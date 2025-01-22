Which Samsung Galaxy S25-series is for you?

The Samsung Galaxy S25-series represents its best ‘glass slab’ offerings in 2025. Australia gets the S25 Ultra (SM-S938), S25+ (SM-S936) and S25 (SM-S931).

This year, they all use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a slightly overclocked version of the standard SD8 Elite (4.47 vs 4.32Ghz). Samsung says that’s not the only change under the hood.

Overview of the Samsung Galaxy S25-series specifications

Where the specs are the same, we will leave the adjacent fields blank. Specifications are subect to change. Prices are RRP and exclude pre-order and incentive sale pricing.

Item S25 S25+ S25U Website Corporate RRP 23/1/25

* See pre-order offers to 13/02/25. $1399 (256GB)

$1599 (512GB) $1699 (256GB)

$1899 (512GB) $2149 (256GB)

$2349 (512GB)

$2749 (1TB) Processor SD8 Elite Screen 6.2” 2340 x 1080 LPTO 1-120Hz 2600 nits peak HDR10+ 8-bit/16.7m

No Dolby Vision

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.7” 3120 x 1440







6.8” 3120 x 1440







Gorilla Armor RAM 12GB 16GB Storage 256/512 UFS 4.0 256, 512, 1TB Rear Camera 50+12+10

Wide/Ultrawide/3X Telephoto

8K@30fps 200+50+10+50

Wide/Ultrawide/3X Telephoto/5X Periscope

Front Camera 12MP 5G SIM+eSIM DSDA Comms Wi-Fi 7

BT 5.4

GPS Tri-band

USB-C 3.2 Gen 2





Sound Stereo

Qualcomm aptX codecs Battery 4000mAh

25W cable charge 15W Qi2 4.5W reverse wireless 4900mAh

45W cable charge



5000mAh

45W cable charge

25W Qi2

Size (mm/g) 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2 x 162g 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 x 190g 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2

x 219g Frame Armor Aluminium 2 Titanium grade 5 Fingerprint Ultrasonic Under glass Colours Silver Shadow

Mint

Icyblue

Navy

Samsung Online exclusive colours

Blue Black

Coral Red

Pink Gold



Titanium Silver Blue

Titanium Gray

Titanium White Silver

Samsung Online exclusive colours

Titanium Jet Black

Titanium Jade Green

Titanium Pink Gold

Android 15 with UI 7.0

7 OS upgrades

7 years security patches Other IP68

USB-C only supports OTG cut and paste.

Alt DP 1.2 supports DeX via cable/Wi-Fi











Ultra-wideband

S-Pen

Galaxy S25 Series – * Pre-order Offers

Channel Pre-order offers (January 23 to 13 February, 2024) T&Cs apply for all offers Samsung.com Save $200 towards a storage upgrade

Receive up to 30% off RRP on selected Galaxy ecosystem products Telstra Save up to $400 when you purchase on a payment plan

Receive $20 off each month for 12 months (savings of $240)

(For new customers connecting on a new Premium Mobile Plan) Optus Save $400 off the RRP on a 24/36 month plan

Receive 36 months of free Upgrade and Protect valued at $540

Up to $940 total value Vodafone Save up to $400 towards a storage upgrade o Receive up to $500 bonus trade-in on an eligible device Open channel (JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon, Office Works) Save $200 towards a storage upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy S25-series now have rounded corners and are slightly thinner and lighter.

The same Processor across the Samsung Galaxy S25-series

Having the same processor in each means that you don’t lose performance or Qualcomm’s excellent 5G Modem, which is great for city, suburb, regional, and rural phone reception.

CyberShack has a guide to Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy versus SD 8 Elite.

AI – make or break

There is considerable debate about how much memory AI will need moving forward. Google has 16GB in its Pixel 9 Pro XL and dedicates 4GB of that AI.

CyberShack has an AI overview of What is Samsung Galaxy S25 AI all about? (insert URL)

CyberShack’s view: Samsung Galaxy S25-series is its best yet

This year is about AI on the new SD8 Gen Elite for Galaxy. Other hardware upgrades are minor improvements over the S24-series. UI 7.0 is likely to come to these soon.

As we wrote in our AI overview, there is a huge digital divide between AI adopters and the rest who simply want a decent phone with a good camera, battery life and reception. Samsung needs to tread very carefully here and lead with AI benefits instead of assuming we all know what it is.

