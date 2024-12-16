Motorola G55 5G – A $299 phone with the lot (smartphone review)

The Motorola G55 5G is all the average user needs to get a well-featured 5G phone with decent city and suburb reception and an eSIM.

Add a dedicated microSD slot, 3.5mm earphone port, heaps of Bluetooth codecs, including aptX/HD, a camera that performs quite well, wrapped in an attractive vegan leather package, and Gorilla Glass 5.

It is the successor to the Motorola G54 and, as such, shares most of its features. The main changes are the later, slightly faster MediaTek Dimensity 7025. On the negative side, RAM has been cut in half to 4GB, but you can add virtual RAM to make it think it has 8GB.

While we perform over 70 tests, this mini-review covers the main features and tests. If you are interested, a complete data set is included at the end of the review.

Australian Review: Motorola G55 5G

Brand Motorola Model Motorola G55 5G Model Number XT2435-2 RAM/Storage Base 4/128 Price base $299 Warranty months 12-month ACL Tier 5G entry-level Website Product page From Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo Online, Officeworks Made in China Company Owned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker. Test date 5-25 November 2024 Ambient temp 20-25° Release September 24 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Must have an R-NZ C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market. More CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Pass+

Motorola pretty well owns the vegan leather space, and this is no exception. This phone looks good in pretty Smokey Green (my favourite), Forest Grey, and Twilight Purple.

It has a 3.5mm earphone port, a dedicated microSD slot, a single SIM and, unusual for this price bracket, an eSIM.

Screen- Pass

The IPS LED 2400 x 1800 screen is bright and clear and can reach 1000 nits (tested 967) in high brightness mode. Not that you need it, as it is quite bright at 445 nits typical. This screen has variable refresh rates to help save energy.

One important feature is that it does not use PWM (pulse width modulation) dimming, so people sensitive to PWM can use it.

The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Processor – Pass

While it is a tad more powerful than last year’s G54, RAM has been reduced to 4GB. You will notice some lag if you load too many apps. You can expand this by 4GB of virtual RAM that borrows from slower storage. The processor is similar in speed to a Qualcomm SD4 Gen1.

Throttling (reducing speed under load) is good—a maximum of 12%—and acceptable, given that you won’t be gaming on this.

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 5 2.4/5GHz, which means it has a maximum of 433/433Mbps. It is quite solid, up to 10m from the router on the 5GHz band.

You will find a GPS that is accurate to 1m, so you can use it in the car but route recalculation is a little slow.

NFC is also there for Google Pay.

4/5G – For city and suburbs only

As with most MediaTek modems, it is a phone for cities and suburbs only. To get a decent city/suburbs/regional phone, read Best Android phones 11/2024. In our tests, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits is the best lowest-cost 5G phone.

In 5G (NSA) Mode, it does not find any 5G signals at usable speeds. It finds the closest 4G band 3 signal at -86/2.5 pW (picoWatts), which is adequate. It also finds band 28 at 199.5 fW (femtowatts), just enough to make an emergency call.

Battery – Pass+

It has a 5000mAh battery with a 33W charger (excellent). It tends to charge at 9V/2A/18W and fills in about 1.5 hours. Typical users can expect 24 hours. Heavy users 15 hours.

Video loop: 17 hours 30 minutes

PC Mark 3: 16 hours 22 minutes

100% load: 5 hours 12 minutes

How does it sound? Passable

I want to say awful, but that is not entirely fair. All low-cost phones focus on clear voice, making music crisp and unpleasant. But the great range of Bluetooth codecs, including Qualcomm aptX/HD and Sony LDAC, make it great with headphones.

Hands-free use is acceptable, although the volume is a tad low.

Build – Pass+

I have been reviewing Motorola phones for over a decade with its owners, including Motorola, Google and now Lenovo. Lenovo has nailed build quality and quality control. Add Gorilla Glass 5 (unheard of on a $299 phone), which will last quite a few years. It is not waterproof at IP52, but an occasional splash won’t hurt it.

It has an optical fingerprint sensor under the screen and 2D facial recognition.

Android – Pass+

It has Android 14, and it will receive two OS upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security patches. You cannot ask for more.

Like most low-cost phones, bloatware (paid to be placed on the phone) includes Facebook, TikTok, Adobe, Block Blast, Blockdoku, Woodoku, Booking.com, LinkedIn, Solitaire, Temu, and more. All can and should be uninstalled.

Hello Moto UX is a light touch over Android that offers some added functionality.

All Google Apps are available, and it uses them by default for a clean Android experience.

Motorola G55 5G rear camera – Pass

This is a two-sensor rear camera – a 50MP that bins to 12.5MP and an 8MP ultra-wide/macro.

The primary sensor, Samsung S5KJNS, won’t win awards, but it is pretty good in day and office light. Video 1080p@30fps is of a reasonable quality but we found the sound levels wanting.

We will let the photos tell the story, but for a $299 phone, these are pretty good.

1X and an excellent shot with good colour, reasonable HDR details, and foreground and background in focus.

Ultrawide sensor and an excellent shot that almost colour matches the primary sensor.

2X – ditto to 1X – a good shot.

4X and still showing good details and focus.

10X and getting noisy – limit of zoom.

Office Light. Starting to lose dynamic range but still a reasonable shot. Bokeh requires a human subject or it softens the whole scene.

It has a dedicated macro but gets noisy under office light.

<40 lumens and missing details in the screens. Still a competent shot.

Nighjt mode lightens the scene but at the expense of details.

Motorola G55 5G selfie camera

The 16MP sensor bins to 4MP, which is fine for video conferencing and single and small group selfies.

Cybershack’s view: The Motorola G55 5G offers good features for its $299 cost

If you consider it an entry-level 5G phone and adjust your expectations, it is pretty good. It does not lack any critical specs, and as long as you realise that it is a city and suburb phone, only then have we done our job.

Competition

The $200-299 category is littered with 4G phones and a few 5G.

Motorola has the 2024 G84 on runout at $246, and it is a great buy. Read Motorola G54 – Under $300 for 5G.

OPPO has the A60 with very similar specs but lacks a charger inbox. Read OPPO A60 5G – the best low-cost 5G smartphone.

Motorola G55 5G rating

Features: 85—It is an entry-level 5G phone. There is not a lot wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding either. The most limiting feature is the 4 GB RAM. eSIM is excellent.

Value: 85 – It has all the necessary features at a great price

Performance: 80 – It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.

Ease of Use: 85—Moto Hello is a nice upgrade from My UX and a light overlay on Android 14. Add the 1+2+4 warranty, OS upgrades, and security patches, and it is a good device.

Design: 80 – I like the vegan leather and Gorilla Glass 5; otherwise, it is a glass slab.

Motorola G55 5G raw data

Screen

Size 6.5″ Type IPS LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 2400 x 1800 PPI 405 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 85.7% Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive. Auto: 30, 60, 90, 120Hz

Fixed: 60 or 120Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test Not disclosed. Test 445 nits. Brightness distribution was a little patchy. Nits max, test Claimed 1000 nits HBM

Test: 967 in a 2% Window Contrast 2500:1 sRGB Saturated (test 99% sRGB)

Natural is more colour-accurate DCI-P3 No – SDR only Rec.2020 or other No Delta E (<4 is excellent) 3.1 HDR Level Downscales HDR10 to SDR panel capability SDR Upscale No Blue Light Control No PWM if known No Daylight readable Yes. While the typical brightness is 400 nits, it can reach far higher with auto brightness engaged. Always on Display No Edge display No Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 for FHD SDR playback (we were unable to stream HDR content) Gaming Screen protection Gorilla Glass 5 Comment Great screen for the price.

Processor

Brand, Model MediaTek Dimensity 7025 nm 6 TSMC Cores 2×2.2GHz & 6×2.0GHz Modem MediaTek AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion Geekbench AI

CPU 538/538/1016

GPU 132/236/147

NNAPI N/A

AI Benchmark 6 N/A

AiTuTu 40710

GFLOPS 9.74

GNOPS 10.09 Geekbench 6 Single-core 957 Geekbench 6 multi-core 2103 Like Similar to Exynos 1280 or Qualcomm SD4 Gen 1

Benchmarks GPU IMG BXM-8-256 GPU Test Open CL Would not run Vulcan 150 – limited GPU RAM, type 4GB with virtual RAM expansion to 8GB Storage, free, type 128GB UFS 3.1 90GB free micro-SD Up to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 475 – slower than expected for UFS 3.1

MAX 872 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 336

Max 528 CPDT microSD read, write MBps 77/42 mountable for photos CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 30/24MBps OTG only (Tested with 2TB SSD) Comment All are fit for purpose and price. Throttle test Max GIPS 213129 Average GIPS 200767 Minimum GIPS 171781 % Throttle 12% CPU Temp 50° Comment Decent power for an entry-level phone. Throttling is acceptable, given that it is not really for gaming.

Comms

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5Ghz IT/IR Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps Test 5m Test 10m BT Type 5.2 (Website says 5.3) GPS single, dual Dual accuracy 3m USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For No NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes Gyro Yes e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other SAR sensor

Sensor Hub

Flicker Comment

4/5G

SIM SIM and eSIM and dedicated microSD Active DSDS – dual sim, dual standby (one at a time) Ring tone single, dual Dual VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 127.7/13.9/25ms excellent Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW -86/2.5pW Band 3 4G Tower 2 -97/199.5fWBand 28 4G Tower 3 Tower 4 Comment Strictly a city and suburb phone with good tower coverage.

Battery

mAh 5000 Charger, type, supplied 33W charger inbox

5V/3A/15W

9V/3A/27W

12V/2.5A/30W

11V/3A/33W



It tends to charge at 9V/2A/18W. PD, QC level PD 2.0

PPS capable Qi, wattage N/A Reverse Qi or cable. N/A Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge % 30mins 46% Charge 0-100% 1 hour 35 minutes Charge Qi, W

Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge N/A Charge 5V, 2A 2 hours 28 minutes Video loop 50%, aeroplane 17 hours 30 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 16 hours 22 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Would not run GFX Bench T-Rex 377.3 minutes (5.62 hours) 3902 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours and 12 minutes mA Full load screen on 1000-1050mA mA Watt idle Screen on 200-250mA Estimate loss at max refresh Auto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz Estimate typical use Typical users can expect 24-36 hours. Heavy users 15-20 hours. Comment Decent all-day (possibly two-day) battery life.

Charger in-box

Sound hardware

Speakers Stereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker Tuning No AMP 2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD Dolby Atmos decode Dolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers. Hi-Res No 3.5mm Yes BT Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDCV2/3

16-bit/44100/stereo Multipoint Should be Dolby Atmos (DA) Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode EQ No Mics Dual – limited noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 79 Media (music) 72 Ring 73 Alarm 73 Notifications 78 Earpiece 55 Hands-free While it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is adequate. BT headphones Good volume and channel separation. Multipoint BT did not work.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slow build to 200Hz Low Mid 200-400Hz Still building to 1kHz Mid 400-1000Hz Still building to 1kHz High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat to 8kHz Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat to 8kHz Mid Treble 4-6kHz peaking High Treble 6-10kHz declining Dog Whistle 10-20kHz declining to 12kHz, then off the cliff Sound Signature type Analytical: (bass, mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music Soundstage It is as wide as the phone. DA content slightly widens it, but there is no 3D spatial height.

Distinct bias to the bottom speaker. Comment At the price, this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 161.56 x 73.82 x 8.19mm Weight grams 179-182 Front glass Gorilla Glass 5 Rear material PMMA or Vegan leather Frame Plastic IP rating Water-resistant coating – IP 52 rating Colours Smokey Green

Forest Grey

Twilight Purple Pen, Stylus support No Teardown In the box Charger 30W USB cable UBS-C to USB-C 3W Buds No Bumper cover Yes Comment Ten points to Moto for the charger inbox

Android

Android 14 Security patch date 1 October (tested December) UI Personalize: Theme, Wallpaper, Layout, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Display Size and Text, Sounds, Dark mode

Display: Attentive display, Lock Screen

Gestures: Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Lift to unlock, Swipe to split, Quick launch, Sidebar

Moto Secure: Secure folder, Phishing detection, Auto-lock, Network protection, Lock screen security, PIN pad scramble, Privacy dashboard, Security & Privacy, Permission manager, Privacy controls

Play: Media controls, Games, Dolby Atmos

Tips: Take a tour, What’s new in Android 14 OS upgrade policy 2 Security patch policy 4 bi-monthly to Sept 2028 Bloatware Creeping in with Facebook, TikTok, Adobe, Block Blast, Blockdoku, Woodoku, Booking.com, Linkedin, Solitaire, Temu Other Google Apps (necessary) and Moto Apps] Comment It is a very reasonable 1+2+4 warranty, OS upgrades and security patches. Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Under Glass optical Face ID Yes 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use. Comment

Camera rear

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Samsung S5KJNS Focus PDAF f-stop 1.8 um .61 bins to 1.22 FOV° (stated, actual) Stabilisation OIS Zoom 8X crop factor 6.6X Rear 2 Ultrawide/macro MP 8 Sensor Samsung SK54H7 Focus AF f-stop 2.2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 118° Stabilisation No Zoom No Spot Colour

Night Vision

Macro Vision

Portrait

Live Filter

Panorama

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

Auto Smile Capture

Google Lens™ integration

Active Photos

Timer

High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)

RAW Photo Output

HDR

Burst Shot

Assistive Grid

Leveller

Watermark

Scan

Quick Capture

Tap Anywhere to Capture QR code reader Yes Night mode Yes DXO Mark G54 is rated 85, but the Motorola G55 5G has a more useful ultra-wide/macro sensor.

Camera Front

MP 16MP bins to 4MP Sensor HI1634 (can be Samsung S5K3P9) Focus Fixed f-stop 2.4 um 1 bins to 2 FOV (stated, actual) 70.9 to 83.4° Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom Video max 1080p@30fps Features Spot Colour

Portrait

Live Filter

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

Auto Smile Capture

Gesture Selfie

Active Photos

Face Retouch

Timer

Selfie Animation

RAW Photo Output

HDR

Assistive Grid

Leveller

Selfie Photo Mirror

Watermark

Burst Shot

Tap Anywhere to Capture Comment

Ratings

Features 80 It is an entry-level 5G phone. Nothing is wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding. The most limiting feature is the 4GB RAM. Value 85 It has all the necessary features at a great price. Performance 80 It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers. Ease of Use 85 Moto Hello is a nice upgrade from My UX. Design 80 Like the vegan leather finish. Rating out of 10 82 Final comment Yet another of the extensive Motorola lineup to fill every niche. Overall, it’s a suitable device for $299 – nothing outstanding, but nothing wrong either.

Pros At $299, it is a competent phone.

Great battery life - albeit slow charge

Android 14 and OS/Patch upgrade policy

The camera now has a more usable Ultra-wide/macro sensor

Motorola build quality and support Cons City/suburbs phone antenna strength only

Adequate but unimpressive processor performance

The camera is best for daylight use

Peak brightness does not equal screen brightness

