Motorola G55 5G – A $299 phone with the lot (smartphone review)

The Motorola G55 5G is all the average user needs to get a well-featured 5G phone with decent city and suburb reception and an eSIM.

Add a dedicated microSD slot, 3.5mm earphone port, heaps of Bluetooth codecs, including aptX/HD, a camera that performs quite well, wrapped in an attractive vegan leather package, and Gorilla Glass 5.

It is the successor to the Motorola G54 and, as such, shares most of its features. The main changes are the later, slightly faster MediaTek Dimensity 7025. On the negative side, RAM has been cut in half to 4GB, but you can add virtual RAM to make it think it has 8GB.

While we perform over 70 tests, this mini-review covers the main features and tests. If you are interested, a complete data set is included at the end of the review.

Australian Review: Motorola G55 5G

BrandMotorola
ModelMotorola G55 5G
Model NumberXT2435-2
RAM/Storage Base4/128
   Price base$299
Warranty months12-month ACL
 Tier5G entry-level
WebsiteProduct page
FromHarvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Lenovo Online, Officeworks
Made inChina
CompanyOwned by Lenovo (Est 1984) – a multinational technology company with its primary operational headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina. It is the world’s largest PC maker. It purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Most of Lenovo’s smartphone business is now under the Motorola brand, with grand plans to become a ‘top five’ smartphone maker.
Test date5-25 November 2024
Ambient temp20-25°
ReleaseSeptember 24
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Must have an R-NZ C-Tick. Only approved resellers – any other outlet is likely to be grey market.
MoreCyberShack Motorola news and reviews
CyberShack smartphone news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Motorola G55 5G

First Impression – Pass+

Motorola pretty well owns the vegan leather space, and this is no exception. This phone looks good in pretty Smokey Green (my favourite), Forest Grey, and Twilight Purple.

It has a 3.5mm earphone port, a dedicated microSD slot, a single SIM and, unusual for this price bracket, an eSIM.

Screen- Pass

The IPS LED 2400 x 1800 screen is bright and clear and can reach 1000 nits (tested 967) in high brightness mode. Not that you need it, as it is quite bright at 445 nits typical. This screen has variable refresh rates to help save energy.

One important feature is that it does not use PWM (pulse width modulation) dimming, so people sensitive to PWM can use it.

The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Processor – Pass

While it is a tad more powerful than last year’s G54, RAM has been reduced to 4GB. You will notice some lag if you load too many apps. You can expand this by 4GB of virtual RAM that borrows from slower storage. The processor is similar in speed to a Qualcomm SD4 Gen1.

Throttling (reducing speed under load) is good—a maximum of 12%—and acceptable, given that you won’t be gaming on this.

Motorola G55 5G

Comms – Pass

It has Wi-Fi 5 2.4/5GHz, which means it has a maximum of 433/433Mbps. It is quite solid, up to 10m from the router on the 5GHz band.

Motorola G55 5G
Motorola G55 5G
Motorola G55 5G

You will find a GPS that is accurate to 1m, so you can use it in the car but route recalculation is a little slow.

NFC is also there for Google Pay.

4/5G – For city and suburbs only

As with most MediaTek modems, it is a phone for cities and suburbs only. To get a decent city/suburbs/regional phone, read Best Android phones 11/2024. In our tests, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion – the best value smartphone with Edge benefits is the best lowest-cost 5G phone.

In 5G (NSA) Mode, it does not find any 5G signals at usable speeds. It finds the closest 4G band 3 signal at -86/2.5 pW (picoWatts), which is adequate. It also finds band 28 at 199.5 fW (femtowatts), just enough to make an emergency call.

Motorola G55 5G

Battery – Pass+

It has a 5000mAh battery with a 33W charger (excellent). It tends to charge at 9V/2A/18W and fills in about 1.5 hours. Typical users can expect 24 hours. Heavy users 15 hours.

  • Video loop: 17 hours 30 minutes
  • PC Mark 3: 16 hours 22 minutes
  • 100% load: 5 hours 12 minutes

How does it sound? Passable

I want to say awful, but that is not entirely fair. All low-cost phones focus on clear voice, making music crisp and unpleasant. But the great range of Bluetooth codecs, including Qualcomm aptX/HD and Sony LDAC, make it great with headphones.

Hands-free use is acceptable, although the volume is a tad low.

Build – Pass+

I have been reviewing Motorola phones for over a decade with its owners, including Motorola, Google and now Lenovo. Lenovo has nailed build quality and quality control. Add Gorilla Glass 5 (unheard of on a $299 phone), which will last quite a few years. It is not waterproof at IP52, but an occasional splash won’t hurt it.

It has an optical fingerprint sensor under the screen and 2D facial recognition.

Android – Pass+

It has Android 14, and it will receive two OS upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security patches. You cannot ask for more.

Like most low-cost phones, bloatware (paid to be placed on the phone) includes Facebook, TikTok, Adobe, Block Blast, Blockdoku, Woodoku, Booking.com, LinkedIn, Solitaire, Temu, and more. All can and should be uninstalled.

Hello Moto UX is a light touch over Android that offers some added functionality.

All Google Apps are available, and it uses them by default for a clean Android experience.

Motorola G55 5G rear camera – Pass

This is a two-sensor rear camera – a 50MP that bins to 12.5MP and an 8MP ultra-wide/macro.

The primary sensor, Samsung S5KJNS, won’t win awards, but it is pretty good in day and office light. Video 1080p@30fps is of a reasonable quality but we found the sound levels wanting.

Motorola G55 5G

We will let the photos tell the story, but for a $299 phone, these are pretty good.

1X and an excellent shot with good colour, reasonable HDR details, and foreground and background in focus.
Ultrawide sensor and an excellent shot that almost colour matches the primary sensor.
2X – ditto to 1X – a good shot.
4X and still showing good details and focus.
10X and getting noisy – limit of zoom.
Office Light. Starting to lose dynamic range but still a reasonable shot.
Bokeh requires a human subject or it softens the whole scene.
It has a dedicated macro but gets noisy under office light.
<40 lumens and missing details in the screens. Still a competent shot.
Nighjt mode lightens the scene but at the expense of details.

Motorola G55 5G selfie camera

The 16MP sensor bins to 4MP, which is fine for video conferencing and single and small group selfies.

Cybershack’s view: The Motorola G55 5G offers good features for its $299 cost

If you consider it an entry-level 5G phone and adjust your expectations, it is pretty good. It does not lack any critical specs, and as long as you realise that it is a city and suburb phone, only then have we done our job.

Competition

The $200-299 category is littered with 4G phones and a few 5G.

Motorola has the 2024 G84 on runout at $246, and it is a great buy. Read Motorola G54 – Under $300 for 5G.

OPPO has the A60 with very similar specs but lacks a charger inbox. Read OPPO A60 5G – the best low-cost 5G smartphone.

Motorola G55 5G rating

  • Features: 85—It is an entry-level 5G phone. There is not a lot wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding either. The most limiting feature is the 4 GB RAM. eSIM is excellent.
  • Value: 85 – It has all the necessary features at a great price
  • Performance: 80 – It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
  • Ease of Use: 85—Moto Hello is a nice upgrade from My UX and a light overlay on Android 14. Add the 1+2+4 warranty, OS upgrades, and security patches, and it is a good device.
  • Design: 80 – I like the vegan leather and Gorilla Glass 5; otherwise, it is a glass slab.

Motorola G55 5G raw data

Screen

Size6.5″
TypeIPS LCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution2400 x 1800
PPI405
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %85.7%
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive.Auto: 30, 60, 90, 120Hz
Fixed: 60 or 120Hz
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical, testNot disclosed. Test 445 nits. Brightness distribution was a little patchy.
Nits max, testClaimed 1000 nits HBM
Test: 967 in a 2% Window
Contrast2500:1
sRGBSaturated (test 99% sRGB)
Natural is more colour-accurate
DCI-P3No – SDR only
Rec.2020 or otherNo
Delta E (<4 is excellent)3.1
HDR LevelDownscales HDR10 to SDR panel capability
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light ControlNo
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readableYes. While the typical brightness is 400 nits, it can reach far higher with auto brightness engaged.
Always on DisplayNo
Edge displayNo
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 for FHD SDR playback (we were unable to stream HDR content)
Gaming
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 5
CommentGreat screen for the price.

Processor

Brand, ModelMediaTek Dimensity 7025
nm6 TSMC
Cores2×2.2GHz & 6×2.0GHz
ModemMediaTek
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		Geekbench AI
CPU 538/538/1016
GPU 132/236/147
NNAPI N/A
AI Benchmark 6 N/A
AiTuTu 40710
GFLOPS 9.74
GNOPS 10.09
Geekbench 6 Single-core957
Geekbench 6 multi-core2103
LikeSimilar to Exynos 1280 or Qualcomm SD4 Gen 1
Benchmarks
GPUIMG BXM-8-256
GPU Test 
Open CLWould not run
Vulcan150 – limited GPU
RAM, type4GB with virtual RAM expansion to 8GB
Storage, free, type128GB UFS 3.1 90GB free
micro-SDUp to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak475 – slower than expected for UFS 3.1
MAX 872
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak336
Max 528
CPDT microSD read, write MBps77/42 mountable for photos
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps30/24MBps OTG only (Tested with 2TB SSD)
CommentAll are fit for purpose and price.
Throttle test
Max GIPS213129
Average GIPS200767
Minimum GIPS171781
% Throttle12%
CPU Temp50°
CommentDecent power for an entry-level phone. Throttling is acceptable, given that it is not really for gaming.

 Comms

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5Ghz IT/IR
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps 
Test 5m 
Test 10m 
BT Type5.2 (Website says 5.3)
GPS single, dualDual accuracy 3m
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForNo
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes
   GyroYes
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   Gravity
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   OtherSAR sensor
Sensor Hub
Flicker
Comment 

4/5G

SIMSIM and eSIM and dedicated microSD
   ActiveDSDS – dual sim, dual standby (one at a time)
Ring tone single, dualDual
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G Bands1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42/66
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghzn1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78
CommentAll Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands
mmWaveNo
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra 
  DL/UL, ms127.7/13.9/25ms excellent
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW-86/2.5pW Band 3 4G
   Tower 2-97/199.5fWBand 28 4G
   Tower 3 
   Tower 4 
CommentStrictly a city and suburb phone with good tower coverage.

Battery

mAh5000
Charger, type, supplied33W charger inbox
5V/3A/15W
9V/3A/27W
12V/2.5A/30W
11V/3A/33W

It tends to charge at 9V/2A/18W.
 PD, QC levelPD 2.0
PPS capable
Qi, wattageN/A
Reverse Qi or cable.N/A
Test (60Hz or adaptive screen)Adaptive
   Charge % 30mins46%
   Charge 0-100%1 hour 35 minutes
   Charge Qi, W
Using Belkin Boost Charge 15W fast wireless charge		N/A
   Charge 5V, 2A2 hours 28 minutes
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane17 hours 30 minutes
   PC Mark 3 battery16 hours 22 minutes
   GFX Bench Manhattan batteryWould not run
   GFX Bench T-Rex377.3 minutes (5.62 hours) 3902 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours and 12 minutes
mA Full load screen on1000-1050mA
   mA Watt idle Screen on200-250mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshAuto mode maximises battery life, so we expect about a 20% penalty should you fix on 120Hz
   Estimate typical useTypical users can expect 24-36 hours. Heavy users 15-20 hours.
CommentDecent all-day (possibly two-day) battery life.
Charger in-box

Sound hardware

SpeakersStereo earpiece and down-firing bottom speaker
TuningNo
AMP2 x AW87 each 2.3W @10% THD
Dolby Atmos decodeDolby Atmos decode to 2.0 speakers.
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmYes
BT CodecsSBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDCV2/3
16-bit/44100/stereo
MultipointShould be
Dolby Atmos (DA)Yes – auto/ movie/ music/ voice and games mode
EQNo
MicsDual – limited noise cancelling
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max79
   Media (music)72
   Ring73
   Alarm73
   Notifications78
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeWhile it has dual mics and some noise-cancelling, the volume is adequate.
   BT headphonesGood volume and channel separation. Multipoint BT did not work.

Sound quality

Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlow build to 200Hz
Low Mid 200-400HzStill building to 1kHz
Mid 400-1000HzStill building to 1kHz
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat to 8kHz
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat to 8kHz
Mid Treble 4-6kHzpeaking
High Treble 6-10kHzdeclining
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzdeclining to 12kHz, then off the cliff
Sound Signature typeAnalytical: (bass, mid recessed; treble boosted) – crisp but not pleasant for most music
   SoundstageIt is as wide as the phone. DA content slightly widens it, but there is no 3D spatial height.
Distinct bias to the bottom speaker.
CommentAt the price, this is all you can expect. The speaker is purely for clear voice and music is unpleasant. Use earphones where DA adds more effect.

Build

Size (H X W x D)161.56 x 73.82 x 8.19mm
Weight grams179-182
Front glassGorilla Glass 5
Rear materialPMMA or Vegan leather
FramePlastic
IP ratingWater-resistant coating – IP 52 rating
ColoursSmokey Green
Forest Grey
Twilight Purple
Pen, Stylus supportNo
Teardown
In the box
   Charger30W
   USB cableUBS-C to USB-C 3W
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverYes
CommentTen points to Moto for the charger inbox

Android

Android14
Security patch date1 October (tested December)
UIPersonalize: Theme, Wallpaper, Layout, Fonts, Colours, Icon shape, Display Size and Text, Sounds, Dark mode
Display: Attentive display, Lock Screen
Gestures: Quick capture, Fast torch, Three-finger screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick up to silence, Lift to unlock, Swipe to split, Quick launch, Sidebar
Moto Secure: Secure folder, Phishing detection, Auto-lock, Network protection, Lock screen security, PIN pad scramble, Privacy dashboard, Security & Privacy, Permission manager, Privacy controls
Play: Media controls, Games, Dolby Atmos
Tips: Take a tour, What’s new in Android 14
OS upgrade policy2
Security patch policy4 bi-monthly to Sept 2028
BloatwareCreeping in with Facebook, TikTok, Adobe, Block Blast, Blockdoku, Woodoku, Booking.com, Linkedin, Solitaire, Temu
OtherGoogle Apps (necessary) and Moto Apps]
CommentIt is a very reasonable  1+2+4 warranty, OS upgrades and security patches.
Security
Fingerprint sensor location, typeUnder Glass optical
Face IDYes 2D only
OtherLenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use.
Comment

Camera rear

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorSamsung S5KJNS
   FocusPDAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.61 bins to 1.22
  FOV° (stated, actual)
   StabilisationOIS
   Zoom8X crop factor 6.6X
Rear 2Ultrawide/macro
   MP8
   SensorSamsung SK54H7
   FocusAF
   f-stop2.2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)118°
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Spot Colour
Night Vision
Macro Vision
Portrait
Live Filter
Panorama
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Auto Smile Capture
Google Lens™ integration
Active Photos
Timer
High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Burst Shot
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Watermark
Scan
Quick Capture
Tap Anywhere to Capture
   QR code readerYes
   Night modeYes
DXO MarkG54 is rated 85, but the Motorola G55 5G has a more useful ultra-wide/macro sensor.

 Camera Front

  MP16MP bins to 4MP
   SensorHI1634 (can be Samsung S5K3P9)
   FocusFixed
   f-stop2.4
   um1 bins to 2
  FOV (stated, actual)70.9 to 83.4°
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   Zoom
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesSpot Colour
Portrait
Live Filter
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Selfie
Active Photos
Face Retouch
Timer
Selfie Animation
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Assistive Grid
Leveller
Selfie Photo Mirror
Watermark
Burst Shot
Tap Anywhere to Capture
Comment

Ratings

Features80
It is an entry-level 5G phone. Nothing is wrong with it, but nothing is outstanding. The most limiting feature is the 4GB RAM.
Value85
It has all the necessary features at a great price.
Performance80
It is a value SoC, and you get fit-for-purpose performance. It is not for gamers.
Ease of Use85
Moto Hello is a nice upgrade from My UX.
Design80
Like the vegan leather finish.
Rating out of 1082
Final commentYet another of the extensive Motorola lineup to fill every niche. Overall, it’s a suitable device for $299 – nothing outstanding, but nothing wrong either.

Motorola G55 5G

$299
Motorola G55 5G
8.3

Features

 8.5/10

Value

 8.5/10

Performance

 8.0/10

Ease of Use

 8.5/10

Design

 8.0/10

Pros

  • At $299, it is a competent phone.
  • Great battery life - albeit slow charge
  • Android 14 and OS/Patch upgrade policy
  • The camera now has a more usable Ultra-wide/macro sensor
  • Motorola build quality and support

Cons

  • City/suburbs phone antenna strength only
  • Adequate but unimpressive processor performance
  • The camera is best for daylight use
  • Peak brightness does not equal screen brightness

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

