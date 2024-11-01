Motorola Razr 50 – flipping good smartphone at a flipping good Optus price (review)

The Motorola Razr 50 is a superb flip phone. Thanks to an Optus exclusive deal, you can get it for $1198.80 outright or $99.90/49.95/33.30 with a 12/24/36-month voice/data contract.

It is exclusive to Optus, so if you see any other marketplace like Kogan/Dick Smith/MightyApe/MattBlatt or eBay etc., it is not certified for Australian 4/5G bands or our limited Wi-Fi 6E 5/6Ghz bands.

While you can buy it outright (we tested it on the Telstra network, and it does not appear to be locked), Optus hopes you will buy a 4/5G mobile plan, too. The costs seem very reasonable for:

$52/50GB

$62/180GB

$79/360GB ($10 monthly credit for use on selected streaming apps)

$82/360GB ($20 – ditto)

NPerf and other performance websites have recognised Optus as having the fastest 5G network speeds. Its 4G network covers 96.6% of the population and is available in all capital cities and major regional and holiday towns. We found that this phone is suitable for city and suburb use where you have reasonable tower coverage.

OPTUS coverage nearly matches Telstra on a population basis but both let down regional and rural dwellers.

Australian Review: Motorola Razr 50 XT-2453-1

Brand Motorola Model Motorola Razr 50 (OPTUS EXCLUSIVE) Model Number XT-2453-1 RAM/Storage Base 8/256GB Price base Product Page Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Value Flip Website Product Page From Optus only Country of Origin China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews CyberShack Smartphone news and reviews Test date October 2024 Ambient temp 10-27° Release October 2024 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Motorola makes models for various markets that are not for Australian Telco networks nor carry an Australian warranty. This is exclusive to Optus, and the Australian model is not sold elsewhere. Do not buy Razr 2024 (US only).

First impression – Serious competitor to the Razr 50 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra earned CyberShack’s high praise as the best Flip of 2024, soundly beating the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6. My first impression here is more of a question: What has Motorola left out to drop $500 yet give a large external screen, the same size internal screen, and pretty much similar specs? Read on.

Key differences between Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra

Clearly, the price point demands some down-scaling. In most respects, the Razr 50 shares the Ultra specifications. Read our review and see why we think it is the best flip: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra – raises the flip smartphone bar yet again.

Motorola Razr 50 (this review) Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Website Product Page Product Page Price Optus exclusive $1198.80 $1699 Screen Internal 120Hz, HDR10 165Hz and Dolby Vision Screen cover 3.4” AMOLED 90Hz 1066 x 1055, 413ppi 1700 nits HDR10+ 4” LPTO AMOLED 165Hz 1270 x 1080, 417ppi 2400 nits Dolby Vision Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM/Storage 8/256GB UFS 2.2 12/512GB UFS 4.0 Rear Camera 50MP Wide

13MP Ultrawide

4K@30fps Same

50MP telephoto

4K@60fps Wi-Fi 6E 7 GPS Single band All world bands Battery 4200mAh 30W wired capable 15W Wireless 33W Charger inbox 4000mAh 45W wired capable 15W Wireless 5W reverse wireless 68W Charger inbox Colour Koala Grey (Steel Wool), Beach Sand (Pumice Stone), Spritz Orange (Arabesque) Spring Green (Dill), Midnight Blue (Navy Blazer), Peach Fuzz

My take: The practical differences are minor, making this a desirable value flip.

Screen – there are two – Exceed

The inside screen is very bright and colour-accurate, and its key difference to the Ultra is 120Hz/HDR10+ versus 165Hz/Dolby Atmos.

It is a 10-bit/1.07 billion colour screen (Samsung has 8-bit/16.7 million colours) and is a delight to use day or night. Unlike Samsung, this has an almost imperceptible crease.

The main difference from the 2023 Razr 40 is a 3.6” cover screen that saves you from opening the phone. During the review, I used the phone as my daily drive. I wanted to see if the cover screen was really as useful as the 4” Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and whether the odd 1066 x 1055 (not quite 1080p) messed up the display of typical apps. Well, there are lots of options to help you use the cover screen.

First, it is plenty bright for daytime use. It is most useful for monitoring email, messages, calls, music, and even searching. It was not the best for YouTube, which expects a 16:9 format or 4:3 (12:9). You can switch from full screen to run apps (on a per-app basis) in a slightly smaller window above the camera sensors. It has a whole settings sub-menu to help you get the most out of it.

Without consciously counting the times the cover saved me from opening the internal screen, I can subjectively say it was close to 80%.

PWM-sufferers. This has PWM flicker at approximately 90-100Hz. A DC dimming option may make it suitable for use, but we cannot verify this as we don’t have any PWM-sensitive testers.

Screen specs

Size 6.9/3.6″ Type Foldable LTPO P-OLED/P-OLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Foldable/flat with two cover cameras, one flash and internal centre selfie o-hole Resolution 2640 x 1080/1066 x 1056 PPI 413/413 Ratio 22:9/1:1 Screen to Body % 85.33/N/A Colours bits 10-bit 1.07 billion colours/same Refresh Hz, adaptive Internal High: Adaptive from 1Hz but steps through 24/30/60/90/120Hz

Internal standard: 24/30/60

Cover High: 90Hz

Cover Standard: 60Hz Response 120Hz Not specified – likely 240Hz Nits typical, test Not disclosed

Internal: Test 550 full screen and 1339 auto max

Cover: Test 525 full screen and 1330 auto max Nits max, test Internal Claim Peak HDR10+ content in 2% window: 3000 nits

Test 2875

External Claim Peak HDR10+ content in 2% window: 1700 nits

Test: 1530 Contrast Infinite sRGB Claim 100% (99%) DCI-P3 Internal test 100%+

Cover test 97% Rec.2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) <2/<1 (very good) HDR Level HDR10+ (no Dolby Vision) SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control Yes PWM if known It is approximately 90-100Hz. Moto does have a DC dimming option, but PWM-sensitive people should look at the screen before buying. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Yes Edge display No Accessibility All Android 14 features DRM L1 for FHD SDR playback. Youtube streams HDR. Gaming We are going out on a limb here and stating that you should not play games on a flip or fold. While the SoC has the power, the screen must be used carefully to avoid damage. Screen protection Internal – TPU Pre-fitted

Cover: Gorilla Glass Victus Comment Excellent 10-bit colour screens. The internal screen has an imperceptible crease.

The cover screen is not quite 1080p, but we have yet to see any issues.

Processor – Pass+

The key difference between the Qualcomm-based Razr 50 Ultra and this is that MediaTek modems are more suited to city and suburb reception. This SoC was also specifically designed for dual-screen flip-and-fold phones.

Practically, it is closer to a 2021 Samsung Exynos 2100 or SD870 performance. It appears to have more AI ability than the Ultra.

Processor (Figures in brackets are Razr 50 Ultra SD8s Gen 3) Brand, Model Benchmarks nm 4nm TSMC N4P Cores 4 x 2.5GHz and 4 x 2Ghz Modem MediaTek 4/5G R16

DSDS (dual sim, dual standby) AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion GFLOPS: 14.97 (11.59)

GINOPS 16.04 (15.05)

Geekbench AI CPU backend 923/923/2037

Geekbench AI GPU 270/316/341

Geekbench AI NNAPI 536/1317/2696

AI Benchmark 567

AiTuTu 98895 Geekbench 6 Single-core 1058 (1895)

Similar to Exynos 2100 and SD870 Geekbench 6 multi-core 3026 (4693)

Same Like Benchmarks GPU ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU Test Open CL 2575 (8973)

Between Exynos 1280 and SD860 Vulcan 2472 (10189)

Similar to SD870 RAM, type 8GB LPDDR5X

Can use AI auto boost or select 2, 4, or 8GB virtual RAM Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 2.2 (slower) 196GB free micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak Sustained 710 (1180)

Peak 1001 (1861) CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak Sustained 447 (541)

Peak 471 (683.58) CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 27/27Mbps mountable (33/29 mountable) Comment Slower UFS 2.2 storage, but at least external SSD are supported.

Throttle Test – Pass

While it does throttle, it manages it better than the Ultra and has more usable power under load. This would only affect gamers.

Max GIPS 292,661 (335845) Average GIPS 260,468 (259272) Minimum GIPS 227,690 (185386) % Throttle 20% (48%) CPU Temp 50° Comment While it is a lower-powered SoC than Razr 50 Ultra, it handles thermal management better and produces more usable power under load.

Comms – Pass

Wi-Fi 6E speeds are about half of what is expected but still well above Wi-Fi 6 speeds. We suspect that a firmware update will soon fix this.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6E AXE 2.4/5/6GHz

Test 6GHz Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -36/1200/600 Test 5m -50/1200/600 Test 10m -59/1161/700 BT Type 5.4 GPS single, dual GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no display port audio/video data stream support ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Screen cast over Wi-Fi (Miracast) NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors (the SoC simulates some) Accelerometer Combo Gyro Combo e-Compass Yes Barometer Yes Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Yes Proximity Yes Other Comment Wi-Fi 6E AXE 6GHz speeds are lower than expected and should have topped at 2400Mbps.

I expect a firmware update will fix this.

4/5G – Suitable for city and suburb use

For some time, we have challenged Telstra’s so-called Blue Tick/BS by using a testing methodology that categorically tells us whether a phone is also suitable for regional and rural use. BTW – pretty well, every phone is fine for city and suburbs.

We don’t test on Optus, but we think the same methodology applies. Unlike the Ultra, this uses a MediaTek modem, and while it finds the closest tower at good strength, it does not find subsequent towers.

We also found that disabling 5G and selecting 4G boosted signal strengths. We advise you not to make 5G a purchasing priority and not pay too much for a 5G plan when 4G will likely suit your needs.

SIM Single Sim and eSim Active DSDS – dual sim, dual standby (one active at a time) Ring tone single, dual Dual ring tones – excellent VoLTE Carrier dependent Wi-Fi calling Carrier dependent 4G Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28 /32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66/71 Comment All Australian and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz N1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/71/77/78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 42/45/28ms Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW LTE -80 and 10pW

5G -91 and 631pW Tower 2 No Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Suitable for city and suburban use. We found that disabling 5G gave stronger 4G signals.

We tested with the Boost (Telstra retail network) as we don’t have an Optus account. It shows that the phone is not carrier-locked.

Battery – Pass

We must deduct points when no charger is supplied (the Ultra has one), so consider a Pass as a token protest.

It should give typical users up to a full day. Charge times at 9V/3A/27W were excellent at 48 minutes!

mAh 4200mAh (2 batteries)

30W charge capable. Charger, type, supplied No charger supplied.

Can charge at up to 9V/3A/27W PD, QC level PC 2.0/3.0 and PPS Qi, wattage 15W Qi 1 Reverse Qi or cable 5W if Power Sharing enabled Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins Charge 0-100% 48 minutes Charge Qi, 15W Belkin Estimate 4 hours Charge 5V, 2A Over 5 hours These are excellent results. However, they don’t reflect Flip’s flexibility—if you mainly use the external screen, you will have an even longer life.

Typical users will get up to 24 hours of use. Power users up to 12 hours. 22 hours 7 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 13 hours 22 minutes

Accubattery (theoretical) 15 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery Did not run GFX Bench T-Rex 390.5 minutes (6.5 hours) 5053 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 53 minutes

Accubattery 4 hours 35 minutes mA Full load screen on 1250-1300mA mA Watt idle Screen on 200-250mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on adaptive Estimate typical use Two batteries charge simultaneously and reduce the time. Comment These are excellent results. However, they don’t reflect the Flip’s flexibility—if you mainly use the external screen, you will get an even longer life.

Typical users will get up to 24 hours of use. Power users up to 12 hours.

Sound – Pass

It decodes Dolby Atmos (Dolby Vision is presented as HDR10) downmixed to 2.0. Using two amplifiers reduces the imbalance to the larger bottom speaker.

Sound DA Smart Audio and Spatial Sound enabled Speakers Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Tuning N/A AMP 2 x TFA98 amps

4.5W RMS @ THD .5% into 4-ohm speakers Dolby Atmos decode Yes, to 2.0, but it is really more effective with headphones. Hi-Res No 3.5mm No BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, LHCDCV3/5 Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) Decodes up to 8 sound channels downmixed to 2.0 speakers or earphones. EQ DA EQ includes Spatial Audio. The presets are 2.0 only: Smart Audio, Music, Movies, Games, Podcasts, and Custom. Mics Three mics with noise-cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 76 (this is not as loud as the Ultra) Media (music) 73 Ring 75 Alarm 75 Notifications 65 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Three mics handle noise reduction well, and the volume is OK. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound signature – Passable

It is similar to the ‘Passable’ Ultra, except that the high treble drops off a cliff, leaving the music dull and lifeless.

It has a late mid-signature, which is good for clear voice but not much else. It has no low bass (not expected), very slowly builds mid-bass (bottom speaker only), and a lazy, slow climb to mid (1-4kHz clear voice), then basically drops off a treble cliff.

On the bright side, few phones sound better.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Starting at 65Hz with a long slow build to 1kHz – evident clipping at volume High Bass 100-200Hz Building Low Mid 200-400Hz Building Mid 400-1000Hz Building High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Starting decline to 12kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Off the cliff Dog Whistle 10-20kHz No Sound Signature type This is a late mid signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice. It is not for easy listening as it lacks bass (low notes are muddy or absent), and high treble is almost non-existent. Soundstage Bias to the bottom speaker impairs left/right separation.

DA sound stage is quite wide and has some 3D height. Comment The sound signature is passable, helped with a bit of high bass. Use headphones

Build – Pass+

Motorola (Lenovo) has its own factories and a high level of quality control. Like all recent Motorola, this is beautifully built and now has IPX8 water resistance.

The inner screen centre crease is imperceptible – something Samsung appears not to have mastered. The stainless steel hinge is an engineering marvel.

When Motorola started using Vegan Leather in 2023 (an oxymoron as it is a petrochemical soup), I was sceptical as my experiences with that fabric had not been good. I wrote What is vegan leather seen on some smartphones?

Well, I have several friends with the 2023 Razr 40 and Edge 40, and all report that they wear well, are easy to keep clean and should last the distance. So, apologies if Motorola felt my arrows were aimed at them. In fact, Huawei and OPPO used it before they did.

In any case, use a case. Motorola provides one inbox, and there is a wide selection online. You cannot use an inner screen protector.

Size (H X W x D) Open: 171.3 x 73.99 x 7.25mm

Closed: 88.08 x 73.99 x 15.85 (plus camera bump) Weight grams 189 Front glass Cover Glass Gorilla Glass Victus

Internal – pre-fitted TPU Rear material Vegan Leather Frame Aluminium 6000

Stainless steel hinge supports a wide range of opening angles. IP rating IPX8

1.5m for 30 minutes

Liquid damage is not covered by warranty. Colours Koala Grey

Beach Sand

Spritz Orange Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger No USB cable USB-C to USB-C 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover Colour matched cover

Almost Pure Android 14 and a decent upgrade policy – Pass+

Motorola uses almost pure Android because its Hello UI is a very light overlay that adds features and value rather than hiding the operating system like Samsung UI. We like it for three reasons:

It uses all of Google’s apps (phone, calendar, contacts, message, etc), making a backup to Google foolproof. You can lose that data when substitute apps are used on other brands.

Upgrading to another Android phone is also foolproof with Google Backup and Restore. You are not locked into the makers’ ecosystem.

Motorola’s Privacy policy is 9454 words and is relatively benign (at the end of this review). It is <25% of Samsung’s 40,000 words in eight nested policies.

Like any Android device, you must accept Google’s relatively benign privacy policy. The only minor downside is that you are exposed to pure Android, which differs from what you may have been used to (especially if you use Samsung UI).

Motorola has the free version of Google Gemini, an AI-powered chatbot. It uses machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to provide humanlike responses to text, image, and audio prompts. Read What is Google Gemini.

Android specs

Android Android 14 Security patch date 1 September 2024 (current) UI Now Hello UX. OS upgrade policy Three Security patch policy Quarterly for four years Bloatware Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook. Other Google Gemini app Comment Personalise: Themes, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Lock screen, External Display, Display size and text, Layout, Sounds, Dark mode

Gestures: Quick launch, Sidebar, Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split

Moto Secure: Secure folder, Network protection, Phishing detection, Autolock, Lock network and security, PIN pad scramble, Security & Privacy

Display: Lock screen, Attentive display

Play: Games, Dolby Atmos®, Media controls, Creator toolkit

Tips: Razr basics, Personalise, Media, Call & replies, Camera, Unique features, Settings Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Side power button Face ID Yes 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield protects the device on a hardware level. Comment Moto Secure – Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.

https://en-au.support.motorola.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/172766/~/moto-secure

Motorola Razr 50 rear camera – Pass

It uses the same 50MP primary camera as the Ultra. However, the MediaTek SoC is not as strong in AI photo-processing, so the results differ. The second camera is a 13MP ultra-wide angle/macro (the Ultra has a 50MP 2X optical/30X Hybrid telephoto). My take is that more people want Ultrawide/macro than Telephoto.

Our tests found that 4K@30fps video was pushing it as OIS did not help stability. The SoC does not provide Electronic Image Stabilisation (like the Ultra). We believe 1080p@30fps is the best video for most lighting and provides a more stable video.

Photos in day and office light will impress Joe and Jane Average.

Photo Test

1X and it is an overcast day. The colours are excellent.

A good shot using the ultra-wide angle sensor but oversaturated

2X and there is good forwaground and background definition.

4X and still within limits of digital zoom.

10X and at the limits of digital zoom but not bad at all.

Office light and a perfect shot with black dog’s each and the Sodoku red. Excellent bokeh – does not need a human face to focus.

Screen shot to check photo colours Image – Photo preview is accurate as expected of a 10-bit screen.

Macro is easy with a 13MP sensor

<40 lumens and it is a very good detailed shot, just missing some dynamic raange.

Night mode does very little extra.

Read camera specs

Rear Primary Primary (Rear on Cover)- same as Ultra MP 50MP bins to 12.6MP Sensor Samsung GN8 Focus PDAF all-pixel focus f-stop 1.7 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV° (stated, actual) 70 to 82.4 Stabilisation OIS Zoom 10X digital Rear 2 Ultra-wide angle and macro MP 13MP Sensor Hynix HI336 (could be Sony IMX258) Focus AF/Fixed Macro f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 120 (108) Stabilisation No Zoom No Video max 4K@30fps Flash Single Auto-HDR Yes Super Zoom Resolution

Google Photos Auto Enhance

Google Lens integration

Photo Booth

Portrait Mode

Instant Review

Camera Cartoon

External Display Preview

Mirror Mode

Long Exposure

Tilt-Shift

Scan (powered by Adobe Scan)

360° Panorama

50 MP Ultra Resolution

Gesture Capture

Dual Capture

Auto Smile Capture

VIDEO

Adaptive Stabilisation

Horizon Lock

Auto Camcorder Mode

Face Beauty

Night Vision

Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)

Dual Capture

Video Snapshot

Video HDR

Audio Zoom QR code reader Google Lens Night mode AI DXO Mark N/A

Camera Front

It is the same as the Ultra and takes decent selfies in day and office light. It is fixed-focus and has a FOV of 82.3°, which is fine for ‘arms-length’ single or tight two-person selfies. Video is a maximum of 4K@30fps—forget that. Again, 1080p@30fps is best.

Front Selfie (Internal Screen) MP 32MP bins to 8MP Sensor OmniVision OV32B Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um .7 bins to 1.4 FOV (stated, actual) 69.8 to 82.3 Stabilisation Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 4K@30fps Features As it is the same as the Razr 50 Ultra, please read the data tables for all features. Comment

CyberShack’s view – Motorola Razr 50 is the flipping value king

Now, it has a 3.6” cover screen and almost the same features as the 4″ Ultra, it is a serious competitor to its sibling. In most respects, it eclipses the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 (apart from the Qualcomm SD8 Gen 3 SoC, which throttles terribly).

I don’t wish to be critical of the $1799 Samsung Flip6, as it is a fine phone with all that Samsung means. But compare it side-by-side with the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, and both beat it by several lengths (horse racing analogy).

Motorola Razr 50 gets our strong buy recommendation for a Flip – unless you want to spend more for the Razr 50 Ultra.

Motorola Razr 50 ratings

Features 77.5 We rated the Ultra at 80, which is functionally similar, so it deserves the same rating. Value 85 It is a value-king but has less RAM/Storage, one less camera, and a lower speced SoC. Performance 80 The MediaTek 7300+ is perfect for this price and has heaps of performance. It has enough grunt to run Google Gemini (and a three-month trial of Gemini Advanced) for search. Ease of Use 80 The two-year warranty is excellent. Add three OS upgrades and four years of security patch upgrades; this is a keeper. As most will not keep a phone this long, we regard Samsung’s 2+7+7 as nice but unnecessary. Design 85 This has it all over the Flip6 with an almost imperceptible crease, a larger 10-bit screen, and an excellent hinge, and the external screen is far more useful. Rating out of 10 81.5 Final comment Before you buy, read CyberShack’s Razr 50 Ultra review and decide if you need to spend $500 more.

Privacy policy

Motorola Razr 50 (OPTUS EXCLUSIVE) $1198.80 8.2 Features 7.8/10

















Value 8.5/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 8.0/10

















Design 8.5/10

















Pros Price - bang for buck - is class-leading

Suitable for city and suburb phone use

The internal screen has a smooth, almost visibly imperceptible crease.

The cover screen runs Android Apps

Speedy charge Cons Would have been nice to see USB-C 3.1/2 Gen 1/2

No charger inbox

OPTUS only, so check if it is carrier-locked.

10X Digital zoom is a little limiting.

Sound could be improved.

