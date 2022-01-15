Eufy X8 Twin-Turbine Hybrid Robot vacuum and mop – a powerful little sucker (review)

The Eufy X8 twin-turbine hybrid boast two motors, each capable of up to 2000pa suction. And yes, in our tests, we found it to be one of the more efficient robovacs yet.

It is like a 2WD electric car with two motors – it does not double top speed but delivers far more torque. This nearly doubles the volume of air it can suck, effectively creating a larger cleaning area. Don’t be fooled by marketing hype – it is not a 2 x 2000 = 4,000pa robovac.

Eufy X8 Twin-Turbine Hybrid Robot vac and mop

Website Product range and product page Price X8 Hybrid $1299

From The X8 Hybrid is exclusive to JB Hi-Fi
Warranty 1-year ACL
Country of Origin China
Company Eufy is an Anker Innovations brand. Directed Electronics Australia and New Zealand exclusively distribute it.

First impression – nice with faux carbon fibre and bronze highlights

It’s a typical round robovac 345 x 345 x 97.2mm x 3.5kg with a top LiDAR turret, front and right-side IR sensors, 15cm rotating brush, and a right-side single whisker brush. The vacuum has a removable dust bin and a detachable static plate mop attachment to simultaneously vacuum and mop.

The charging base also has a convenient plastic wet sheet so that the mop does not water stain the floor. Overall, it seems very well made if a little pricey.

We suggest that you read our guide – Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop as many terms are defined there.

Privacy – minimal risk

Robovacs generally present minor privacy concerns, unlike, say, security cameras. At worst, this collects your account information, location and perhaps use and diagnostics. However, MyEufy.com.au does not have a published privacy policy – just extensive Terms and Conditions, yet it asks you to accept its privacy policy.

MyAnker.com.au has a Privacy policy. It can share your data with Anker Affiliates, third-party service providers, obtain data from your use of Facebook or Google logins (never use these). These can use that data to market to you or provide services. We are not sure where Eufy Australian data is stored.

Setup – easy

Eufy MyHome for Android and iOS is a well-designed, fully-featured app. It is for all Eufy robot vacs, smart bulbs, plugs, switches and routers. It connects to your 2.4Ghz home Wi-Fi and updates firmware.

On its first run, it creates quite a good map. It does the edges first, then a U-shaped clean with different rooms defined by colours that you can rename. You can divide or merge rooms, set no-go zones/virtual boundaries, and even no-map zones. The map auto-updates and you can autosave this and multiple floor maps (the base station must be moved to each floor or buy a base station approx. $30).

You can set schedules, tap and go (cleans the room you tap), manually control, show cleaning history, voice assistant settings, and update the firmware.

Navigation – LiDAR

Eufy calls it iPath Laser and AI Map Technology 2.0, but it is a simple 2D LiDAR SLAM map and two IR detectors (front and right-side) to detect obstacles. It is relatively good, and we were confident to leave it unattended. But it needs standard house prep (see our guide) that later 3D LiDAR robot vacs (like the Dreame L10 Pro with dual LiDAR and IR) does not.

It will avoid new obstacles if they are larger than a matchbox. It did get stuck a few times, but it refined the map and we refined no-go zones over four uses.

Vacuum efficiency – good

We use 100g of test detritus ranging from sand to rice bubbles. All settings are at default.

Hard floors 96% – only leaves the edges

Sisal ridged carpet 85% – leaving some detritus in the carpet hollows

Short pile carpet 87% – mainly leaving static-charged lint

It has an automatic suction boost when going from hard floor to carpet. Pure (standard mode) is 450pa, Power mode is 850pa, Turbo mode is 1450pa and Max is 2000pa per turbine. Remember that two turbines do not double the suction power.

This rates very well for hard floor and short pile carpet efficiency. It does not vacuum edges at all well, and you still need a stick vac for that and any stairs.

The 400ml dustbin uses the twin-turbine airflow to compress the detritus, so you should get between 50-100m2 between empties. It does not have a bin full sensor no a dust ‘hatch’ to stop it from falling out of the bin.

This is a lot of detritus.. Note the compressed detritus at the top to give more capacity.

It vacuums at about 1m2 per minute.

Mop efficiency – maintenance standard only

It is a static plate dragging a microfibre or disposable pad over the surface. The gravity-fed 250ml water tank should do about 125m2. Our tests confirm that, but the micro-fibre cloth needs cleaning about every 25-50m2 to avoid dragging a dirty mop pad over the surface.

Like ALL static robomops, it is for light maintenance cleaning only, and it is not smart enough to turn off the water and mopping when traversing carpet areas to get to tiles areas.



(L) Slip-on mop attachment (R) in the box

Sill efficiency

It quotes 18mm, but it was fine navigation over 20mm sills. The mop plate got stuck on a 25mm sill.

Noise

Typically below 60dB but can get to 70dB on Max mode at 1 metre from the device.

Battery

The 24V/1A charge base fills a 5200mAh Lithium-ion battery in about 4 hours. Eufy claims up to 180 minutes (on lowest Pure mode), and we think that’s closer to 150. Certainly, you will want to use Power or Turbo modes if you have any carpet.

The battery is replaceable at a cost of about $70.

Maintenance

Anker has a range of spares and bundles on its Australian website. There are no X8 spares yet (it is new), but previous models spares are relatively low cost – Filter set <$20 (washable – it is not HEPA), four Whisker brushes <$15, two Microfibre mop pads <$15 and the rotating brush <20.

Eufy X8 Twin-Turbine Hybrid summary

Item Explanation Grade Shape Round Round shape robovacs have issues with edge and corner cleaning Pass Lidar 2D 360° single LiDAR builds a 2D map3 Pass Sensor IR A forward IR and right-side sensor helps to avoid obstacles Pass+ Maps 5 Stores up to 5, but you must take the base station to each level Pass Map edit Yes All the usual including mop and no mop zones Pass App App Google Play Store or Apple App store

Meets all typical needs. Modes include vacuum, mop or both, suction (four levels), battery level and cleaning diary, area vacuum, U-shaped navigation pattern. Pass Voice Assistance Google or Alexa Edge Unable to clean edges and corners – same as any round robovacs Fail Vacuum efficiency Great on IQ Boost and hard floors. You may need to set 2X repeat clean carpet. Pass Carpet It depends on carpet type – use a stronger suction setting or IQ Boost Pass Sills 18mm Like all mop plate round robovacs Pass Other Sensors Collision and cliff Forward bumper sensor and cliff detector stop it from going down the stairs Pass Suction 2000Pa On max and twin turbines Pass+ Dustbin 400ml Adequate given compression but needs frequent emptying.

No dust barrier – take care when removing it. Pass Water 200ml Adequate for 100m2 or more – depends on the setting Pass Mop efficiency Static Platen Very light maintenance mop at best. Gravity-fed means the mop leaks water 24×7. Fail

Continued

Battery life Claimed 180 minutes on Pure low setting, but the reality is about 120 minutes and 60minutes on max. Note that the cleanable area in m2 is roughly equivalent to battery life. Pass Battery 5200mAh 14.4V/3.47A/50W Pass Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Same as most robot vacuum/mops Pass Size 350mm round x 98mm high x 3.6kg Pass Dock Yes Recharge time is about 4 to 5 hours and has a plastic floor protector for mop attachment Pass Self-empty No N/A Inbox Robotic vacuum cleaner

Charging base

Power adapter

Water Tank

Microfibre Mop Cloth

5 x Disposable mop

Waterproof pad for the charging base

Cleaning tool

One spare Side brush

One spare Filter

5 x Cable ties

Owner’s Manual & Other Documents

CyberShack view – good all-round robot vac and mop, but it is expensive

The Eufy X8 Twin-Turbine Hybrid is $649 (A$930 ‘ish’) in the US, and Black Friday deals saw it significantly reduced. JB Hi-Fi is not profiteering, but I suspect that the X8 (no mop version) at $1099 is better value (Myer has it for A$799 to 30 January 2022).

Overall, it is a good, not outstanding device and should be trouble-free. However, we suggest reading our guide before buying any robot vacuum or mop as you will still need a stick vac and probably a hand mop.

Eufy X8 Twin-Turbine Hybrid Robot vacuum and mop $1299 7.8 Features 8.0/10

















Value 7.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 8.0/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros Well made with spare parts available

Good cleaning efficiency if you select Power or Turbo mode

Good mapping

Able to leave unattended if you do house prep first

Low ongoing maintenance cost Cons Like all round robomops – wets carpet to get to adjacent tiles

Like all round robomops – light maintenance mop only

A tad expensive and exclusive to JB Hi-Fi