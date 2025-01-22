What is Samsung Galaxy S25 AI all about? (smartphone)

Samsung Galaxy S25 AI is its second generation, running on Android 15 and UI 7.0. It still uses Google Gemini as its base but adds some Samsung-specific apps and features.

We will not talk about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series hardware or its function as an Android device but rather what it adds to Google Gemini and how it does it.

Last year, we wrote What is Samsung Galaxy S24-series AI all about? That is a pretty good primer if you need to understand Samsung’s AI basics because you get all that and more.

I don’t want AI – well, you might if you understand it

There is a digital divide between digital natives (Gen Z and Gen Alpha have grown up with the internet and technology) and every other, including Millennials, Xennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers. Global statistics indicate those who have very high or high interest in AI smartphones (Source Statistica).

<25: 23%

25-34: 30%

35-44: 32%

45-54: 21%

55-64: 13%

65+: 6%

Of course, that does not translate into sales as AI smartphones are premium A$1000+ products and using more than basic on-device AI may/will require a monthly subscription. For example, Google sells Advanced AI for A$32.99 a month. Samsung will introduce a similar charge before the end of 2025.

Canalys uses a panel, and sentiment analysis predicts that generative AI-capable smartphones (hardware) account for 16% of sales and will rise to 54% in five years. It also found that few use more than basic AI daily.

IDC says 232 million AI-generative capable phones (18%) were sold in 2024, out of a total of 1,240,000,000. It classes AI-generative capable phones as containing Apple A17 Pro, MediaTek Dimensity 9300, Qualcomm SD8 Gen3, Samsung Exynos 2400/Google Tensor G4 or later (30+ TOPS). We agree that lesser (<30 TOPS) Systems-on-a-Chip will struggle with on-device AI.

When I spoke to Samsung executives at the launch, they understood the issue, but the company had no plans apart from heavy marketing and advertising about what AI can do for you.

What is Samsung Galaxy S25 AI all about

I think the best thing would be to bury the term AI where the ‘sun don’t shine’ and purely focus on user benefits by age group. Not to be trite, but most of the digital divide still want a phone with strong signal reception to make and take calls, decent battery life and a competent camera.

On-device

Basic AI has long been a part of smartphones, be it natural language processing (NLP) or computational photography. These use small ‘data models’, such as the language you select/translate or basic AI photo post-processing.

Expansion of on-device AI-driven features is important because when a handset’s AI processing capability is reached, it all goes over Wi-Fi or mobile data to an AI cloud.

Samsung is allowing more LLMs (large language modules are how AI processes data and comes up with a response) and is using Google Gemini (like Google Pixel 9). Windows PCs use Microsoft Copilot, and Apple is using Apple Intelligence for on-device and developing its off-device features. Users can access other LLMs like ChatGPT.

Samsung’s On-device AI is a rebadged version of Google Gemini, and that is a wise move because if Google Pixel 9 or later can do something, Samsung can too.

Samsung supports any Google App that uses AI and a selection of Samsung alternatives. You must have a Samsung account to use Samsung AI.

Samsung is also opening its devices to other AI LLMs, which is something that Google probably will not do.

AI Select

Perhaps Samsung’s cleverest move is an AI Select button. Swipe left to choose to have AI help you. That ability to self-determine its use may mean that sales of the S25 Series are more based on brand loyalty to its flagship than AI.

Now Brief

The more you allow AI to know about you, the more Now Brief will help you. It appears as a home screen with information that can include sleep (Samsung Ring or Galaxy Watch required), Health (Samsung Health required), Calendar and more.

Now Bar

This customisable bar on the lock screen can track things like football results and the weather.

Circle to Search

Part of Gemini, but Samsung has made some extra features via its Browser.

Call Assist and Record

It can record a conversation and produce a summary. Requires Samsung Phone app.

Natural Language Commands

You can search on the phone, change settings, and use natural language. Bixby (may not be the watchword), turn the volume up 50% or Find photos I took last year on holidays.

Cross-App actions

This is very innovative. You can use multiple nested apps to perform a task. For example, you may initiate an action from the Now Bar that needs a calendar and even a rideshare booking.

More AI camera features

Given the new camera setup, AI will be able to manipulate photos using Spatio Temporal Plus. Videos are now available in raw colours, and you can change sensors while filming. It also has an AI Noise Erase that can detect different types of noise and allow you to adjust what you hear.

More Generative AI image features

Samsung has improved Sketch to Image using a ‘multi-modal’ model that offers a range of styles and supports voice commands.

Samsung Apps

Calendar, Notes, and Reminders are now AI-enabled. However, we understand this is now a Bixby implementation, and you cannot use Gemini to share or detect overlapping events. However, you can create or delete folders, add tags to notes, or invite people in Samsung Notes.

Knox to protect on-device data

Personal data remains encrypted on the device and is protected by Samsung Knox.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung Galaxy S25 AI interesting

I can’t be effusive until I review the device and test the various AI aspects.

What is clear is that, for the most part, the S25-series based on the Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy will offer the most integrated set of AI tools as well as Google Gemini.

It is also clear that Samsung is almost there in building its walled garden where it can compete with Apple on a level playing field.

CyberShack has a guide to Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy versus SD 8 Elite.

CyberShack has an AI overview of What is Samsung Galaxy S25 AI all about?

CyberShack Samsung news and reviews

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au