel 7 Pro has more memory/storage options and an extra Telephoto lens, the Pixel 7 is almost identical hardware-wise. I would rather buy that and save significant money.

Pre-orders are open now at Google and selected retailers (JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman) for delivery from 25 October. Google is offering a $250/300 online store credit for other purchases – that will pay for a decent case and charger or maybe the Google Pixel Watch.

The $1299+ 7 Pro competes more closely with the OPPO Find X5 Pro – a superb Android flagship with insanely fast charge (review)and the Samsung Galaxy S22+ (overview). The OPPO is more expensive but ahead on its MariSilicon camera.

The $999+ 7 competes with the $1249 Samsung Galaxy S22, $999 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, $899 Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and $999 OPPO Reno8. It is a closer call.

