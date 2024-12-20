Motorola G75 5G – for a few pennies more, you get a whole lot more (smartphone review)

The Motorola G75 5G is proof that you can get a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, an IP68 MIL-STD-810H build, regional/rural phone reception, 5+6-year OS upgrades/security patches, and a Qi charge, all for under $500.

We have just finished reviewing the Motorola G55 5G – A $299 phone with the lot. It is one of Motorola’s lowest-cost 5G phones yet meets its quality and serviceability requirements. In fact, it is a class leader for that niche.

The Motorola G75 5G looks spectacular on paper and is the class leader in the $400-499 bracket. Its main competition is the $599 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best-value smartphone with Edge benefits.

Motorola G75 5G quick specs

Screen6.8” 2388 x 1080, 120Hz, 1000 nits, IPS display
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (latest 4nm SoC)
RAM/Storage8GB (expandable to a virtual 16GB), 256GB Storage, and hybrid microSD
PhoneSIM and eSIM and city/suburb/regional/rural phone signal strength.
CameraRear dual-camera 50+8+Flicker sensor (It detects the frequency of pulsed lights (fluorescent lights, LEDs) and adjusts shutter speed and ISO).
16MP selfie
CommsWi-Fi 6E, BT 5.4, GPS and NFC
Battery5000mAh battery, 30W charger (inbox) and 15W Qi wireless charge.
BuildIP68, MIL-STD-810H and Gorilla Glass 5
Android policyAndroid 14 with 5 OS upgrades and 6 years of bi-monthly security patches.

As we often say, we don’t know how Motorola does it, but we are sure glad they do.

Australian Review: Motorola G75 5G

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola G75 5G
Model NumberXT2437-3
RAM/Storage Base8/256
   Price base499 includes Moto Buds
Warranty months24-month
 Tierlower mid-range
Product Page
FromHarvey Norman, Officeworks, Big W, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Amazon, JB Hi-Fi (online only) and motorola.com.au
Country of OriginChina
CompanyIt is owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
CyberShack Motorola news and reviews
Test date5-25 November 2024
Ambient temp20-25°
ReleaseOctober 24
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Must have an R-NZ C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market.

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Nice and stylish for a black slab!

Motorola likes colours – Succulent Green (vegan leather), Charcoal Grey (PMMA), and Aqua Blue (Vegan) for this great value 5G phone.

It looks like it has three camera sensors, but one is a flicker sensor (more later).

It also includes Moto buds in the box, offering high-quality sound, a water-repellent design and Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation. It also has an inbuilt DAC that allows you to use USB-C headphones without an external DAC.

Things we like (and there is nothing not to like)

  • IP68 rating for water and dust protection
  • Mil-Std-810H build
  • It is faster than the Snapdragon 480/ 680/ 695 and MediaTek Helio/Dimensity 6100/6300-based phones, and it even has basic AI capability with Google Gemini.
  • 15W Wireless charging – unheard of at this price
  • Primary and Ultrawide camera with OIS and 4K/30fps video support
  • City, suburbs, regional and rural phone reception strength
  • Clean Android software with a useful and light Hello UX
  • 2+5+6 Warranty, OS upgrades and security patches.

Screen – Pass+

It is big at 6.8” and taller, rather than wider, at a 19.9:9 ratio. It has accurate colours, some daylight readability, and no Pulse Width Modulation—flicker-free. It is relatively scratch-resistant with Gorilla Glass 5 (Mohs hardness 5).

Size6.8″
TypeIPS LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution2388 x 1080
PPI387
Ratio19.9:9
Screen to Body %86.9
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive.Auto: 45, 60, 90, 120Hz
Fixed: 60 or 120Hz
Response 120Hz240
Nits typical, testNot disclosed. Tested 432 nits
Nits max, testClaimed 1000 nits HBM.
Test 983 in 2% Window.
Contrast2500:1 (tested 2420:1)
sRGBClaim 83% NTSC (72% is approx. 100% sRGB).
DCI-P3The 8-bit screen supports about 60% of the Wide Colour Gamut and can show 1000 nits HBM in a small window with HDR content, but it is not an HDR-certified screen.
Rec.2020 or otherNo
Delta E (<4 is excellent)3.4
HDR LevelDownscales HDR10 to SDR panel capability
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlNo, but there is a night light setting that adds an amber tint.
PWM if knownNo – highly suitable for PWM-sensitive people.
Daylight readableYes, but nowhere near OLED readability
Always on DisplayNo
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 for FHD SDR playback (we were unable to stream HDR content)
GamingBasic mobile gaming to the extent that the SD 6 Gen 3 supports it.
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 5
CommentIt is an excellent screen for the price.

Processor – Pass+

This is an excellent choice that is not often found in $499 phones. It has plenty of power for daily tasks and no lag when opening multiple browser windows.

It is not an AI phone except that it supports Google Gemini search and has enough AI photo processing power.

Brand, ModelSimilar to SD695, Exynos 1280 or MT Dimensity 6080
Benchmarks
nm4 Samsung 4LPE
Cores4×2.4 GHz & 4×1.8 GHz
ModemQualcomm 5G RF Sub 6GHz
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		Geekbench AI
CPU 725/642/1304
GPU 187/242/245
NNAPI 53/54/136
QNN 54/54/8554
AI Benchmark 6 1,014
AiTuTu 52,172
GFLOPS 13.52
GNOPS 14.51
Geekbench 6 Single-core963
Geekbench 6 multi-core2458
LikeSimilar to SD695, Exynos 1280 or MT Dimensity 6080
Benchmarks
GPUAdreno 710
GPU Test
Open CL1755
LikeExynos 1380 or SD860
Vulcan2257
RAM, type8GB LPDDR4X and virtual expansion to 16GB using slower SSD.
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 2.2 205GB free
micro-SDUp to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak928 – this is fast for UFS 2.2
Maximum 1780
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak447
Maximum 616
CPDT microSD read, write MBps79/39 mountable for photos
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps29/20MBps mountable but slow (Tested with 2TB SSD)
CommentUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps external speeds.
Internal storage speeds reflect higher rates than typical for UFS 2.2.

Throttle Test – Pass+

It remains cool under 100% load and has minimal throttling.

Max GIPS231363
Average GIPS222108
Minimum GIPS204987
% Throttle8%
CPU Temp50°
CommentMinimal throttling

Comms – Pass+

Wi-Fi 6E is 2.4/5/6Ghz tri-band, achieving maximum speeds of 2500/2500Mbps full duplex.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 6E achieves maximum speed at 2m from the router
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-49/2500/2626
Test 5m-51/2340/2386
Test 10m-58/1922/2162
BT Type5.2 BLE (Website says 5.4)
GPS single, dualDual L1 and L5 accuracy 2m
QZSS, Galileo, Beidou, GLONASS, NavIC, GPS
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   PedometerSoC simulation
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR sensor
Sensor Hub
Flicker
CommentThe fingerprint sensor is on the power button.

4/5G – Exceed

Qualcomm modems usually find all four test towers, and this is no exception. It had excellent phone signal strength and earns our recommendation for city, suburb, regional, and rural use. The only caveat is that you must have some 4G band 28 reception. We recommend setting the phone to 4G unless you need 5G, as it increases signal strength and improves battery life.

It is great to see eSIM in a phone at this price.

SIMSingle SIM and microSD slots. It also has eSIM.
   ActiveDSDS – dual sim, dual standby (one at a time)
Ring tone single, dualYes
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G Bands1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/41(2535 – 2655 MHz)/42
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms42/21/31ms – above average
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-78 to -87 and 15.8 to 2pW (Band 3)
   Tower 2-86 to -88 1.6 to 2.5pW (Band 28)
   Tower 3-87 to -88 1.6 to 2.5pW
   Tower 4-99 to -103 125 to 50fW
CommentThis shows excellent signal reception strength and is suitable for city, suburb, regional, and rural use if there is some band 28 signal. The results were with the phone set to the 4G network, as it found no 5G signal at usable strengths.

Battery – Pass+

The battery will last typical users over a day and heavier users 15-20 hours. It charges relatively quickly, at 1 hour 22 minutes from the 33W charger inbox.

You can charge by 15W QI wireless or use any PD or PPS charger and a 3W cable. Again features not expected at this price.

mAh5000
Charger, type, supplied33W charger inbox
5V/3A/15W
9V/3A/27W
12V/2.5A/30W
11V/3A/33W
It tends to charge at 9V/3A/27W
 PD, QC levelQC 4+
PPS
Qi, wattage15W
Reverse Qi or cable.N/A
Screen setting testAdaptive
   Charge % 30minsClaim 50%+
   Charge 0-100%1 hour and 22 minutes
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		Not tested – expect 3-4 hours.
   Charge 5V, 2A2 hours and 25 minutes
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane19 hours 49 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery17 hours 35 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex304.2 minutes (5 hours) 5843 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours 6 minutes
mA Full load screen on1450-1500mA – slightly higher than expected.
   mA Watt idle Screen on300-350mA – slightly higher than expected.
   Estimate loss at max refreshAuto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz
   Estimate typical useIt draws more current than expected but not overly so.
Typical users can expect an entire day—power users 15-20 hours.
CommentDecent all-day (possibly two-day) battery life.
Charger in-box

Sound hardware – Pass+

The Pass+ is for extensive Bluetooth codecs with 24-bit/48000Hz high-res capability.

It uses the Qualcomm Aqsitic sound but supplements it with a stereo amp and a stereo DAC that allows the use of USB-C headphones without a separate DAC.

SpeakersStereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker
TuningNo
AMP2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD
Dolby Atmos decodeDolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers.
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmNo, but it has a USB-C DAC for USB headphones.
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX TWS+LDAC, LHDC 2/3/5 with 24-bit/48000Hz
MultipointNo
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – Spatial, Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast, Custom
EQYes, all DA presets, and custom settings can be altered via an EQ with manual, brilliant treble, bass boost, and vocal boost.
Mics2 with noise cancellation
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max75
   Media (music)73
   Ring76
   Alarm76
   Notifications76
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeDual mics and some noise-cancelling with adequate volume.
   BT headphonesExcellent left-right separation and DA makes quite a difference with DA content.

Sound quality – Passable

Like most phones, it has no low-mid-bass and almost no mid-high treble. It is a mid-signature for clear voice. Headphones are excellent for music, and the Dolby Atmos setting adds some spatial effects.

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlow build to 200Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzStill building to 1kHz
Mid 400-1000HzStill building to 1kHz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat to 6kHz
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat to 6kHz
Mid Treble 4-6kHzFlat to 6kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzSteep decline
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzDecline to 15kHz and then off the cliff
Sound Signature typeThis is a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) for a clear voice. It is not easy to listen to as it lacks bass (low notes are muddy or absent), and the high treble is choppy, harsh, or non-existent.
 SoundstageIt is as wide as the phone. DA content slightly widens it and adds limited 3D spatial height. The top and bottom speakers are well-balanced.
CommentThe sound signature is average, helped with a bit of high bass. Use headphones

Motorola G75 5G build – Exceed

It’s unusual to find IP68 at this price, and it is unheard of to find MIL-STD-810H construction. Add a 33W charger inbox, a set of BT buds, and more, and it’s impressive.

Size (H X W x D)166.09 x 77.24 x 8.44mm
Weight grams205-208
Front glassGorilla Glass 5
Rear materialPMMA or Vegan leather
FramePlastic
IP ratingIP68
MIL-STD-810H
ColoursCharcoal Grey
Aqua Blue
Succulent Green
Pen, Stylus supportNo
In the box
   Charger33W
   USB cableUSB-C to USB-C 3W capable cable
   BudsYes – USB-C
   Bumper coverYes – USB-C
CommentIt has a charger inbox (Samsung does not), BT buds and bumper cover. Well made.

OS – Android 14 and massive update policy – Exceed

Motorola is setting the bar almost impossibly high for a $499 device with a 2+5+6 warranty, OS upgrades and security patches. That is enough reason alone to buy it.

Android14
Security patch date1 November 2024
UIHello UX
OS upgrade policy5
Security patch policy6 bi-monthly to Sept 2030
BloatwareCreeping in with Facebook, TikTok, Adobe, Booking.com, and LinkedIn.
OtherGoogle Apps (necessary) and Moto Apps for added features
CommentSuperb 5+6 OS upgrades and security patches make this the pick of the crop.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeOn the power button – 8/ 10 test
Face IDYes 2D only
OtherLenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.
CommentPure Android, light and useful overlay and an amazing upgrade/patch policy for a $499 phone.

Motorola G75 5G camera – Pass+

We test as Joe and Jane Average would use it – point and shoot, taking enough photos to ensure some are perfect.

It features a Sony Lytia 600 primary sensor with better low-light performance. The Ultrawide also acts as a macro. There is a flicker sensor that detects the frequency of pulsed lights (fluorescent lights, LEDs) and adjusts shutter speed and ISO).

Add the AI processing power of the SD6 Gen 3, and you have a nice point-and-shoot camera that Joe and Jane Average will love. Let the test pictures tell the story.

Test images

Motorola G75 5G
1X and the colours, focus and details are excellent
Motorola G75 5G
Ultrawide sensor and there is a close colour match to the primary sensor.
Motorola G75 5G
2X and it has great foreground and background focus, excellent HDR detail and natural colours.
Motorola G75 5G
4X – as per 2X
Motorola G75 5G
10X and quite a good shot but at the limits of digital zoom.
Motorola G75 5G
Office Light – excellent clear shot with solid colours.
Motorola G75 5G
Bokeh is excellent and the foreground remains in focus – no human face requried.
Motorola G75 5G
Macro 8MP is a good as it gets.
Motorola G75 5G
Motorola G75 5G
<40 lumens and it is a good shot with adequate details and colour.
Motorola G75 5G
Nigjht mode seems to zoom the image and does not add a lot.

Rear camera specs

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5
   SensorSony LYTIA 600 (IMX882)
   FocusAF
   f-stop1.79
   um.8 bins to 1.6
  FOV° (stated, actual)69.9 to 82.3
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom
Rear 2Ultra-wide/macro
   MP8MP
   SensorSamsung SK54H7
   FocusAF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)118°
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Rear 3Flicker sensor
Special
   Video max4K@30fps
   FlashSingle
   Auto-HDRYes
Night Vision Mode
Auto Night Vision16
Portrait
Panorama
Pro Mode
Live Filter 16
Tilt-shift HDR
Scan
Macro Vision
Ultra-Res
Auto Smile Capture 14
Photo Booth
Gesture Selfie Face Enhance
Face Retouch
Selfie Animation
Selfie Photo Mirror Snap in Video Recording
Google Lens™ integration
Auto Enhance High-res Digital Zoom (up to 10x)16
Burst shot
QR/ Barcode Scanner RAW Photo Output Selfie Stick Support Google Photos Editing
– Magic Eraser
– Photo Unblur
– Magic Editor
– Portrait Blur
– Portrait Light
– Sky
– Colour Pop
– Cinematic Photos
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI

Motorola G75 5G Selfie – Pass

It takes reasonably natural selfies and has room for a small group selfie.

FrontSelfie
  MP16MP bins to 4MP
   SensorSamsung S5K3P9
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.45
   um1 bins to 2.0
  FOV (stated, actual)71.1 to 83.6
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomNo
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesSpot Colour
Portrait
Live Filter
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Selfie
Active Photos
Face Retouch
Timer
Selfie Animation
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Selfie Photo Mirror
Watermark
Burst Shot
Tap Anywhere to Capture
Comment

CyberShack’s view: The more I used the Motorola G75 5G, the more I liked it

You get a feeling about something you review—you will either love it or not. I love it because it is precisely the phone you need and can afford. Sure, it does not meet a power user’s needs, but it is perfect for the other 99%.

Motorola is doing some special stuff, filling niches and price brackets with class-leading phones. No Samsung (even its A25 lags behind) or other brands compete. See Best Android phones 11/2024.

This gets the tick for usability, phone reception strength, camera, power, screen, battery and Android policy.

Its main competition is the excellent $599 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits and the Edge wins by a tiny margin.

Motorola G75 5G ratings

Features85
It shows what you can do to make a great mid-range phone with plenty of power, a decent camera, excellent phone reception, and 2+5+6 support.
Value90
It exceeds our value parameters and is class-leading, even in the following price category.
Performance85
Good SoC and reasonably low throttling. Excellent phone signal strength.
Ease of Use85
Moto Hello UX is a nice upgrade from My UX.
Design80
Like the vegan leather finish.
Rating out of 1085
Final commentThe more I used this, the more I liked it. It has everything Joe and Jane’s Average needs and exceptional phone reception. Well done, Motorola.

Motorola G75 5G

$499
Motorola G75 5G
8.5

Features

 8.5/10

Value

 9.0/10

Performance

 8.5/10

Ease of Use

 8.5/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • Motorola build quality IP68 andMIL-STD-810H
  • At $499, it is the class leader and puts many more expensive phones to shame.
  • Decent battery life and 33W charger inbox
  • Decent camera with a flicker sensor.
  • Unbeatable 2+5+6 Warranty, OS upgrade and Security Patch

Cons

  • At this price - none!



