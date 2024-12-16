Motorola G55 5G – A $299 phone with the lot (smartphone review)
The Motorola G55 5G is all the average user needs to get a well-featured 5G phone with decent city and suburb reception and an eSIM.
Add a dedicated microSD slot, 3.5mm earphone port, heaps of Bluetooth codecs, including aptX/HD, a camera that performs quite well, wrapped in an attractive vegan leather package, and Gorilla Glass 5.
It is the successor to the Motorola G54 and, as such, shares most of its features. The main changes are the later, slightly faster MediaTek Dimensity 7025. On the negative side, RAM has been cut in half to 4GB, but you can add virtual RAM to make it think it has 8GB.
While we perform over 70 tests, this mini-review covers the main features and tests. If you are interested, a complete data set is included at the end of the review.
Australian Review: Motorola G55 5G
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Motorola G55 5G
|Model Number
|XT2435-2
|RAM/Storage Base
|4/128
|Price base
|$299
|Warranty months
|12-month ACL
|Tier
|5G entry-level
|Website
|Product page
|From
|Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo Online, Officeworks
|Made in
|China
|Company
|Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
|Test date
|5-25 November 2024
|Ambient temp
|20-25°
|Release
|September 24
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Must have an R-NZ C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market.
|More
We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.
First Impression – Pass+
Motorola pretty well owns the vegan leather space, and this is no exception. This phone looks good in pretty Smokey Green (my favourite), Forest Grey, and Twilight Purple.
It has a 3.5mm earphone port, a dedicated microSD slot, a single SIM and, unusual for this price bracket, an eSIM.
Screen- Pass
The IPS LED 2400 x 1800 screen is bright and clear and can reach 1000 nits (tested 967) in high brightness mode. Not that you need it, as it is quite bright at 445 nits typical. This screen has variable refresh rates to help save energy.
One important feature is that it does not use PWM (pulse width modulation) dimming, so people sensitive to PWM can use it.
The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.
Processor – Pass
While it is a tad more powerful than last year’s G54, RAM has been reduced to 4GB. You will notice some lag if you load too many apps. You can expand this by 4GB of virtual RAM that borrows from slower storage. The processor is similar in speed to a Qualcomm SD4 Gen1.
Throttling (reducing speed under load) is good—a maximum of 12%—and acceptable, given that you won’t be gaming on this.
Comms – Pass
It has Wi-Fi 5 2.4/5GHz, which means it has a maximum of 433/433Mbps. It is quite solid, up to 10m from the router on the 5GHz band.
You will find a GPS that is accurate to 1m, so you can use it in the car but route recalculation is a little slow.
NFC is also there for Google Pay.
4/5G – For city and suburbs only
As with most MediaTek modems, it is a phone for cities and suburbs only. To get a decent city/suburbs/regional phone, read Best Android phones 11/2024. In our tests, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits is the best lowest-cost 5G phone.
In 5G (NSA) Mode, it does not find any 5G signals at usable speeds. It finds the closest 4G band 3 signal at -86/2.5 pW (picoWatts), which is adequate. It also finds band 28 at 199.5 fW (femtowatts), just enough to make an emergency call.
Battery – Pass+
It has a 5000mAh battery with a 33W charger (excellent). It tends to charge at 9V/2A/18W and fills in about 1.5 hours. Typical users can expect 24 hours. Heavy users 15 hours.
- Video loop: 17 hours 30 minutes
- PC Mark 3: 16 hours 22 minutes
- 100% load: 5 hours 12 minutes
How does it sound? Passable
I want to say awful, but that is not entirely fair. All low-cost phones focus on clear voice, making music crisp and unpleasant. But the great range of Bluetooth codecs, including Qualcomm aptX/HD and Sony LDAC, make it great with headphones.
Hands-free use is acceptable, although the volume is a tad low.
Build – Pass+
I have been reviewing Motorola phones for over a decade with its owners, including Motorola, Google and now Lenovo. Lenovo has nailed build quality and quality control. Add Gorilla Glass 5 (unheard of on a $299 phone), which will last quite a few years. It is not waterproof at IP52, but an occasional splash won’t hurt it.
It has an optical fingerprint sensor under the screen and 2D facial recognition.
Android – Pass+
It has Android 14, and it will receive two OS upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security patches. You cannot ask for more.
Like most low-cost phones, bloatware (paid to be placed on the phone) includes Facebook, TikTok, Adobe, Block Blast, Blockdoku, Woodoku, Booking.com, LinkedIn, Solitaire, Temu, and more. All can and should be uninstalled.
Hello Moto UX is a light touch over Android that offers some added functionality.
All Google Apps are available, and it uses them by default for a clean Android experience.
Motorola G55 5G rear camera – Pass
This is a two-sensor rear camera – a 50MP that bins to 12.5MP and an 8MP ultra-wide/macro.
The primary sensor, Samsung S5KJNS, won’t win awards, but it is pretty good in day and office light. Video 1080p@30fps is of a reasonable quality but we found the sound levels wanting.
We will let the photos tell the story, but for a $299 phone, these are pretty good.
Motorola G55 5G selfie camera
The 16MP sensor bins to 4MP, which is fine for video conferencing and single and small group selfies.
Cybershack’s view: The Motorola G55 5G offers good features for its $299 cost
If you consider it an entry-level 5G phone and adjust your expectations, it is pretty good. It does not lack any critical specs, and as long as you realise that it is a city and suburb phone, only then have we done our job.
Competition
The $200-299 category is littered with 4G phones and a few 5G.
Motorola has the 2024 G84 on runout at $246, and it is a great buy. Read Motorola G54 – Under $300 for 5G.
OPPO has the A60 with very similar specs but lacks a charger inbox. Read OPPO A60 5G – the best low-cost 5G smartphone.
Motorola G55 5G rating
- Features: 85—It is an entry-level 5G phone. There is not a lot wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding either. The most limiting feature is the 4 GB RAM. eSIM is excellent.
- Value: 85 – It has all the necessary features at a great price
- Performance: 80 – It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
- Ease of Use: 85—Moto Hello is a nice upgrade from My UX and a light overlay on Android 14. Add the 1+2+4 warranty, OS upgrades, and security patches, and it is a good device.
- Design: 80 – I like the vegan leather and Gorilla Glass 5; otherwise, it is a glass slab.
Motorola G55 5G raw data
Screen
|Size
|6.5″
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|2400 x 1800
|PPI
|405
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|85.7%
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive.
|Auto: 30, 60, 90, 120Hz
Fixed: 60 or 120Hz
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|Nits typical, test
|Not disclosed. Test 445 nits. Brightness distribution was a little patchy.
|Nits max, test
|Claimed 1000 nits HBM
Test: 967 in a 2% Window
|Contrast
|2500:1
|sRGB
|Saturated (test 99% sRGB)
Natural is more colour-accurate
|DCI-P3
|No – SDR only
|Rec.2020 or other
|No
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|3.1
|HDR Level
|Downscales HDR10 to SDR panel capability
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light Control
|No
|PWM if known
|No
|Daylight readable
|Yes. While the typical brightness is 400 nits, it can reach far higher with auto brightness engaged.
|Always on Display
|No
|Edge display
|No
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 for FHD SDR playback (we were unable to stream HDR content)
|Gaming
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Comment
|Great screen for the price.
Processor
|Brand, Model
|MediaTek Dimensity 7025
|nm
|6 TSMC
|Cores
|2×2.2GHz & 6×2.0GHz
|Modem
|MediaTek
|AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion
|Geekbench AI
CPU 538/538/1016
GPU 132/236/147
NNAPI N/A
AI Benchmark 6 N/A
AiTuTu 40710
GFLOPS 9.74
GNOPS 10.09
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|957
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|2103
|Like
|Similar to Exynos 1280 or Qualcomm SD4 Gen 1
Benchmarks
|GPU
|IMG BXM-8-256
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|Would not run
|Vulcan
|150 – limited GPU
|RAM, type
|4GB with virtual RAM expansion to 8GB
|Storage, free, type
|128GB UFS 3.1 90GB free
|micro-SD
|Up to 1TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak
|475 – slower than expected for UFS 3.1
MAX 872
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak
|336
Max 528
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|77/42 mountable for photos
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|30/24MBps OTG only (Tested with 2TB SSD)
|Comment
|All are fit for purpose and price.
|Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|213129
|Average GIPS
|200767
|Minimum GIPS
|171781
|% Throttle
|12%
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Decent power for an entry-level phone. Throttling is acceptable, given that it is not really for gaming.
Comms
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5Ghz IT/IR
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|Test 5m
|Test 10m
|BT Type
|5.2 (Website says 5.3)
|GPS single, dual
|Dual accuracy 3m
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|No
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyro
|Yes
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|SAR sensor
Sensor Hub
Flicker
|Comment
4/5G
|SIM
|SIM and eSIM and dedicated microSD
|Active
|DSDS – dual sim, dual standby (one at a time)
|Ring tone single, dual
|Dual
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wi-Fi calling
|Yes
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/66
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78
|Comment
|All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
|mmWave
|No
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|DL/UL, ms
|127.7/13.9/25ms excellent
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|-86/2.5pW Band 3 4G
|Tower 2
|-97/199.5fWBand 28 4G
|Tower 3
|Tower 4
|Comment
|Strictly a city and suburb phone with good tower coverage.
Battery
|mAh
|5000
|Charger, type, supplied
|33W charger inbox
5V/3A/15W
9V/3A/27W
12V/2.5A/30W
11V/3A/33W
It tends to charge at 9V/2A/18W.
|PD, QC level
|PD 2.0
PPS capable
|Qi, wattage
|N/A
|Reverse Qi or cable.
|N/A
|Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)
|Adaptive
|Charge % 30mins
|46%
|Charge 0-100%
|1 hour 35 minutes
| Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|2 hours 28 minutes
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane
|17 hours 30 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|16 hours 22 minutes
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|Would not run
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|377.3 minutes (5.62 hours) 3902 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|5 hours and 12 minutes
|mA Full load screen on
|1000-1050mA
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|200-250mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Auto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz
|Estimate typical use
|Typical users can expect 24-36 hours. Heavy users 15-20 hours.
|Comment
|Decent all-day (possibly two-day) battery life.
Charger in-box
Sound hardware
|Speakers
|Stereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD
|Dolby Atmos decode
|Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers.
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|Yes
|BT Codecs
|SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDCV2/3
16-bit/44100/stereo
|Multipoint
|Should be
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode
|EQ
|No
|Mics
|Dual – limited noise cancelling
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|79
|Media (music)
|72
|Ring
|73
|Alarm
|73
|Notifications
|78
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|While it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is adequate.
|BT headphones
|Good volume and channel separation. Multipoint BT did not work.
Sound quality
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slow build to 200Hz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Still building to 1kHz
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Still building to 1kHz
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat to 8kHz
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat to 8kHz
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|peaking
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|declining
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|declining to 12kHz, then off the cliff
|Sound Signature type
|Analytical: (bass, mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music
|Soundstage
|It is as wide as the phone. DA content slightly widens it, but there is no 3D spatial height.
Distinct bias to the bottom speaker.
|Comment
|At the price, this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|161.56 x 73.82 x 8.19mm
|Weight grams
|179-182
|Front glass
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Rear material
|PMMA or Vegan leather
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|Water-resistant coating – IP 52 rating
|Colours
|Smokey Green
Forest Grey
Twilight Purple
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|Teardown
|In the box
|Charger
|30W
|USB cable
|UBS-C to USB-C 3W
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|Yes
|Comment
|Ten points to Moto for the charger inbox
Android
|Android
|14
|Security patch date
|1 October (tested December)
|UI
|Personalize: Theme, Wallpaper, Layout, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Display Size and Text, Sounds, Dark mode
Display: Attentive display, Lock Screen
Gestures: Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Lift to unlock, Swipe to split, Quick launch, Sidebar
Moto Secure: Secure folder, Phishing detection, Auto-lock, Network protection, Lock screen security, PIN pad scramble, Privacy dashboard, Security & Privacy, Permission manager, Privacy controls
Play: Media controls, Games, Dolby Atmos
Tips: Take a tour, What’s new in Android 14
|OS upgrade policy
|2
|Security patch policy
|4 bi-monthly to Sept 2028
|Bloatware
|Creeping in with Facebook, TikTok, Adobe, Block Blast, Blockdoku, Woodoku, Booking.com, Linkedin, Solitaire, Temu
|Other
|Google Apps (necessary) and Moto Apps]
|Comment
|It is a very reasonable 1+2+4 warranty, OS upgrades and security patches.
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor location, type
|Under Glass optical
|Face ID
|Yes 2D only
|Other
|Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.
|Comment
Camera rear
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|Sensor
|Samsung S5KJNS
|Focus
|PDAF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.61 bins to 1.22
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|Stabilisation
|OIS
|Zoom
|8X crop factor 6.6X
|Rear 2
|Ultrawide/macro
|MP
|8
|Sensor
|Samsung SK54H7
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|2.2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|118°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Spot Colour
Night Vision
Macro Vision
Portrait
Live Filter
Panorama
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Auto Smile Capture
Google Lens™ integration
Active Photos
Timer
High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Burst Shot
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Watermark
Scan
Quick Capture
Tap Anywhere to Capture
|QR code reader
|Yes
|Night mode
|Yes
|DXO Mark
|G54 is rated 85, but the Motorola G55 5G has a more useful ultra-wide/macro sensor.
Camera Front
|MP
|16MP bins to 4MP
|Sensor
|HI1634 (can be Samsung S5K3P9)
|Focus
|Fixed
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1 bins to 2
|FOV (stated, actual)
|70.9 to 83.4°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Spot Colour
Portrait
Live Filter
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Selfie
Active Photos
Face Retouch
Timer
Selfie Animation
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Selfie Photo Mirror
Watermark
Burst Shot
Tap Anywhere to Capture
|Comment
Ratings
|Features
|80
|It is an entry-level 5G phone. Nothing is wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding. The most limiting feature is the 4GB RAM.
|Value
|85
|It has all the necessary features at a great price.
|Performance
|80
|It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
|Ease of Use
|85
|Moto Hello is a nice upgrade from My UX.
|Design
|80
|Like the vegan leather finish.
|Rating out of 10
|82
|Final comment
|Yet another of the extensive Motorola lineup to fill every niche. Overall, it’s a suitable device for $299 – nothing outstanding, but nothing wrong either.
Motorola G55 5G$299
Pros
- At $299, it is a competent phone.
- Great battery life - albeit slow charge
- Android 14 and OS/Patch upgrade policy
- The camera now has a more usable Ultra-wide/macro sensor
- Motorola build quality and support
Cons
- City/suburbs phone antenna strength only
- Adequate but unimpressive processor performance
- The camera is best for daylight use
- Peak brightness does not equal screen brightness
