Telstra TV is closing 31 October – junk the Telstra TV Box

Telstra TV will close at 11:59 PM on 31 October 2024, when the Roku-based boxes will be deactivated over the air—that’s it.

Telstra states, Once disabled, your Telstra TV will not work at all. This includes browsing, watching, app access, and settings changes.

It has been some time coming, but Telstra stopped selling the boxes and cancelled Telstra TV repayments on 1 June 2024. At the same time, it stopped Telstra Box Office movies.

Telstra recommends Fetch Mighty Gen 4 set-top box with an RF antenna if you want similar functionality. The Fetch Mini may be an alternative. You can move most of your purchased library to your Fetch account for continued viewing.

While Telstra TV is just a Roku Box it is locked to Telstra and cannot be reflashed.

It was was never popular but it should have been. Analysts state that Telstra sold 800,000+ 1080p and 4K TV boxes over nine years. But the problem was that “very few users were using the box.”

The majority of users were those who wanted to add a digital RF tuner and some Apps to older TVs or monitors

This is purely a commercial move by Telstra to move you to Fetch. I guess Telstra does not care about customers who paid $216 to buy the box. I did not notice any offer to provide me with free Fetch boxes for my two boxes used daily.

If you don’t need the RF antenna connection, look more closely at the Google/Android 4K TV dongle (new model coming) or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and 4K Gen 2 for a better Internet streaming experience.