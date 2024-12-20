Motorola G75 5G – for a few pennies more, you get a whole lot more (smartphone review)
The Motorola G75 5G is proof that you can get a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, an IP68 MIL-STD-810H build, regional/rural phone reception, 5+6-year OS upgrades/security patches, and a Qi charge, all for under $500.
We have just finished reviewing the Motorola G55 5G – A $299 phone with the lot. It is one of Motorola’s lowest-cost 5G phones yet meets its quality and serviceability requirements. In fact, it is a class leader for that niche.
The Motorola G75 5G looks spectacular on paper and is the class leader in the $400-499 bracket. Its main competition is the $599 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best-value smartphone with Edge benefits.
Motorola G75 5G quick specs
|Screen
|6.8” 2388 x 1080, 120Hz, 1000 nits, IPS display
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (latest 4nm SoC)
|RAM/Storage
|8GB (expandable to a virtual 16GB), 256GB Storage, and hybrid microSD
|Phone
|SIM and eSIM and city/suburb/regional/rural phone signal strength.
|Camera
|Rear dual-camera 50+8+Flicker sensor (It detects the frequency of pulsed lights (fluorescent lights, LEDs) and adjusts shutter speed and ISO).
16MP selfie
|Comms
|Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.4, GPS and NFC
|Battery
|5000mAh battery, 30W charger (inbox) and 15W Qi wireless charge.
|Build
|IP68, MIL-STD-810H and Gorilla Glass 5
|Android policy
|Android 14 with 5 OS upgrades and 6 years of bi-monthly security patches.
As we often say, we don’t know how Motorola does it, but we are sure glad they do.
Australian Review: Motorola G75 5G
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Motorola G75 5G
|Model Number
|XT2437-3
|RAM/Storage Base
|8/256
|Price base
|499 includes Moto Buds
|Warranty months
|24-month
|Tier
|lower mid-range
|Website
|Product Page
|From
|Harvey Norman, Officeworks, Big W, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Amazon, JB Hi-Fi (online only) and motorola.com.au
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|It is owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|More
|CyberShack Motorola news and reviews
|Test date
|5-25 November 2024
|Ambient temp
|20-25°
|Release
|October 24
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Must have an R-NZ C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market.
We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
First Impression – Nice and stylish for a black slab!
Motorola likes colours – Succulent Green (vegan leather), Charcoal Grey (PMMA), and Aqua Blue (Vegan) for this great value 5G phone.
It looks like it has three camera sensors, but one is a flicker sensor (more later).
It also includes Moto buds in the box, offering high-quality sound, a water-repellent design and Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation. It also has an inbuilt DAC that allows you to use USB-C headphones without an external DAC.
Things we like (and there is nothing not to like)
- IP68 rating for water and dust protection
- Mil-Std-810H build
- It is faster than the Snapdragon 480/ 680/ 695 and MediaTek Helio/Dimensity 6100/6300-based phones, and it even has basic AI capability with Google Gemini.
- 15W Wireless charging – unheard of at this price
- Primary and Ultrawide camera with OIS and 4K/30fps video support
- City, suburbs, regional and rural phone reception strength
- Clean Android software with a useful and light Hello UX
- 2+5+6 Warranty, OS upgrades and security patches.
Screen – Pass+
It is big at 6.8” and taller, rather than wider, at a 19.9:9 ratio. It has accurate colours, some daylight readability, and no Pulse Width Modulation—flicker-free. It is relatively scratch-resistant with Gorilla Glass 5 (Mohs hardness 5).
|Size
|6.8″
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|2388 x 1080
|PPI
|387
|Ratio
|19.9:9
|Screen to Body %
|86.9
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive.
|Auto: 45, 60, 90, 120Hz
Fixed: 60 or 120Hz
|Response 120Hz
|240
|Nits typical, test
|Not disclosed. Tested 432 nits
|Nits max, test
|Claimed 1000 nits HBM.
Test 983 in 2% Window.
|Contrast
|2500:1 (tested 2420:1)
|sRGB
|Claim 83% NTSC (72% is approx. 100% sRGB).
|DCI-P3
|The 8-bit screen supports about 60% of the Wide Colour Gamut and can show 1000 nits HBM in a small window with HDR content, but it is not an HDR-certified screen.
|Rec.2020 or other
|No
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|3.4
|HDR Level
|Downscales HDR10 to SDR panel capability
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light Control
|No, but there is a night light setting that adds an amber tint.
|PWM if known
|No – highly suitable for PWM-sensitive people.
|Daylight readable
|Yes, but nowhere near OLED readability
|Always on Display
|No
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 for FHD SDR playback (we were unable to stream HDR content)
|Gaming
|Basic mobile gaming to the extent that the SD 6 Gen 3 supports it.
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Comment
|It is an excellent screen for the price.
Processor – Pass+
This is an excellent choice that is not often found in $499 phones. It has plenty of power for daily tasks and no lag when opening multiple browser windows.
It is not an AI phone except that it supports Google Gemini search and has enough AI photo processing power.
|Brand, Model
|Similar to SD695, Exynos 1280 or MT Dimensity 6080
Benchmarks
|nm
|4 Samsung 4LPE
|Cores
|4×2.4 GHz & 4×1.8 GHz
|Modem
|Qualcomm 5G RF Sub 6GHz
|AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion
|Geekbench AI
CPU 725/642/1304
GPU 187/242/245
NNAPI 53/54/136
QNN 54/54/8554
AI Benchmark 6 1,014
AiTuTu 52,172
GFLOPS 13.52
GNOPS 14.51
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|963
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|2458
|Like
|Similar to SD695, Exynos 1280 or MT Dimensity 6080
Benchmarks
|GPU
|Adreno 710
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|1755
|Like
|Exynos 1380 or SD860
|Vulcan
|2257
|RAM, type
|8GB LPDDR4X and virtual expansion to 16GB using slower SSD.
|Storage, free, type
|256GB UFS 2.2 205GB free
|micro-SD
|Up to 1TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak
|928 – this is fast for UFS 2.2
Maximum 1780
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak
|447
Maximum 616
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|79/39 mountable for photos
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|29/20MBps mountable but slow (Tested with 2TB SSD)
|Comment
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps external speeds.
Internal storage speeds reflect higher rates than typical for UFS 2.2.
Throttle Test – Pass+
It remains cool under 100% load and has minimal throttling.
|Max GIPS
|231363
|Average GIPS
|222108
|Minimum GIPS
|204987
|% Throttle
|8%
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Minimal throttling
Comms – Pass+
Wi-Fi 6E is 2.4/5/6Ghz tri-band, achieving maximum speeds of 2500/2500Mbps full duplex.
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 6E achieves maximum speed at 2m from the router
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|-49/2500/2626
|Test 5m
|-51/2340/2386
|Test 10m
|-58/1922/2162
|BT Type
|5.2 BLE (Website says 5.4)
|GPS single, dual
|Dual L1 and L5 accuracy 2m
QZSS, Galileo, Beidou, GLONASS, NavIC, GPS
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|No
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|SoC simulation
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|SAR sensor
Sensor Hub
Flicker
|Comment
|The fingerprint sensor is on the power button.
4/5G – Exceed
Qualcomm modems usually find all four test towers, and this is no exception. It had excellent phone signal strength and earns our recommendation for city, suburb, regional, and rural use. The only caveat is that you must have some 4G band 28 reception. We recommend setting the phone to 4G unless you need 5G, as it increases signal strength and improves battery life.
It is great to see eSIM in a phone at this price.
|SIM
|Single SIM and microSD slots. It also has eSIM.
|Active
|DSDS – dual sim, dual standby (one at a time)
|Ring tone single, dual
|Yes
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wi-Fi calling
|Yes
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/41(2535 – 2655 MHz)/42
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78
|Comment
|All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|DL/UL, ms
|42/21/31ms – above average
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-78 to -87 and 15.8 to 2pW (Band 3)
|Tower 2
|-86 to -88 1.6 to 2.5pW (Band 28)
|Tower 3
|-87 to -88 1.6 to 2.5pW
|Tower 4
|-99 to -103 125 to 50fW
|Comment
|This shows excellent signal reception strength and is suitable for city, suburb, regional, and rural use if there is some band 28 signal. The results were with the phone set to the 4G network, as it found no 5G signal at usable strengths.
Battery – Pass+
The battery will last typical users over a day and heavier users 15-20 hours. It charges relatively quickly, at 1 hour 22 minutes from the 33W charger inbox.
You can charge by 15W QI wireless or use any PD or PPS charger and a 3W cable. Again features not expected at this price.
|mAh
|5000
|Charger, type, supplied
|33W charger inbox
5V/3A/15W
9V/3A/27W
12V/2.5A/30W
11V/3A/33W
It tends to charge at 9V/3A/27W
|PD, QC level
|QC 4+
PPS
|Qi, wattage
|15W
|Reverse Qi or cable.
|N/A
|Screen setting test
|Adaptive
|Charge % 30mins
|Claim 50%+
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hour and 22 minutes
| Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|Not tested – expect 3-4 hours.
|Charge 5V, 2A
|2 hours and 25 minutes
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|19 hours 49 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|17 hours 35 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|304.2 minutes (5 hours) 5843 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|5 hours 6 minutes
|mA Full load screen on
|1450-1500mA – slightly higher than expected.
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|300-350mA – slightly higher than expected.
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Auto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz
|Estimate typical use
|It draws more current than expected but not overly so.
Typical users can expect an entire day—power users 15-20 hours.
|Comment
|Decent all-day (possibly two-day) battery life.
Charger in-box
Sound hardware – Pass+
The Pass+ is for extensive Bluetooth codecs with 24-bit/48000Hz high-res capability.
It uses the Qualcomm Aqsitic sound but supplements it with a stereo amp and a stereo DAC that allows the use of USB-C headphones without a separate DAC.
|Speakers
|Stereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers.
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|No, but it has a USB-C DAC for USB headphones.
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX TWS+LDAC, LHDC 2/3/5 with 24-bit/48000Hz
|Multipoint
|No
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Yes – Spatial, Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, Custom
|EQ
|Yes, all DA presets, and custom settings can be altered via an EQ with manual, brilliant treble, bass boost, and vocal boost.
|Mics
|2 with noise cancellation
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|75
|Media (music)
|73
|Ring
|76
|Alarm
|76
|Notifications
|76
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Dual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume.
|BT headphones
|Excellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.
Sound quality – Passable
Like most phones, it has no low-mid-bass and almost no mid-high treble. It is a mid-signature for clear voice. Headphones are excellent for music, and the Dolby Atmos setting adds some spatial effects.
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slow build to 200Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Still building to 1kHz
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Still building to 1kHz
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat to 6kHz
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat to 6kHz
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Flat to 6kHz
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Steep decline
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Decline to 15kHz and then off the cliff
|Sound Signature type
|This is a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) for a clear voice. It is not easy to listen to as it lacks bass (low notes are muddy or absent), and the high treble is choppy, harsh, or non-existent.
|Soundstage
|It is as wide as the phone. DA content slightly widens it and adds limited 3D spatial height. The top and bottom speakers are well-balanced.
|Comment
|The sound signature is average, helped with a bit of high bass. Use headphones
Motorola G75 5G build – Exceed
It’s unusual to find IP68 at this price, and it is unheard of to find MIL-STD-810H construction. Add a 33W charger inbox, a set of BT buds, and more, and it’s impressive.
|Size (H X W x D)
|166.09 x 77.24 x 8.44mm
|Weight grams
|205-208
|Front glass
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Rear material
|PMMA or Vegan leather
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|IP68
MIL-STD-810H
|Colours
|Charcoal Grey
Aqua Blue
Succulent Green
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|33W
|USB cable
|USB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable
|Buds
|Yes – USB-C
|Bumper cover
|Yes – USB-C
|Comment
|It has a charger inbox (Samsung does not), BT buds and bumper cover. Well made.
OS – Android 14 and massive update policy – Exceed
Motorola is setting the bar almost impossibly high for a $499 device with a 2+5+6 warranty, OS upgrades and security patches. That is enough reason alone to buy it.
|Android
|14
|Security patch date
|1 November 2024
|UI
|Hello UX
|OS upgrade policy
|5
|Security patch policy
|6 bi-monthly to Sept 2030
|Bloatware
|Creeping in with Facebook, TikTok, Adobe, Booking.com, and LinkedIn.
|Other
|Google Apps (necessary) and Moto Apps for added features
|Comment
|Superb 5+6 OS upgrades and security patches make this the pick of the crop.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|On the power button – 8/ 10 test
|Face ID
|Yes 2D only
|Other
|Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.
|Comment
|Pure Android, light and useful overlay and an amazing upgrade/patch policy for a $499 phone.
Motorola G75 5G camera – Pass+
We test as Joe and Jane Average would use it – point and shoot, taking enough photos to ensure some are perfect.
It features a Sony Lytia 600 primary sensor with better low-light performance. The Ultrawide also acts as a macro. There is a flicker sensor that detects the frequency of pulsed lights (fluorescent lights, LEDs) and adjusts shutter speed and ISO).
Add the AI processing power of the SD6 Gen 3, and you have a nice point-and-shoot camera that Joe and Jane Average will love. Let the test pictures tell the story.
Test images
Rear camera specs
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5
|Sensor
|Sony LYTIA 600 (IMX882)
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|1.79
|um
|.8 bins to 1.6
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|69.9 to 82.3
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|Zoom
|Rear 2
|Ultra-wide/macro
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|Samsung SK54H7
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|118°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Rear 3
|Flicker sensor
|Special
|Video max
|4K@30fps
|Flash
|Single
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Night Vision Mode
Auto Night Vision16
Portrait
Panorama
Pro Mode
Live Filter 16
Tilt-shift HDR
Scan
Macro Vision
Ultra-Res
Auto Smile Capture 14
Photo Booth
Gesture Selfie Face Enhance
Face Retouch
Selfie Animation
Selfie Photo Mirror Snap in Video Recording
Google Lens™ integration
Auto Enhance High-res Digital Zoom (up to 10x)16
Burst shot
QR/ Barcode Scanner RAW Photo Output Selfie Stick Support Google Photos Editing
– Magic Eraser
– Photo Unblur
– Magic Editor
– Portrait Blur
– Portrait Light
– Sky
– Colour Pop
– Cinematic Photos
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
Motorola G75 5G Selfie – Pass
It takes reasonably natural selfies and has room for a small group selfie.
|Front
|Selfie
|MP
|16MP bins to 4MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S5K3P9
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.45
|um
|1 bins to 2.0
|FOV (stated, actual)
|71.1 to 83.6
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|No
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Spot Colour
Portrait
Live Filter
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Selfie
Active Photos
Face Retouch
Timer
Selfie Animation
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Selfie Photo Mirror
Watermark
Burst Shot
Tap Anywhere to Capture
|Comment
CyberShack’s view: The more I used the Motorola G75 5G, the more I liked it
You get a feeling about something you review—you will either love it or not. I love it because it is precisely the phone you need and can afford. Sure, it does not meet a power user’s needs, but it is perfect for the other 99%.
Motorola is doing some special stuff, filling niches and price brackets with class-leading phones. No Samsung (even its A25 lags behind) or other brands compete. See Best Android phones 11/2024.
This gets the tick for usability, phone reception strength, camera, power, screen, battery and Android policy.
Its main competition is the excellent $599 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits and the Edge wins by a tiny margin.
Motorola G75 5G ratings
|Features
|85
|It shows what you can do to make a great mid-range phone with plenty of power, a decent camera, excellent phone reception, and 2+5+6 support.
|Value
|90
|It exceeds our value parameters and is class-leading, even in the following price category.
|Performance
|85
|Good SoC and reasonably low throttling. Excellent phone signal strength.
|Ease of Use
|85
|Moto Hello UX is a nice upgrade from My UX.
|Design
|80
|Like the vegan leather finish.
|Rating out of 10
|85
|Final comment
|The more I used this, the more I liked it. It has everything Joe and Jane’s Average needs and exceptional phone reception. Well done, Motorola.
Motorola G75 5G$499
Pros
- Motorola build quality IP68 andMIL-STD-810H
- At $499, it is the class leader and puts many more expensive phones to shame.
- Decent battery life and 33W charger inbox
- Decent camera with a flicker sensor.
- Unbeatable 2+5+6 Warranty, OS upgrade and Security Patch
Cons
- At this price - none!
