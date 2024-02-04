OPPO A79 5G – another well-made, low-cost 4/5G smartphone (review)

The OPPO A79 5G is a great value phone with a decent screen, processor, battery life, camera, warranty/OS upgrade and Patch policy. You can’t go wrong.

It is one of many ‘cookie-cutter’ models OPPO (and most of its competitors) churn out using a high proportion of the same components (screen, battery, camera sensors, processors, and even frames) to fill market niches. Only now is it upgrading 4G models to 5G.

OPPO makes the best use of its component purchasing power and factory setup to produce consistently well-made and popular phones.

Review Model

It is model CPH 2557 4/128GB with Australian firmware and certification. DO NOT BUY any model with 8GB/1289/256GB, and ignore any reviews for this configuration.

Who is the OPPO A79 5G for?

It is for a typical value phone user upgrading from 4G to 5G – email, SMS, phone, a few apps and a point-and-shoot camera. It is not for gamers or power users.

Australian review – OPPO A79 5G 2024, 4/128GB Hybrid dual SIM or SIM/MicroSD, Model CHP2557

WebsiteProduct page
Price$369
ColoursMystery Black and Glowing Green
From*OPPO Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, Big W
Warranty2-years ACL
Made inChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved that through excellent product and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below.  You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Entry-level phones should at least score a pass mark against each category.

* Grey market – no Australian warranty

We strongly advise you to buy a genuine model with Australian firmware. It is easy to identify the Australian version – under Settings>About Device>Regulatory, there is an Australian RNZ C-Tick mark. There is also an RNZ C-Tick on the box. Read Don’t Buy a Grey Market Phone (guide)

Deep-dive review

We perform over 70 tests, and the full specs are in a table at the end. The first part is an essential summary only.

OPPO A79 5G
OPPO A79 5G

First Impression – Pass

Everyone raves about the Glowing Green (currently sold out), so we get a Mystery Black for review. I can’t tell you about OPPO’s prowess with PMMA (acrylic painted backs), but it looks like an interesting finish.

We have seen this phone in many guises. The key difference for 2024 seems to be a return to a rectangular camera hump instead of the pill-shaped hump of 2023. And it is 4/5G for the same price.

It has a 20:9 standard ratio, a 6.72” flat screen, and feels quite good in hand. As is usual for this price, it has a 3.5mm earphone/mic port and a hybrid dual SIM or SIM/MicroSD slot.

While it has dual rear cameras, everything is done by the primary 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) Samsung S5KJN1 Tetrapixel .64um sensor used in over 200 competitor’s mid-range models (Samsung, Motorola, Nokia, Realme, Vivo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, etc.).

This review focuses more on the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, its effect on AI picture post-processing, and whether MediaTek has improved the phone antenna strength – which is usually fine for cities and suburbs but not for regional cities and rural areas.

Screen – Pass

Spec: 6.72”, 2400 x 1080, 20:9 ratio, 680nit peak, 60/90 or auto-stepped 30/48/60/90Hz refresh, LTPS LCD with Panda Glass protection.

OPPO A79 5G

OPPO calls this a Sunlight Display. That means the brightness is auto-increased momentarily to as much as 680nits. The operative word is momentarily, and it is more related to helping it show HDR content than outdoor use.

It has a good (close to 100%) sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamut (of 16.7m colours – not the 1.07 billion colour gamut), so videos look good.

Summary: Nice, bright, reasonably colour-accurate screen.

Processor – Pass

This is our first encounter with the 7nm MediaTek 6020 processor (very similar to the Dimensity 700). It runs cool and does not throttle. It is comparable to a Qualcomm SD480 Plus 5G.

In other words, it is an entry-level System-On-Chip (SoC) with accordingly lower levels of AI and performance.

It has two modes – best battery or best performance, and we tested using the latter.

The Australian-certified version has 4GB DDR4X RAM (plus up to 4GB virtual swap RAM) and 128GB UFS 2.2 – these are relatively slow, and the 4GB RAM can limit the number of open Apps and browser tabs. Still, we did not experience unacceptable lags once we enabled the virtual RA.

The microSD card (to 1TB) sequentially reads/writes at 68/20MBps, which is fine for photos and 1080p@30fps videos (and can be used as live storage). The external SSD (tested with a 2GB  Kingston XS1000 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 external SSD) gets 27/25MBps. It is non-mountable OTG cut and paste only via the USB-C 2.0 480Mbps interface.

This does not support audio/video streaming, but the phone has Chromecast.

OPPO A79 5G

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 5 AC half-duplex, maximum 433Mbps which is adequate for typical smartphone use. Wi-Fi signals are not strong. At 2m from the router, it is -32dBm when it should be around -20dBm. It was also extremely slow to auto-range on mesh and often had to disable/enable Wi-Fi to get an accurate reading.

You get BT 5.1 (claimed 5.3, but the processor does not support that), GPS (3m accuracy), and NFC.

4/5G – Passable

We had genuinely hoped that MediaTek had improved its integrated modem. However, it still uses the 3rd Gen 2.77Gbps DL (theoretical maximum), which receives a strong signal from one tower and ignores three other closest towers.

At -85 to 90dBm (lower is better) and 1 to 3.2pW it is acceptable for major city and suburban use with good tower coverage. It is not for black spot areas, regional towns or rural use.

Battery – Pass

It has a 5000mAh 19.55Wh (nominal) Li-Po pouch battery that lasts about 500 full recharge cycles (similar to Samsung and Motorola).

Unlike every OPPO phone to date, the OPPO A79 5G does not come with a charger, so it loses points for this oversight. Unless you purchase the 33W SUPERVOOC charger (10V/3A/33W), you won’t get a 74-minute charge. You will only get a maximum charge rate of 12W – we tested with several 30 to 100W GaN PD 3.0 chargers, and all took about 2 hours for a full charge.

We also got mixed results (using Performance Mode and Auto-adaptive screen refresh).

  • 1080p video loop (50% brightness and volume): 12 hours 6 minutes (Claim 14).
  • PC Mark 3 Modern Office battery test: 18 hours 15 minutes.
  • Accubattery endurance: 17 hours 49 minutes
  • GFX Bench Manhattan Battery (games): 498.5 minutes (8.3 hours) 1328 frames.
  • GFX Bench T-Rex (older style, less intensive game): 459.5 minutes (7.66 hours) 2884 frames.
  • Drain 100-0% full load: 4 hours 28 minutes.
  • Accubattery drain: 4 hours 54 minutes
  • Drain mA idle: 150-200mA
  • Drain mA 100% load: 1350-1450

The SoC uses quite a lot more power under load. Heavy users will need a recharge daily, while a typical user will get 1.5 days.

Sound – Pass

It uses the SoC’s amp and provides 2.0 channel sound to a top earpiece and bottom down-firing speaker.

Hands-free is adequate – there is some noise cancellation from the top mic, and volumes are acceptable.

BT 5.1 earphones have good left/right stereo separation and decent volume. Codecs include royalty-free versions of aptX and aptX HD as well as SBS, AAC and LDAC.

The maximum volume is 82dB. It is supposed to have a 300% booster but it makes no difference to the speaker volume.

It has a Real Original Sound Technology EQ – Smart/ Movie/ Game/ Music pre-sets that can recess (not boost) frequencies.

How does it sound – Pass

We use a white noise generator to test the native frequency response of the speaker.

High-bass starts at 100Hz and builds very slowly to low-mid (200Hz) and keeps slowly building to 500Hz where it flattens to 6kHz and a slow decline to 20kHz. This is a typical mid sound signature for clear voice – not music.

Build – Pass+

Build quality is excellent, and it has a 2-year warranty. IPX4 offers a modicum of rain resistance.

OPPO uses a sandwich approach, which allows the removal of the back or glass front to access various components. It makes them quite repairable, although you probably won’t bother with a $369 phone.

Inbox is the phone and a 3W USB-A to USB-C cable. We trust OPPO, excluding a charger, is a temporary loss of corporate sanity.

Android 13 – Pass+

It has two OS updates and quarterly security patch updates for up to three years from release. This 2+2+3 (Warranty/OS/security) is excellent for the price.

OPPO overlays ColorOS 13.1 on Android. It is like the grease on Android’s wheels, making it much easier to use – there is no learning curve.

But we must point out the large amount of preinstalled bloatware that takes up Gigabytes of the 128GB storage. Fortunately, this is removable, and you can get over 5GB back. These Apps don’t include OPPO’s Google alternatives.

  • App Market – not removable – disable
  • Booking.com
  • BridgeRunIO
  • Bubble Pop! Shooter
  • Coffee Run 3D
  • Diec Dreams
  • Facebook
  • Fami Mart
  • Fill the Glass
  • Games – disable
  • June’s Journey
  • LinkedIn
  • MazeBall 3D
  • Royal Match
  • Tall Runner 3D
  • Temu
  • TikTok
  • WoW
  • WPS Office

Security is good, and OPPO has things like a fingerprint on the power button, 2D facial recognition, secure folders, etc.

OPPO A79 5G rear camera

It has a 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) primary camera using the Samsung JN1 sensor (as used by hundreds of other brands/models). It is a Tetrapixel .64um sensor, the smallest 50MP sensor you can buy, allowing for thinner phones. So we know what this sensor is capable of and the OPPO A79 5G uses it well.

It is a good all-rounder taking excellent shots in daylight and reasonable shots in office and low light. While you can shoot at 50MP without AI processing, the results are not as polished or colour-saturated as the 12.5MP binned image.

The 2MP camera is a depth sensor only (out to about 3 metres) to help with Bokeh shots, where the SoC’s AI smarts are inadequate to separate the foreground from the background.

OPPO A79 5G front camera

It uses an Omnivision OV08D10 sensor with 1.12um pixels and an F/2.0 aperture. It is fixed-focus and acceptable for daylight selfies, but it does not have a very wide angle – decent selfies but uninspiring.

Camera Comments

You can tell that the AI is working overtime here, and it is largely successful in binned shots to bring out details and colours. It is one of the better <$400 camera results we have seen.

  • 1X Day Primary sensor: Good dynamic range, bright colours and good HDR details in the shadows and highlights. Good detail in the foreground and background.
  • 2X Day Primary sensor: Equally good as 1X
  • 6X Day Primary sensor: Pushing the limits of digital zoom but has good foreground details and negligible background noise.
  • 10X Day Primary sensor: Don’t go there.
  • Ultra-wide: N/A
  • Macro: N/A, but 50MP sensor focuses down to 4cm
  • Indoor office light: Good dynamic range and saturated colours. Beginning to lose HDR details.
  • Bokeh Depth: even with a 2MP Depth sensor and using AI, without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background. It requires you to get quite close to the subject to get bokeh.
  • Dark <40 lumens: Quite a decent image but lacking details.
  • Night Mode: Good colour, detail and range. It picks up details from the monitor screen.
  • Selfie: The 8MP is adequate.
  • Video (we are not video experts):
  • Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, and the day/office light results are promising, but low light is lacking.
  • Selfie: 1080p@30fps, results are adequate. Fine for video conference.
  • Overall, the video is good but lacks low-light dynamic range.

Test Images

OPPO A79 5G
1X and a very good with good details in the shadows and highlights.
OPPO A79 5G
2X – ditto to 1X
4X and good foreground detail but the background is starting to get noisy.
6X and at the limit of digital zoom.
10X – don’t go there.
It does not have a macro lens but the 50MP can focus to 4cm.
Office light – Excellent colours and details.
Even though it has a 2MP depth sensor and limited AI it needs a human face or you must get much closer to the subject.
<40 lumens and it is a pretty good shot.
Night mode lightens the shot but with limited AI that is about it.

CyberShack’s view – OPPO A79 5G is a good smartphone for $369

It is made to a price and does not disappoint – you get a well-featured smartphone.

My only caveats are that no charger is supplied (an extra $35), and the phone signal strength is only reasonable for major cities and suburbs.

At $369, it is a good, solid, reliable 4/5G phone

Competition

Motorola G54 – Under $300 for a 5G smartphone

It is very similar but uses the MediaTek 7020 SoC (which is a little more powerful). OPPO has the camera edge with the Samsung JN1 sensor.

Moto g84 5G – how does Motorola do it?

RRP $399 and on limited sale at $349, it has a 10-bit 1.07 billion colour pOLED screen, Qualcomm SD695 5G, 12GB/256GB/microSD, and a Samsung GN9 50MP OIS stabilised camera that is the <$400 class leader.

Ratings in the $300-399 segment – 85/100

  • Features: 90 has everything you need, including NFC and a decent camera.
  • Value: 85 – would have been higher but for the Motorola g84 limited sale
  • Performance: 80 – acceptable for typical users but not for gamers and power users. Phone antenna strength is only for the city and suburbs.
  • Ease of Use: 90 – OPPO is easy to use and has a great 2-year warranty and local support. It has a good Android upgrade and security patch policy.
  • Design: 80 – Another glass and PMMA slab, albeit an attractive green feather brush stroke finish. 

Pro

Adequate performance – not for gamers

Bright, colour-accurate screen

Reasonable battery life

Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support

Average camera – better than social media class

Con      

Needs to use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger (not supplied) and cable to reach charge speeds

City and suburbs phone only

AI image post-processing is limited

Not for games

8MP selfie is uninspiring

CyberShack Smartphone comparison v 1.01.24 (E&OE)

OPPO A79 5G

BrandOPPO
ModelOPPO A79 5G
Model NumberCPH2557
Price Base4/128GB
   Price base$369
Promotion to 1/2/24: Receive OPPO Enco X earbuds ($299) and a 33W SUPERVOOC charger ($35), totalling $334 by redemption.
   Price 2
   Price 3
   Price 4
Warranty months24-months ACL
 Tierlower mid-range
WebsiteProduct page
Manual
FromOPPO online and Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, Bing Lee.
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is now #2 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this by offering excellent products and after-sales service.
More
Test dateJanuary 2024
Ambient temp25-30°
ReleaseJanuary 2024
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Do not buy the 8GB/128/256 versions or gold colour.

Screen

Size6.72″
TypeLTPS LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution2400 x 1800
PPI391
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %91.4%
Colours bits8-bit/16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive60 or 90Hz or supports 30/48/50/60/90Hz auto-stepped.
Response 120Hz180MHz touch sample
Nits typical, testNot stated (test 510)
Nits max, test680 nit peak (test 670 in 2% window – mainly for HDR content)
Contrast1500:1
sRGBNatural 100% (test 100.4%)
DCI-P3Vivid 100% (test 97%)
Claims 96% NTSC of 16.7M colour gamut
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)Approx. 2
HDR Level
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownN/ A
Daylight readableIt advertises a Sunlight Display, but peak nits are momentary before settling back to 400-500 nits.
Always on DisplayN/ A
Edge displayN/ A
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 FHD SRD streaming
GamingNot really for gaming
Screen protectionPanda (Twice reinforced)
CommentBright screen with reasonable colour accuracy.

Processor

Brand, Model
MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 6020
nm7
Cores2 x 2.2GHz & 6 x 2GHz
ModemMT
AI TOPSEstimate 8 TOPS
Geekbench 6 Single-core711 (Performance mode)
Geekbench 6 multi-core1821 (Performance mode)
LikeBenchmarks
Like MT Helio G96 or Dimensity 700.
GPUARM MALI-G57 MC2 950MHz
GPU Test
Open CL1204
LikeDecent GPU performance (about twice an SD680 4G)
Vulcan1221
RAM, type4GB LPDDR4x-2133 and up to 4GB virtual RAM
Storage, free, type128GB UFS 2.2 (86GB free – includes 15GB of apps, some of which are bloatware).
micro-SDUp to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained713 (Jazz Disk peak 835)
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained242 (Jazz Disk peak 316)
CPDT microSD read, write MBps68/20 mountable for photos
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps27/25 OTG Only
CommentNot for gamers
Throttle test
Max GIPS160794
Average GIPS157578
Minimum GIPS142785
% ThrottleNil
CPU Temp50°
CommentReasonable day-to-day performance for email, browsing and general phone features.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz maximum speed 866Mbps half duplex.
Test 2m -dBm, Mbps-32/433
Test 5m-46/433
Test 10m-57/390 (15m -68/292)
BT Type5.1 (Claims 5.3, but processor does not support it)
GPS single, dualDual L1+L5
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForWi-Fi casting and Chromecast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive.
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   GravityYes
   PedometerYes
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentWi-Fi signals are not strong. At 2m from the router, it is -32dBm when it should be around -20dBm. It was also extremely slow to auto-range on mesh and often had to disable/enable Wi-Fi to get an accurate reading.

 4/5G

LTE and 5G5G
SIMHybrid dual SIM or SIM and microSD
   ActiveOnly one active at a time
Ring tone single, dualSingle
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G Bands1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6GhzN1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78
CommentAll Australian sub-6Ghz and low-bands
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
   UL, DL, ms12.6/12.2/24ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-85-90/1-3.2pW
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentGood, strong reception signal, but I cannot find the adjacent three towers. This is for the city/suburbs or areas with a tower nearby.

Battery

mAh5000 single battery 19.55Wh
Charger, type, suppliedNot supplied
SUPERVOOC 33W 5V/2A/ 10W or 5-11V/ 3A (33W).
Most PD 3.0 chargers will charge at 9V/1.5A/12W.
 PD, QC levelPD-capable, but you may not exceed a 12W charge.
OPPO SUPERVOOC 80W charges at 8V/3A/24W and occasionally 9V/3A/27W.
Qi, wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
   Charge % 30minsClaims 51% in 30 minutes.
   Charge 0-100%2 hours 4 minutes with Belkin 65W GaN PD 3.0 charger.
Claim 100% in 74 minutes with a SUPERVOOC 33W charger.
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2AApprox 4 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane12 hours 6 minutes (claim 14)
   PC Mark 3 battery18 hours 15 minutes
(Accubattery 17 hours 49 minutes)
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery498.5 minutes (8.3 hours) 1328 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex459.4 minutes (7.66 hours) 2884 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hour 28 minutes
Accubattery 4 hours 54 minutes)
   mA full load1350-1450mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on150-200mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on Performance mode and Adaptive screen
   Estimate typical useTwo days of typical use, but heavy users may need to top up daily as it draws more under load.
CommentWe are saddened that OPPO has not included a charger – following in the bad footsteps of Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel, and Nokia. It appears that you need the SUPERVOOC charger to halve charging time.

Sound

SpeakersStereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
TuningNo
AMPMediaTek
Dolbly Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD (royalty-free versions), LDAC.
16-bit/44100 or 48000Hz/stereo
MultipointShould work
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQReal Original Sound Technology EQ
Smart/ Movie/ Game/ Music
Mics2 with some noise-cancellation
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max82
   Media (music)77
   Ring80
   Alarm80
   Notifications80
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeDecent hands-free and has two mics for some wind noise reduction
   BT headphonesReasonable L/R separation

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSteep build to 200Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzStill building to 500Hz
Mid 4000-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat but choppy
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat
High Treble 6-10kHzSlow linear decline to 20kHz
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDecline
Sound Signature typeMid : (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice.
   SoundstageIt is as wide as the phone in landscape but biased towards the bottom speaker. It does not support Dolby Atmos decoding but exhibited a wider soundstage when tested with DA content.
CommentFocus on clear voice over music is understandable at this price.

Build

Size (H X W x D)165.6 x 76 x 7.99
Weight grams193
Front glassPanda
Rear materialPlastic
FramePlastic
IP ratingIPX4
ColoursMystery Black
Glowing Green (limited availability)
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 3W
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentExcellent build quality (as are all OPPO phones)

OS

Android13
Security patch date
UIColorOS 13.1
OS upgrade policyAndroid 14 and 15
Security patch policyThree years of quarterly updates
BloatwareQuite a lot – all removable. The lower the cost, the more bloatware you get.
OtherHas all Google Apps as well as OPPO’s alternatives. Use Google Apps where possible for backup purposes.
CommentColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn power button
Face IDYes 2D
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
Comment

OPPO A79 5G camera

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorSamsung S5KJN1
   FocusAF Open loop motor
   f-stop1.8
   um.64 bins to 1.28
  FOV° (stated, actual)77 (65.6-77.8)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom10x digital
Rear 3Depth
   MP2
   SensorOmnivision OV2b
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)89°
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
   FlashYes
   Auto-HDR
Rear: Photo, Video, Night, Pro, Pano, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Sticker, and Google Lens
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI
Front
  MP8
   SensorOmniVision OV08D10
   FocusFF
   f-stop2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)79 (67.2)
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomN/A
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesFront: Photo, Video, Pano, Portrait, Night, Sticker, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, and exposure compensation

OPPO A79 5G camera comments

You can tell that the AI is working overtime here, and it is largely successful in binned shots to bring out details and colours. It is one of the better <$400 camera results we have seen.
• 1X Day Primary sensor: Good dynamic range, bright colours and good HDR details in the shadows and highlights. Good detail in the foreground and background.
• 2X Day Primary sensor: Equally good as 1X
• 6X Day Primary sensor: Pushing the limits of digital zoom but has good foreground details and negligible background noise.
• 10X Day Primary sensor: Don’t go there.
• Ultra-wide: N/A
• Macro: N/A, but 50MP sensor focuses down to 4cm
• Indoor office light: Good dynamic range and saturated colours. Beginning to lose HDR details.
• Bokeh Depth: even with a 2MP Depth sensor and using AI, without a human subject, it does not know how to separate foreground and background. It requires you to get quite close to the subject to get bokeh.
• Dark <40 lumens: Quite a decent image but lacking details.
• Night Mode: Good colour, detail and range. It picks up details from the monitor screen.
• Selfie: The 8MP is adequate.
• Video (we are not video experts):
• Primary sensor: You can shoot at 1080p@30fps, and the day/office light results are promising, but low light is lacking.
• Selfie: 1080p@30fps, results are adequate. Fine for video conference.
• Overall, the video is good but lacks low-light dynamic range.

OPPO A79 5G ratings 85/100

Features9
MicroSD mountable for video
3.5mm
33W fast charge but no charger
Value8.5
Outclassed by Moto g54 256GB (was $399, now $349).
Performance8
It performs reasonably, but the antenna strength is only for cities and suburbs.
Ease of Use9
OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty, and offers local support. It also has a Good Android upgrade and security patch policy.
Design8
Another glass and PMMA slab, albeit an attractive green finish.
Final commentAt $369, it is a good, solid, reliable 4/5G phone for city and suburbs use where there is good tower coverage.
Pro
1Adequate performance – not for gamers.
2Bright, colour-accurate screen
3Reasonable battery life.
4Excellent quality build and 2-year warranty with local support.
5Average camera – better than social media class.
Con
1Needs to use the OPPO 33W SUPERVOOC charger (not supplied) and cable to reach charge speeds.
2City and suburbs phone only.
3AI image post-processing is limited.
4Not for games
5An 8MP selfie is a little uninspiring.

