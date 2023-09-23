An LG Christmas is not far away

An LG Christmas is not far away. LG has suggested that you start saving now to buy that special gift for an even more special person.

LG TONE Free TF8 wireless earbuds | RRP $369

The LG TONE Free TF8 wireless earbuds are the perfect gym companion. Delivering premium sound even through the most intense workouts. The clever SwivelGrip technology and ergonomic design keep the earbuds comfortably in place. They are innovatively shaped to improve air circulation and breathability during exercise sessions. IP67 rating means they are water (sweat) resistant.

LG TONE T90 earbuds | RRP $399

A world first, these wireless earbuds feature Dolby Head Tracking to deliver an immersive and lifelike sound profile and clarity that consistently places you at the centre of listening action. They use Meridian’s Headphone Space Processing technology and LG’s Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The medical-grade silicone ear gels adapt to suit your ear shape for optimum ambient noise cancellation and all-day comfort. 29 hours of battery life offers all-day freedom.

LG TONE Free T90 BT, ANC, Dolby Atmos earphones – spatial sounds good

What better way to enjoy family time over the Christmas season than in front of a feel-good family film? The LG C3 OLED Evo delivers perfect blacks and the full DCI-P3 spectrum of life-like colour. LG webOS 23 offers a wide range of digital TV and streaming – something for everyone. Available from 42-83″.

LG C3 OLED EVO 2023 – Model C3PSA – save a few pennies

LG gram SuperSlim | RRP $2,999

The LG gram SuperSlim has productivity in mind. It has a 15.6” OLED screen and a powerful processor packed into less than 1kg and is LG’s thinnest model to date.

LG gram Superslim 2023 laptop – how thin can you go?

LG OLED Flex | RRP $4,999

Especially for the extra-techy gamer who wants another level of adaptability in their screens1. It has a bendable 42” OLED screen, that can go from completely flat to curved (900R) with 20 incremental settings. The LG OLED Flex is perfect whether for work, a game, or watching a movie.

LG StandbyME and OLED Flex – Price and availability

