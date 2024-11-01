Motorola Razr 50 – flipping good smartphone at a flipping good Optus price (review)

The Motorola Razr 50 is a superb flip phone. Thanks to an Optus exclusive deal, you can get it for $1198.80 outright or $99.90/49.95/33.30 with a 12/24/36-month voice/data contract.

It is exclusive to Optus, so if you see any other marketplace like Kogan/Dick Smith/MightyApe/MattBlatt or eBay etc., it is not certified for Australian 4/5G bands or our limited Wi-Fi 6E 5/6Ghz bands.

While you can buy it outright (we tested it on the Telstra network, and it does not appear to be locked), Optus hopes you will buy a 4/5G mobile plan, too. The costs seem very reasonable for:

  • $52/50GB
  • $62/180GB
  • $79/360GB ($10 monthly credit for use on selected streaming apps)
  • $82/360GB ($20 – ditto)

NPerf and other performance websites have recognised Optus as having the fastest 5G network speeds. Its 4G network covers 96.6% of the population and is available in all capital cities and major regional and holiday towns. We found that this phone is suitable for city and suburb use where you have reasonable tower coverage.

Motorola Razr 50
OPTUS coverage nearly matches Telstra on a population basis but both let down regional and rural dwellers.

Australian Review: Motorola Razr 50 XT-2453-1

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola Razr 50 (OPTUS EXCLUSIVE)
Model NumberXT-2453-1
RAM/Storage Base8/256GB
   Price baseProduct Page
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TierValue Flip
WebsiteProduct Page
FromOptus only
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
MoreCyberShack Motorola news and reviews CyberShack Smartphone news and reviews
Test dateOctober 2024
Ambient temp10-27°
ReleaseOctober 2024
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Motorola makes models for various markets that are not for Australian Telco networks nor carry an Australian warranty. This is exclusive to Optus, and the Australian model is not sold elsewhere. Do not buy Razr 2024 (US only).

First impression – Serious competitor to the Razr 50 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra earned CyberShack’s high praise as the best Flip of 2024, soundly beating the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6. My first impression here is more of a question: What has Motorola left out to drop $500 yet give a large external screen, the same size internal screen, and pretty much similar specs? Read on.

Key differences between Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra

Clearly, the price point demands some down-scaling. In most respects, the Razr 50 shares the Ultra specifications. Read our review and see why we think it is the best flip: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra – raises the flip smartphone bar yet again.

 Motorola Razr 50 (this review)Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
WebsiteProduct PageProduct Page
PriceOptus exclusive $1198.80$1699
Screen Internal120Hz, HDR10165Hz and Dolby Vision
Screen cover3.4” AMOLED 90Hz 1066 x 1055, 413ppi 1700 nits HDR10+4” LPTO AMOLED 165Hz 1270 x 1080, 417ppi 2400 nits Dolby Vision
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300XSnapdragon 8s Gen 3
RAM/Storage8/256GB UFS 2.212/512GB UFS 4.0
Rear Camera50MP Wide
13MP Ultrawide
4K@30fps		Same
50MP telephoto
4K@60fps
Wi-Fi6E7
GPSSingle bandAll world bands
Battery4200mAh 30W wired capable 15W Wireless   33W Charger inbox4000mAh 45W wired capable 15W Wireless 5W reverse wireless 68W Charger inbox
ColourKoala Grey (Steel Wool), Beach Sand (Pumice Stone), Spritz Orange (Arabesque)Spring Green (Dill), Midnight Blue (Navy Blazer), Peach Fuzz

My take: The practical differences are minor, making this a desirable value flip.

Screen – there are two – Exceed

The inside screen is very bright and colour-accurate, and its key difference to the Ultra is 120Hz/HDR10+ versus 165Hz/Dolby Atmos.

It is a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen (Samsung has 8-bit/16.7 million colours) and is a delight to use day or night. Unlike Samsung, this has an almost imperceptible crease.

The main difference from the 2023 Razr 40 is a 3.6” cover screen that saves you from opening the phone. During the review, I used the phone as my daily drive. I wanted to see if the cover screen was really as useful as the 4” Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and whether the odd 1066 x 1055 (not quite 1080p) messed up the display of typical apps. Well, there are lots of options to help you use the cover screen.

Motorola Razr 50

First, it is plenty bright for daytime use. It is most useful for monitoring email, messages, calls, music, and even searching. It was not the best for YouTube, which expects a 16:9 format or 4:3 (12:9). You can switch from full screen to run apps (on a per-app basis) in a slightly smaller window above the camera sensors. It has a whole settings sub-menu to help you get the most out of it.

Without consciously counting the times the cover saved me from opening the internal screen, I can subjectively say it was close to 80%.

PWM-sufferers. This has PWM flicker at approximately 90-100Hz. A DC dimming option may make it suitable for use, but we cannot verify this as we don’t have any PWM-sensitive testers.

Screen specs

Size6.9/3.6″
TypeFoldable LTPO P-OLED/P-OLED
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFoldable/flat with two cover cameras, one flash and internal centre selfie o-hole
Resolution2640 x 1080/1066 x 1056
PPI413/413
Ratio22:9/1:1
Screen to Body %85.33/N/A
Colours bits10-bit 1.07 billion colours/same
Refresh Hz, adaptiveInternal High: Adaptive from 1Hz but steps through 24/30/60/90/120Hz
Internal standard: 24/30/60
Cover High: 90Hz
Cover Standard: 60Hz
Response 120HzNot specified – likely 240Hz
Nits typical, testNot disclosed
Internal: Test 550 full screen and 1339 auto max
Cover: Test 525 full screen and 1330 auto max
Nits max, testInternal Claim Peak HDR10+ content in 2% window: 3000 nits
Test 2875
External Claim Peak HDR10+ content in 2% window: 1700 nits
Test: 1530
ContrastInfinite
sRGBClaim 100% (99%)
DCI-P3Internal test 100%+
Cover test 97%
Rec.2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)<2/<1 (very good)
HDR LevelHDR10+ (no Dolby Vision)
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlYes
PWM if knownIt is approximately 90-100Hz. Moto does have a DC dimming option, but PWM-sensitive people should look at the screen before buying.
Daylight readableYes
Always on DisplayYes
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityAll Android 14 features
DRML1 for FHD SDR playback. Youtube streams HDR.
GamingWe are going out on a limb here and stating that you should not play games on a flip or fold. While the SoC has the power, the screen must be used carefully to avoid damage.
Screen protectionInternal – TPU Pre-fitted
Cover: Gorilla Glass Victus
CommentExcellent 10-bit colour screens. The internal screen has an imperceptible crease.
The cover screen is not quite 1080p, but we have yet to see any issues.

Processor – Pass+

The key difference between the Qualcomm-based Razr 50 Ultra and this is that MediaTek modems are more suited to city and suburb reception. This SoC was also specifically designed for dual-screen flip-and-fold phones.

Practically, it is closer to a 2021 Samsung Exynos 2100 or SD870 performance. It appears to have more AI ability than the Ultra.

Processor(Figures in brackets are Razr 50 Ultra SD8s Gen 3)
Brand, ModelBenchmarks
nm4nm TSMC N4P
Cores4 x 2.5GHz and 4 x 2Ghz
ModemMediaTek 4/5G R16
DSDS (dual sim, dual standby)
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		GFLOPS: 14.97 (11.59)
GINOPS 16.04 (15.05)
Geekbench AI CPU backend 923/923/2037
Geekbench AI GPU 270/316/341
Geekbench AI NNAPI 536/1317/2696
AI Benchmark 567
AiTuTu 98895
Geekbench 6 Single-core1058 (1895)
Similar to Exynos 2100 and SD870
Geekbench 6 multi-core3026 (4693)
Same
LikeBenchmarks
GPUARM Mali-G615 MC2
GPU Test
Open CL2575 (8973)
Between Exynos 1280 and SD860
Vulcan2472 (10189)
Similar to SD870
RAM, type8GB LPDDR5X
Can use AI auto boost or select 2, 4, or 8GB virtual RAM
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 2.2 (slower) 196GB free
micro-SDNo
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peakSustained 710 (1180)
Peak 1001 (1861)
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peakSustained 447 (541)
Peak 471 (683.58)
CPDT microSD read, write MBpsN/A
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps27/27Mbps mountable (33/29 mountable)
CommentSlower UFS 2.2 storage, but at least external SSD are supported.

Throttle Test – Pass

While it does throttle, it manages it better than the Ultra and has more usable power under load. This would only affect gamers.

Max GIPS292,661 (335845)
Average GIPS260,468 (259272)
Minimum GIPS227,690 (185386)
% Throttle20% (48%)
CPU Temp50°
CommentWhile it is a lower-powered SoC than Razr 50 Ultra, it handles thermal management better and produces more usable power under load.
Motorola Razr 50

Comms – Pass

Wi-Fi 6E speeds are about half of what is expected but still well above Wi-Fi 6 speeds. We suspect that a firmware update will soon fix this.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6E AXE 2.4/5/6GHz
Test 6GHz
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-36/1200/600
Test 5m-50/1200/600
Test 10m-59/1161/700
BT Type5.4
GPS single, dualGPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no display port audio/video data stream support
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForScreen cast over Wi-Fi (Miracast)
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors (the SoC simulates some)
   AccelerometerCombo
   GyroCombo
   e-CompassYes
   BarometerYes
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensorYes
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentWi-Fi 6E AXE 6GHz speeds are lower than expected and should have topped at 2400Mbps.
I expect a firmware update will fix this.

4/5G – Suitable for city and suburb use

For some time, we have challenged Telstra’s so-called Blue Tick/BS by using a testing methodology that categorically tells us whether a phone is also suitable for regional and rural use. BTW – pretty well, every phone is fine for city and suburbs.

We don’t test on Optus, but we think the same methodology applies. Unlike the Ultra, this uses a MediaTek modem, and while it finds the closest tower at good strength, it does not find subsequent towers.

We also found that disabling 5G and selecting 4G boosted signal strengths. We advise you not to make 5G a purchasing priority and not pay too much for a 5G plan when 4G will likely suit your needs.

SIMSingle Sim and eSim
   ActiveDSDS – dual sim, dual standby (one active at a time)
Ring tone single, dualDual ring tones – excellent
VoLTECarrier dependent
Wi-Fi callingCarrier dependent
4G BandsB1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28 /32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66/71
CommentAll Australian and most world bands
5G sub-6GhzN1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/71/77/78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms42/45/28ms
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pWLTE -80 and 10pW
5G -91 and 631pW
   Tower 2No
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentSuitable for city and suburban use. We found that disabling 5G gave stronger 4G signals.
We tested with the Boost (Telstra retail network) as we don’t have an Optus account. It shows that the phone is not carrier-locked.

Battery – Pass

We must deduct points when no charger is supplied (the Ultra has one), so consider a Pass as a token protest.

It should give typical users up to a full day. Charge times at 9V/3A/27W were excellent at 48 minutes!

mAh4200mAh (2 batteries)
30W charge capable.
Charger, type, suppliedNo charger supplied.
Can charge at up to 9V/3A/27W
 PD, QC levelPC 2.0/3.0 and PPS
Qi, wattage15W Qi 1
Reverse Qi or cable5W if Power Sharing enabled
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30mins
   Charge 0-100%48 minutes
   Charge Qi, 15W BelkinEstimate 4 hours
   Charge 5V, 2AOver 5 hours
These are excellent results. However, they don’t reflect Flip’s flexibility—if you mainly use the external screen, you will have an even longer life.
Typical users will get up to 24 hours of use. Power users up to 12 hours.		22 hours 7 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery13 hours 22 minutes
Accubattery (theoretical) 15 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryDid not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex390.5 minutes (6.5 hours) 5053 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on4 hours 53 minutes
Accubattery 4 hours 35 minutes
mA Full load screen on1250-1300mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on200-250mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshTested on adaptive
   Estimate typical useTwo batteries charge simultaneously and reduce the time.
CommentThese are excellent results. However, they don’t reflect the Flip’s flexibility—if you mainly use the external screen, you will get an even longer life.
Typical users will get up to 24 hours of use. Power users up to 12 hours.

Sound – Pass

It decodes Dolby Atmos (Dolby Vision is presented as HDR10) downmixed to 2.0. Using two amplifiers reduces the imbalance to the larger bottom speaker.

SoundDA Smart Audio and Spatial Sound enabled
SpeakersTop forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo.
TuningN/A
AMP2 x TFA98 amps
4.5W RMS @ THD .5% into 4-ohm speakers
Dolby Atmos decodeYes, to 2.0, but it is really more effective with headphones.
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, LHCDCV3/5
MultipointYes
Dolby Atmos (DA)Decodes up to 8 sound channels downmixed to 2.0 speakers or earphones.
EQDA EQ includes Spatial Audio. The presets are 2.0 only: Smart Audio, Music, Movies, Games, Podcasts, and Custom.
MicsThree mics with noise-cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max76 (this is not as loud as the Ultra)
   Media (music)73
   Ring75
   Alarm75
   Notifications65
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeThree mics handle noise reduction well, and the volume is OK.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound signature – Passable

It is similar to the ‘Passable’ Ultra, except that the high treble drops off a cliff, leaving the music dull and lifeless.

It has a late mid-signature, which is good for clear voice but not much else. It has no low bass (not expected), very slowly builds mid-bass (bottom speaker only), and a lazy, slow climb to mid (1-4kHz clear voice), then basically drops off a treble cliff.

Motorola Razr 50

On the bright side, few phones sound better.

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzStarting at 65Hz with a long slow build to 1kHz – evident clipping at volume
High Bass 100-200HzBuilding
Low Mid 200-400HzBuilding
Mid 400-1000HzBuilding
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzStarting decline to 12kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzOff the cliff
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzNo
Sound Signature typeThis is a late mid signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice. It is not for easy listening as it lacks bass (low notes are muddy or absent), and high treble is almost non-existent.
   SoundstageBias to the bottom speaker impairs left/right separation.
DA sound stage is quite wide and has some 3D height.
CommentThe sound signature is passable, helped with a bit of high bass. Use headphones

Build – Pass+

Motorola (Lenovo) has its own factories and a high level of quality control. Like all recent Motorola, this is beautifully built and now has IPX8 water resistance.

The inner screen centre crease is imperceptible – something Samsung appears not to have mastered. The stainless steel hinge is an engineering marvel.

When Motorola started using Vegan Leather in 2023 (an oxymoron as it is a petrochemical soup), I was sceptical as my experiences with that fabric had not been good. I wrote What is vegan leather seen on some smartphones?

Well, I have several friends with the 2023 Razr 40 and Edge 40, and all report that they wear well, are easy to keep clean and should last the distance. So, apologies if Motorola felt my arrows were aimed at them. In fact, Huawei and OPPO used it before they did.

In any case, use a case. Motorola provides one inbox, and there is a wide selection online. You cannot use an inner screen protector.

 Size (H X W x D)Open: 171.3 x 73.99 x 7.25mm
Closed: 88.08 x 73.99 x 15.85 (plus camera bump)
Weight grams189
Front glassCover Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Internal – pre-fitted TPU
Rear materialVegan Leather
FrameAluminium 6000
Stainless steel hinge supports a wide range of opening angles.
IP ratingIPX8
1.5m for 30 minutes
Liquid damage is not covered by warranty.
ColoursKoala Grey
Beach Sand
Spritz Orange
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-C to USB-C 3W cable
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverColour matched cover

Almost Pure Android 14 and a decent upgrade policy – Pass+

Motorola uses almost pure Android because its Hello UI is a very light overlay that adds features and value rather than hiding the operating system like Samsung UI. We like it for three reasons:

  • It uses all of Google’s apps (phone, calendar, contacts, message, etc), making a backup to Google foolproof. You can lose that data when substitute apps are used on other brands.
  • Upgrading to another Android phone is also foolproof with Google Backup and Restore. You are not locked into the makers’ ecosystem.
  • Motorola’s Privacy policy is 9454 words and is relatively benign (at the end of this review). It is <25% of Samsung’s 40,000 words in eight nested policies.

Like any Android device, you must accept Google’s relatively benign privacy policy. The only minor downside is that you are exposed to pure Android, which differs from what you may have been used to (especially if you use Samsung UI).

Motorola has the free version of Google Gemini, an AI-powered chatbot. It uses machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to provide humanlike responses to text, image, and audio prompts. Read What is Google Gemini.

Android specs

AndroidAndroid 14
Security patch date1 September 2024 (current)
UINow Hello UX.
OS upgrade policyThree
Security patch policyQuarterly for four years
BloatwarePure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.
OtherGoogle Gemini app
CommentPersonalise: Themes, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Lock screen, External Display, Display size and text, Layout, Sounds, Dark mode
Gestures: Quick launch, Sidebar, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split
Moto Secure: Secure folder, Network protection, Phishing detection, Autolock, Lock network and security, PIN pad scramble, Security & Privacy
Display: Lock screen, Attentive display
Play: Games, Dolby Atmos®, Media controls, Creator toolkit
Tips: Razr basics, Personalise, Media, Call & replies, Camera, Unique features, Settings
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeSide power button
Face IDYes 2D only
OtherLenovo ThinkShield protects the device on a hardware level.
CommentMoto Secure – Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.
https://en-au.support.motorola.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/172766/~/moto-secure

Motorola Razr 50 rear camera – Pass

It uses the same 50MP primary camera as the Ultra. However, the MediaTek SoC is not as strong in AI photo-processing, so the results differ. The second camera is a 13MP ultra-wide angle/macro (the Ultra has a 50MP 2X optical/30X Hybrid telephoto). My take is that more people want Ultrawide/macro than Telephoto.

Our tests found that 4K@30fps video was pushing it as OIS did not help stability. The SoC does not provide Electronic Image Stabilisation (like the Ultra). We believe 1080p@30fps is the best video for most lighting and provides a more stable video.

Photos in day and office light will impress Joe and Jane Average.

Photo Test

Motorola Razr 50
1X and it is an overcast day. The colours are excellent.
Motorola Razr 50
A good shot using the ultra-wide angle sensor but oversaturated
Motorola Razr 50
2X and there is good forwaground and background definition.
Motorola Razr 50
4X and still within limits of digital zoom.
Motorola Razr 50
10X and at the limits of digital zoom but not bad at all.
Motorola Razr 50
Office light and a perfect shot with black dog’s each and the Sodoku red.
Motorola Razr 50
Excellent bokeh – does not need a human face to focus.
Motorola Razr 50
Screen shot to check photo colours
Motorola Razr 50
Image – Photo preview is accurate as expected of a 10-bit screen.
Macro is easy with a 13MP sensor
<40 lumens and it is a very good detailed shot, just missing some dynamic raange.
Night mode does very little extra.

Read camera specs

Rear PrimaryPrimary (Rear on Cover)- same as Ultra
  MP50MP bins to 12.6MP
   SensorSamsung GN8
   FocusPDAF all-pixel focus
   f-stop1.7
   um.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV° (stated, actual)70 to 82.4
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom10X digital
Rear 2Ultra-wide angle and macro
   MP13MP
   SensorHynix HI336 (could be Sony IMX258)
   FocusAF/Fixed Macro
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)120 (108)
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@30fps
   FlashSingle
   Auto-HDRYes
Super Zoom Resolution
Google Photos Auto Enhance
Google Lens integration
Photo Booth
Portrait Mode
Instant Review
Camera Cartoon
External Display Preview
Mirror Mode
Long Exposure
Tilt-Shift
Scan (powered by Adobe Scan)
360° Panorama
50 MP Ultra Resolution
Gesture Capture
Dual Capture
Auto Smile Capture
VIDEO
Adaptive Stabilisation
Horizon Lock
Auto Camcorder Mode
Face Beauty
Night Vision
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Dual Capture
Video Snapshot
Video HDR
Audio Zoom
   QR code readerGoogle Lens
   Night modeAI
DXO MarkN/A

Camera Front

It is the same as the Ultra and takes decent selfies in day and office light. It is fixed-focus and has a FOV of 82.3°, which is fine for ‘arms-length’ single or tight two-person selfies. Video is a maximum of 4K@30fps—forget that. Again, 1080p@30fps is best.

FrontSelfie (Internal Screen)
  MP32MP bins to 8MP
   SensorOmniVision OV32B
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um.7 bins to 1.4
  FOV (stated, actual)69.8 to 82.3
   Stabilisation
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max4K@30fps
    FeaturesAs it is the same as the Razr 50 Ultra, please read the data tables for all features.
Comment

CyberShack’s view – Motorola Razr 50 is the flipping value king

Now, it has a 3.6” cover screen and almost the same features as the 4″ Ultra, it is a serious competitor to its sibling. In most respects, it eclipses the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 (apart from the Qualcomm SD8 Gen 3 SoC, which throttles terribly).

I don’t wish to be critical of the $1799 Samsung Flip6, as it is a fine phone with all that Samsung means. But compare it side-by-side with the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, and both beat it by several lengths (horse racing analogy).

Motorola Razr 50 gets our strong buy recommendation for a Flip – unless you want to spend more for the Razr 50 Ultra.

 Motorola Razr 50 ratings

Features77.5
We rated the Ultra at 80, which is functionally similar, so it deserves the same rating.
Value85
It is a value-king but has less RAM/Storage, one less camera, and a lower speced SoC.
Performance80
The MediaTek 7300+ is perfect for this price and has heaps of performance. It has enough grunt to run Google Gemini (and a three-month trial of Gemini Advanced) for search.
Ease of Use80
The two-year warranty is excellent. Add three OS upgrades and four years of security patch upgrades; this is a keeper. As most will not keep a phone this long, we regard Samsung’s 2+7+7 as nice but unnecessary.
Design85
This has it all over the Flip6 with an almost imperceptible crease, a larger 10-bit screen, and an excellent hinge, and the external screen is far more useful.
Rating out of 1081.5
Final commentBefore you buy, read CyberShack’s Razr 50 Ultra review and decide if you need to spend $500 more.
Privacy policy
Motorola Mobility Products Privacy Statement 2024Download

Motorola Razr 50 (OPTUS EXCLUSIVE)

$1198.80
Motorola Razr 50 (OPTUS EXCLUSIVE)
8.2

Features

 7.8/10

Value

 8.5/10

Performance

 8.0/10

Ease of Use

 8.0/10

Design

 8.5/10

Pros

  • Price - bang for buck - is class-leading
  • Suitable for city and suburb phone use
  • The internal screen has a smooth, almost visibly imperceptible crease.
  • The cover screen runs Android Apps
  • Speedy charge

Cons

  • Would have been nice to see USB-C 3.1/2 Gen 1/2
  • No charger inbox
  • OPTUS only, so check if it is carrier-locked.
  • 10X Digital zoom is a little limiting.
  • Sound could be improved.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

