Motorola G75 5G – for a few pennies more, you get a whole lot more (smartphone review)

The Motorola G75 5G is proof that you can get a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, an IP68 MIL-STD-810H build, regional/rural phone reception, 5+6-year OS upgrades/security patches, and a Qi charge, all for under $500.

We have just finished reviewing the Motorola G55 5G – A $299 phone with the lot. It is one of Motorola’s lowest-cost 5G phones yet meets its quality and serviceability requirements. In fact, it is a class leader for that niche.

The Motorola G75 5G looks spectacular on paper and is the class leader in the $400-499 bracket. Its main competition is the $599 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best-value smartphone with Edge benefits.

Motorola G75 5G quick specs

Screen 6.8” 2388 x 1080, 120Hz, 1000 nits, IPS display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (latest 4nm SoC) RAM/Storage 8GB (expandable to a virtual 16GB), 256GB Storage, and hybrid microSD Phone SIM and eSIM and city/suburb/regional/rural phone signal strength. Camera Rear dual-camera 50+8+Flicker sensor (It detects the frequency of pulsed lights (fluorescent lights, LEDs) and adjusts shutter speed and ISO).

16MP selfie Comms Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.4, GPS and NFC Battery 5000mAh battery, 30W charger (inbox) and 15W Qi wireless charge. Build IP68, MIL-STD-810H and Gorilla Glass 5 Android policy Android 14 with 5 OS upgrades and 6 years of bi-monthly security patches.

As we often say, we don’t know how Motorola does it, but we are sure glad they do.

Australian Review: Motorola G75 5G

Brand Motorola Model Motorola G75 5G Model Number XT2437-3 RAM/Storage Base 8/256 Price base 499 includes Moto Buds Warranty months 24-month Tier lower mid-range Website Product Page From Harvey Norman, Officeworks, Big W, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Amazon, JB Hi-Fi (online only) and motorola.com.au Country of Origin China Company It is owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews Test date 5-25 November 2024 Ambient temp 20-25° Release October 24 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Must have an R-NZ C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market.

First Impression – Nice and stylish for a black slab!

Motorola likes colours – Succulent Green (vegan leather), Charcoal Grey (PMMA), and Aqua Blue (Vegan) for this great value 5G phone.

It looks like it has three camera sensors, but one is a flicker sensor (more later).

It also includes Moto buds in the box, offering high-quality sound, a water-repellent design and Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation. It also has an inbuilt DAC that allows you to use USB-C headphones without an external DAC.

Things we like (and there is nothing not to like)

IP68 rating for water and dust protection

Mil-Std-810H build

It is faster than the Snapdragon 480/ 680/ 695 and MediaTek Helio/Dimensity 6100/6300-based phones, and it even has basic AI capability with Google Gemini.

15W Wireless charging – unheard of at this price

Primary and Ultrawide camera with OIS and 4K/30fps video support

City, suburbs, regional and rural phone reception strength

Clean Android software with a useful and light Hello UX

2+5+6 Warranty, OS upgrades and security patches.

Screen – Pass+

It is big at 6.8” and taller, rather than wider, at a 19.9:9 ratio. It has accurate colours, some daylight readability, and no Pulse Width Modulation—flicker-free. It is relatively scratch-resistant with Gorilla Glass 5 (Mohs hardness 5).

Size 6.8″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2388 x 1080 PPI 387 Ratio 19.9:9 Screen to Body % 86.9 Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive. Auto: 45, 60, 90, 120Hz

Fixed: 60 or 120Hz Response 120Hz 240 Nits typical, test Not disclosed. Tested 432 nits Nits max, test Claimed 1000 nits HBM.

Test 983 in 2% Window. Contrast 2500:1 (tested 2420:1) sRGB Claim 83% NTSC (72% is approx. 100% sRGB). DCI-P3 The 8-bit screen supports about 60% of the Wide Colour Gamut and can show 1000 nits HBM in a small window with HDR content, but it is not an HDR-certified screen. Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) 3.4 HDR Level Downscales HDR10 to SDR panel capability SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control No, but there is a night light setting that adds an amber tint. PWM if known No – highly suitable for PWM-sensitive people. Daylight readable Yes, but nowhere near OLED readability Always on Display No Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for FHD SDR playback (we were unable to stream HDR content) Gaming Basic mobile gaming to the extent that the SD 6 Gen 3 supports it. Screen protection Gorilla Glass 5 Comment It is an excellent screen for the price.

Processor – Pass+

This is an excellent choice that is not often found in $499 phones. It has plenty of power for daily tasks and no lag when opening multiple browser windows.

It is not an AI phone except that it supports Google Gemini search and has enough AI photo processing power.

Brand, Model Similar to SD695, Exynos 1280 or MT Dimensity 6080

Benchmarks nm 4 Samsung 4LPE Cores 4×2.4 GHz & 4×1.8 GHz Modem Qualcomm 5G RF Sub 6GHz AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion Geekbench AI

CPU 725/642/1304

GPU 187/242/245

NNAPI 53/54/136

QNN 54/54/8554

AI Benchmark 6 1,014

AiTuTu 52,172

GFLOPS 13.52

GNOPS 14.51 Geekbench 6 Single-core 963 Geekbench 6 multi-core 2458 Like Similar to SD695, Exynos 1280 or MT Dimensity 6080

Benchmarks GPU Adreno 710 GPU Test Open CL 1755 Like Exynos 1380 or SD860 Vulcan 2257 RAM, type 8GB LPDDR4X and virtual expansion to 16GB using slower SSD. Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 2.2 205GB free micro-SD Up to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 928 – this is fast for UFS 2.2

Maximum 1780 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 447

Maximum 616 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 79/39 mountable for photos CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 29/20MBps mountable but slow (Tested with 2TB SSD) Comment USB-C 2.0 480Mbps external speeds.

Internal storage speeds reflect higher rates than typical for UFS 2.2.

Throttle Test – Pass+

It remains cool under 100% load and has minimal throttling.

Max GIPS 231363 Average GIPS 222108 Minimum GIPS 204987 % Throttle 8% CPU Temp 50° Comment Minimal throttling

Comms – Pass+

Wi-Fi 6E is 2.4/5/6Ghz tri-band, achieving maximum speeds of 2500/2500Mbps full duplex.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6E achieves maximum speed at 2m from the router Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -49/2500/2626 Test 5m -51/2340/2386 Test 10m -58/1922/2162 BT Type 5.2 BLE (Website says 5.4) GPS single, dual Dual L1 and L5 accuracy 2m

QZSS, Galileo, Beidou, GLONASS, NavIC, GPS USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer SoC simulation Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other SAR sensor

Sensor Hub

Flicker Comment The fingerprint sensor is on the power button.

4/5G – Exceed

Qualcomm modems usually find all four test towers, and this is no exception. It had excellent phone signal strength and earns our recommendation for city, suburb, regional, and rural use. The only caveat is that you must have some 4G band 28 reception. We recommend setting the phone to 4G unless you need 5G, as it increases signal strength and improves battery life.

It is great to see eSIM in a phone at this price.

SIM Single SIM and microSD slots. It also has eSIM. Active DSDS – dual sim, dual standby (one at a time) Ring tone single, dual Yes VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/41(2535 – 2655 MHz)/42 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 42/21/31ms – above average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -78 to -87 and 15.8 to 2pW (Band 3) Tower 2 -86 to -88 1.6 to 2.5pW (Band 28) Tower 3 -87 to -88 1.6 to 2.5pW Tower 4 -99 to -103 125 to 50fW Comment This shows excellent signal reception strength and is suitable for city, suburb, regional, and rural use if there is some band 28 signal. The results were with the phone set to the 4G network, as it found no 5G signal at usable strengths.

Battery – Pass+

The battery will last typical users over a day and heavier users 15-20 hours. It charges relatively quickly, at 1 hour 22 minutes from the 33W charger inbox.

You can charge by 15W QI wireless or use any PD or PPS charger and a 3W cable. Again features not expected at this price.

mAh 5000 Charger, type, supplied 33W charger inbox

5V/3A/15W

9V/3A/27W

12V/2.5A/30W

11V/3A/33W

It tends to charge at 9V/3A/27W PD, QC level QC 4+

PPS Qi, wattage 15W Reverse Qi or cable. N/A Screen setting test Adaptive Charge % 30mins Claim 50%+ Charge 0-100% 1 hour and 22 minutes Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge Not tested – expect 3-4 hours. Charge 5V, 2A 2 hours and 25 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane 19 hours 49 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 17 hours 35 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 304.2 minutes (5 hours) 5843 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours 6 minutes mA Full load screen on 1450-1500mA – slightly higher than expected. mA Watt idle Screen on 300-350mA – slightly higher than expected. Estimate loss at max refresh Auto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz Estimate typical use It draws more current than expected but not overly so.

Typical users can expect an entire day—power users 15-20 hours. Comment Decent all-day (possibly two-day) battery life.

Charger in-box

Sound hardware – Pass+

The Pass+ is for extensive Bluetooth codecs with 24-bit/48000Hz high-res capability.

It uses the Qualcomm Aqsitic sound but supplements it with a stereo amp and a stereo DAC that allows the use of USB-C headphones without a separate DAC.

Speakers Stereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker Tuning No AMP 2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD Dolby Atmos decode Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers. Hi-Res No 3.5mm No, but it has a USB-C DAC for USB headphones. BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX TWS+LDAC, LHDC 2/3/5 with 24-bit/48000Hz Multipoint No Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – Spatial, Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, Custom EQ Yes, all DA presets, and custom settings can be altered via an EQ with manual, brilliant treble, bass boost, and vocal boost. Mics 2 with noise cancellation Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 75 Media (music) 73 Ring 76 Alarm 76 Notifications 76 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Dual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality – Passable

Like most phones, it has no low-mid-bass and almost no mid-high treble. It is a mid-signature for clear voice. Headphones are excellent for music, and the Dolby Atmos setting adds some spatial effects.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slow build to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Still building to 1kHz Mid 400-1000Hz Still building to 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat to 6kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat to 6kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz Flat to 6kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Steep decline Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Decline to 15kHz and then off the cliff Sound Signature type This is a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) for a clear voice. It is not easy to listen to as it lacks bass (low notes are muddy or absent), and the high treble is choppy, harsh, or non-existent. Soundstage It is as wide as the phone. DA content slightly widens it and adds limited 3D spatial height. The top and bottom speakers are well-balanced. Comment The sound signature is average, helped with a bit of high bass. Use headphones

Motorola G75 5G build – Exceed

It’s unusual to find IP68 at this price, and it is unheard of to find MIL-STD-810H construction. Add a 33W charger inbox, a set of BT buds, and more, and it’s impressive.

Size (H X W x D) 166.09 x 77.24 x 8.44mm Weight grams 205-208 Front glass Gorilla Glass 5 Rear material PMMA or Vegan leather Frame Plastic IP rating IP68

MIL-STD-810H Colours Charcoal Grey

Aqua Blue

Succulent Green Pen, Stylus support No In the box Charger 33W USB cable USB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable Buds Yes – USB-C Bumper cover Yes – USB-C Comment It has a charger inbox (Samsung does not), BT buds and bumper cover. Well made.

OS – Android 14 and massive update policy – Exceed

Motorola is setting the bar almost impossibly high for a $499 device with a 2+5+6 warranty, OS upgrades and security patches. That is enough reason alone to buy it.

Android 14 Security patch date 1 November 2024 UI Hello UX OS upgrade policy 5 Security patch policy 6 bi-monthly to Sept 2030 Bloatware Creeping in with Facebook, TikTok, Adobe, Booking.com, and LinkedIn. Other Google Apps (necessary) and Moto Apps for added features Comment Superb 5+6 OS upgrades and security patches make this the pick of the crop. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type On the power button – 8/ 10 test Face ID Yes 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use. Comment Pure Android, light and useful overlay and an amazing upgrade/patch policy for a $499 phone.

Motorola G75 5G camera – Pass+

We test as Joe and Jane Average would use it – point and shoot, taking enough photos to ensure some are perfect.

It features a Sony Lytia 600 primary sensor with better low-light performance. The Ultrawide also acts as a macro. There is a flicker sensor that detects the frequency of pulsed lights (fluorescent lights, LEDs) and adjusts shutter speed and ISO).

Add the AI processing power of the SD6 Gen 3, and you have a nice point-and-shoot camera that Joe and Jane Average will love. Let the test pictures tell the story.

Test images

1X and the colours, focus and details are excellent

Ultrawide sensor and there is a close colour match to the primary sensor.

2X and it has great foreground and background focus, excellent HDR detail and natural colours.

4X – as per 2X

10X and quite a good shot but at the limits of digital zoom.

Office Light – excellent clear shot with solid colours. Bokeh is excellent and the foreground remains in focus – no human face requried.

Macro 8MP is a good as it gets.

<40 lumens and it is a good shot with adequate details and colour.

Nigjht mode seems to zoom the image and does not add a lot.

Rear camera specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5 Sensor Sony LYTIA 600 (IMX882) Focus AF f-stop 1.79 um .8 bins to 1.6 FOV° (stated, actual) 69.9 to 82.3 Stabilisation OIS Zoom Rear 2 Ultra-wide/macro MP 8MP Sensor Samsung SK54H7 Focus AF f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 118° Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Flicker sensor Special Video max 4K@30fps Flash Single Auto-HDR Yes Night Vision Mode

Auto Night Vision16

Portrait

Panorama

Pro Mode

Live Filter 16

Tilt-shift HDR

Scan

Macro Vision

Ultra-Res

Auto Smile Capture 14

Photo Booth

Gesture Selfie Face Enhance

Face Retouch

Selfie Animation

Selfie Photo Mirror Snap in Video Recording

Google Lens™ integration

Auto Enhance High-res Digital Zoom (up to 10x)16

Burst shot

QR/ Barcode Scanner RAW Photo Output Selfie Stick Support Google Photos Editing

– Magic Eraser

– Photo Unblur

– Magic Editor

– Portrait Blur

– Portrait Light

– Sky

– Colour Pop

– Cinematic Photos QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI

Motorola G75 5G Selfie – Pass

It takes reasonably natural selfies and has room for a small group selfie.

Front Selfie MP 16MP bins to 4MP Sensor Samsung S5K3P9 Focus Fixed f-stop 2.45 um 1 bins to 2.0 FOV (stated, actual) 71.1 to 83.6 Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom No Video max 1080p@30fps Features Spot Colour

Portrait

Live Filter

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

Auto Smile Capture

Gesture Selfie

Active Photos

Face Retouch

Timer

Selfie Animation

RAW Photo Output

HDR

Assistive Grid

Leveller

Selfie Photo Mirror

Watermark

Burst Shot

Tap Anywhere to Capture Comment

CyberShack’s view: The more I used the Motorola G75 5G, the more I liked it

You get a feeling about something you review—you will either love it or not. I love it because it is precisely the phone you need and can afford. Sure, it does not meet a power user’s needs, but it is perfect for the other 99%.

Motorola is doing some special stuff, filling niches and price brackets with class-leading phones. No Samsung (even its A25 lags behind) or other brands compete. See Best Android phones 11/2024.

This gets the tick for usability, phone reception strength, camera, power, screen, battery and Android policy.

Its main competition is the excellent $599 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits and the Edge wins by a tiny margin.

Motorola G75 5G ratings

Features 85 It shows what you can do to make a great mid-range phone with plenty of power, a decent camera, excellent phone reception, and 2+5+6 support. Value 90 It exceeds our value parameters and is class-leading, even in the following price category. Performance 85 Good SoC and reasonably low throttling. Excellent phone signal strength. Ease of Use 85 Moto Hello UX is a nice upgrade from My UX. Design 80 Like the vegan leather finish. Rating out of 10 85 Final comment The more I used this, the more I liked it. It has everything Joe and Jane’s Average needs and exceptional phone reception. Well done, Motorola.

Pros Motorola build quality IP68 andMIL-STD-810H

At $499, it is the class leader and puts many more expensive phones to shame.

Decent battery life and 33W charger inbox

Decent camera with a flicker sensor.

Unbeatable 2+5+6 Warranty, OS upgrade and Security Patch Cons At this price - none!

