Which Samsung Galaxy S25-series is for you?
The Samsung Galaxy S25-series represents its best ‘glass slab’ offerings in 2025. Australia gets the S25 Ultra (SM-S938), S25+ (SM-S936) and S25 (SM-S931).
This year, they all use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a slightly overclocked version of the standard SD8 Elite (4.47 vs 4.32Ghz). Samsung says that’s not the only change under the hood.
Overview of the Samsung Galaxy S25-series specifications
Where the specs are the same, we will leave the adjacent fields blank. Specifications are subect to change. Prices are RRP and exclude pre-order and incentive sale pricing.
|Item
|S25
|S25+
|S25U
|Website
|Corporate
|RRP 23/1/25
* See pre-order offers to 13/02/25.
|$1399 (256GB)
$1599 (512GB)
|$1699 (256GB)
$1899 (512GB)
|$2149 (256GB)
$2349 (512GB)
$2749 (1TB)
|Processor
|SD8 Elite
|Screen
|6.2” 2340 x 1080 LPTO 1-120Hz 2600 nits peak HDR10+ 8-bit/16.7m
No Dolby Vision
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|6.7” 3120 x 1440
|6.8” 3120 x 1440
Gorilla Armor
|RAM
|12GB
|16GB
|Storage
|256/512 UFS 4.0
|256, 512, 1TB
|Rear Camera
|50+12+10
Wide/Ultrawide/3X Telephoto
8K@30fps
|200+50+10+50
Wide/Ultrawide/3X Telephoto/5X Periscope
|Front Camera
|12MP
|5G
|SIM+eSIM DSDA
|Comms
|Wi-Fi 7
BT 5.4
GPS Tri-band
USB-C 3.2 Gen 2
|Sound
|Stereo
Qualcomm aptX codecs
|Battery
|4000mAh
25W cable charge 15W Qi2 4.5W reverse wireless
|4900mAh
45W cable charge
|5000mAh
45W cable charge
25W Qi2
|Size (mm/g)
|146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2 x 162g
|158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 x 190g
|162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2
x 219g
|Frame
|Armor Aluminium 2
|Titanium grade 5
|Fingerprint
|Ultrasonic Under glass
|Colours
|Silver Shadow
Mint
Icyblue
Navy
Samsung Online exclusive colours
Blue Black
Coral Red
Pink Gold
Titanium Silver Blue
Titanium Gray
Titanium White Silver
Samsung Online exclusive colours
Titanium Jet Black
Titanium Jade Green
Titanium Pink Gold
|Android
|15 with UI 7.0
7 OS upgrades
7 years security patches
|Other
|IP68
USB-C only supports OTG cut and paste.
Alt DP 1.2 supports DeX via cable/Wi-Fi
|
Ultra-wideband
S-Pen
Galaxy S25 Series – * Pre-order Offers
|Channel
|Pre-order offers (January 23 to 13 February, 2024) T&Cs apply for all offers
|Samsung.com
|Save $200 towards a storage upgrade
Receive up to 30% off RRP on selected Galaxy ecosystem products
|Telstra
|Save up to $400 when you purchase on a payment plan
Receive $20 off each month for 12 months (savings of $240)
(For new customers connecting on a new Premium Mobile Plan)
|Optus
|Save $400 off the RRP on a 24/36 month plan
Receive 36 months of free Upgrade and Protect valued at $540
Up to $940 total value
|Vodafone
|Save up to $400 towards a storage upgrade o Receive up to $500 bonus trade-in on an eligible device
|Open channel (JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon, Office Works)
|Save $200 towards a storage upgrade.
The Samsung Galaxy S25-series now have rounded corners and are slightly thinner and lighter.
The same Processor across the Samsung Galaxy S25-series
Having the same processor in each means that you don’t lose performance or Qualcomm’s excellent 5G Modem, which is great for city, suburb, regional, and rural phone reception.
CyberShack has a guide to Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy versus SD 8 Elite.
AI – make or break
There is considerable debate about how much memory AI will need moving forward. Google has 16GB in its Pixel 9 Pro XL and dedicates 4GB of that AI.
CyberShack has an AI overview of What is Samsung Galaxy S25 AI all about? (insert URL)
CyberShack’s view: Samsung Galaxy S25-series is its best yet
This year is about AI on the new SD8 Gen Elite for Galaxy. Other hardware upgrades are minor improvements over the S24-series. UI 7.0 is likely to come to these soon.
As we wrote in our AI overview, there is a huge digital divide between AI adopters and the rest who simply want a decent phone with a good camera, battery life and reception. Samsung needs to tread very carefully here and lead with AI benefits instead of assuming we all know what it is.
CyberShack Samsung news and reviews
Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au