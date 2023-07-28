Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus robot vacuum, mop and auto-empty station for $899 (cleaning review)

The Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus is a lower-cost robot vacuum and mop with an auto-empty dust station.

It is part of the N-range – entry-level and price driven. Next is the T-range, and the top is the X-range. Even though it is a value bot, it has LiDAR navigation, dTof Laser depth and Ecovac’s TrueMapping 2.0 to create an accurate map. It is ahead of the low-cost bump-and-grind robovacs that can damage furniture.

The Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus is about half the price of the new Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni – faster, cheaper and better with the proverbial Swiss Army knife of features. But it has Ecovacs heritage (Est. 1998), number one in Australian market share and over 25 million robot vacuums sold.

This review is based on four weeks of use on 70% hard floors and 30% short pile sisal carpet.

Australian Review – Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus

Website Website, Product Page and Manual Price $899 From Ecovacs Online, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Good Guys, eBay Ecovacs store

Avoid online and international stores as they don’t have an AU warranty. Colours White Warranty 2-year ACL Made in China Company Ecovacs Robotics is a Chinese technology company best known for leading the development of in-home robotic appliances. Est 1998 by Qian Dongqi. According to Statistica, Ecovacs Robotics had 41% of the Chinese market for robovacs/mops by 2018. Globally in 2020, it was #2 at 17% market share. About CyberShack news and reviews Robovacs and Robomops

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

Market Position – value with an auto-empty station

Let’s call it the workhorse. It can:

Generate an interactive, editable map.

Has 4300pA maximum suction – enough vacuum power for hard and soft floors (T20 has 6,000).

Uses the Ecovacs Home app and a set of features tailored to its design (T20 same).

Multi-level mapping (no quick mapping).

Has a 420ml dustbin and a 2.5L auto-empty station.

Has a 240ml water reservoir and static mop pad (160RPM rotating mops).

Ultrasonic carpet sensor – will not travel over carpet when mopping.

OZMO Mopping – four water levels to suit different floors.

5200mAH battery/6.5-hour charge for up to 300 minutes run time and 400m2 area (caveats apply).

Left and Right whisker brushes for better edge cleaning.

Voice control – Alexa or Google Assistant (No Yiko)

Edge/Cliff fall detection

First impression – Pass+

It is a value robovac/mop, and we are pleasantly surprised at the build quality and eco-packaging.

First, let me point you to our Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2023 update guide) but, more importantly, allocating this to a robovac category.

It bridges Gen 2 Dimbots (2D Lidar mapping and some smarts) and Gen 3 Brainybots (add dToF, higher levels of AI, and other sensors). Let’s call it Gen 2.5 with some smarts from Gen 3. While it efficiently cleans, it does so via the continuous U-shape cleaning pattern.

Mopping is a static platen – no downward force or lift. It is strictly for maintenance mops of hard floors in good condition.

It is fashion white, has a removable dustbin, a removable mop reservoir and mop platen, and front/side bumpers. It is 350 round x 93mm.

The empty station is 300 x 420 x 430, but it is 550mm deep with a plastic waterproof ramp. Then it needs at least a metre in front to back out.

Setup – Easy – Pass+

Ecovacs Home is easy to use and connects to Wi-Fi 4 N 2.4Ghz. You must set up an Ecovacs account (email and password), give the App location and find nearby devices permission. The Terms of Use and Privacy provisions are benign. The App provides lots of functionality and firmware updates.

App and Modes

You will mostly use Auto – standard vacuum, medium water, and a continuous U-shape cleaning pattern.

You can select:

Quiet (65dB) 2000pA

Standard (66dB) 2800pA

Strong (71dB) 3800pA

Max+ (74dB) 4800pA

Max is 4800pA, and we have estimated the other vacuum levels.

Cleaning speed (Standard mode) – Pass

Most robots clean between 1 and 2m2 per minute – in our opinion, speed is not as important as cleaning power. This cleans at a little over 1m2 per minute, which aligns with Ecovac’s claims.

The 300-minute/400m2 claim is for Quiet vacuum only. If using Auto vacuum/mop mode, that reduces to about 200 minutes/250m2. We did not test Strong and Max+ extensively, but we estimate vacuum/mop run times at 150/100 minutes.

Cleaning efficiency (standard brush) – Pass

Our standard vacuum test is 100ml of detritus ranging from sand to Nutrigrain (although the latter is too big for any robovac).

Hard floors standard mode: 90% and acceptable for particle sizes up to Rice Bubbles.

Hard floor Strong/Max: 96%

Sisal ridged carpet standard: 75% leaving lint in the valleys and larger particles.

Sisal carpet Strong/Max+: 80% but left detritus in the valleys and removed most larger particles to Rice Bubble size.

This is typical of any brand of entry-level robovacs. If you want a better job, set it to clean twice.

The images below represent the N10 on the right (53m2), and the same area done with the Dyson V15 Detect immediately afterwards. Note that it does not have a bin full detector, and you can set a time limit in the App.

(L) Dyson and (R) Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus.

The Dyson picked up 2 billion extra particles, mainly in fines and dust. This is a typical result for an entry-level device.

Dyson says my floors were still dirty.

Edge Clean – Pass

The dual whiskers are more to feed detritus into the rotating brush. It is <95mmm high and fits under most cupboard overhangs, under beds and furniture etc. You still need a stick vac to get the edges, do stairs and dust.

Pet Hair – Pass

Pet and longer hair will wrap around the standard brush. The rubber brush option is less prone to that.

Mopping efficiency – Pass

All static mop platens drag a microfibre pad over the floor. They collect dust and fines at the front of the platen, and after 20m2 or so need to be rinsed, or starts using dirty water to mop.

The four water levels are suitable for different floor types. There is no water tank level sensor, so you must check that occasionally.

There is an argument over whether you can use a cleaning solution in the water reservoir. Our best advice is no – any solution can gum up the water jets.

Summary: It gives maintenance clean like all static platen mops.

One pass clean – Pass

Given that it vacuums and mops simultaneously, has carpet detection and editable map zones, there is no reason it cannot do the whole home in one pass.

The caveat is that carpets are short pile and are not affected by the mop platen (no water is released).

Another caveat is that a separate vacuum first reduces the potential for the mop platen to be clogged faster with more dust.

Obstacle detection – Pass

It gets tied up with shoelaces and cables. It avoids chair/table legs and furniture. House prep is necessary.

Sill efficiency – Pass+

It handles 20mm sills; if it encounters a difficult one, it will keep trying by edging around until it succeeds.

Auto-empty Station and Power

It plugs into 240V and draws a maximum of 4.17A/1000W when emptying the N10. It charges the battery at 20V/1A/20W taking about 6.5 hours.

The station has a 2.5L dust bag and is good for about six full empties. There is a replaceable dust filter as well.

Maintenance – Pass+

The problem with generic brands is that you have to buy spares from Alibaba or overseas. Ecovacs has a complete range of reasonably priced spares.

Disposable mopping pads (25 pack) $29.90

Washable microfibre mop pads (3) $29.95 (replace after 50 washes)

Side brushes pair $14.90 (replace 3-6 months)

Floating rubber brush kit $39.99 (best for pet hair and carpet – replaces bristled main brush). Replace every 6-12 months.

Auto-empty station 2.5L dust bag (3) $29.90 (replace when indicator lights)

Auto-empty station antibacterial .3um filter (3) $16.90. (replace every 3-6 months)

You should check and clean brushes and sensors etc., after each use.

CyberShack’s view – The Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus is a good value entry-level robot vacuum, mop and auto-empty station.

Having experienced the best, like the Deebot X1 Omni (at nearly three times the price), it is hard to be overly enthusiastic about lesser robovacs.

But for the money, it does what it promises – a reasonably good clean and maintenance mop. Add Ecovacs heritage, and it’s a winner.

Ratings

Rated as a Gen 2.5 robot vacuum and static platen mop

Features: 80 LiDAR and dTof effectively navigate the home and do not miss spots. The App covers essential elements, including go/no go zones, mopping zones, cleaning priority, scheduling, battery percentage etc. It lacks the more sophisticated features of the X1 Omni.

Value: 85 with an auto-empty dustbin station is reasonable value.

Performance: 85 – it meets or exceeds what you could expect from other brands.

Ease of Use: 85 – The App is easy to set up and for customisation.

Design: 80 – It is another round robovac/mop.

Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus

Item Explanation Grade Shape Round Round shape robovacs have issues with edge and corner cleaning Pass Lidar 2D 360° single LiDAR builds a 2D map Pass Sensor dToF Time of Flight measures the depth Pass Maps 3 Supports three multi-level mapping. Not sure if you must move the base station to each level. Pass Map edit Yes All the usual, including mop and no mop zones Pass App App Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Meets all typical needs. Modes include vacuum, mop or both, suction (four levels), battery level and cleaning diary, area vacuum, and U-shaped navigation pattern. Pass Voice Assistance Google or Alexa Pass Edge Unable to clean edges and corners – same as any round robovacs Fail Vacuum efficiency It has auto-boost when needed. You may need to set 2X repeat clean carpet. Pass Carpet Cleaning results depend on carpet type. Alternatively, use a stronger suction setting. Pass Sills 20mm Like all mop plate round robovacs Pass Other Sensors Collision and cliff Forward bumper sensor and cliff detector stop it from going down the stairs. Pass Suction 2000-4800Pa Four modes. The more suction, the shorter the battery life Pass+ Dustbin 420ml Adequate for 50m2.

No dust barrier – take care when removing it. Pass Water 240ml Adequate for 100m2 or more – depends on the setting Pass Mop efficiency Static Platen Maintenance mop at best. Ultrasonic detector prevents carpet mop. Pass

Continued

Battery life 5200mAh Claimed 300 minutes on the lowest vacuum-only setting. Tests on standard mode are 200 minutes. Note that the cleanable area in m2 is roughly equivalent to battery life. Pass Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Same as most robot vacuum/mops Pass Size Round 350mm round x 93mm high x 3.6kg Pass Dock Yes The recharge time is about 6.5 hours. It has a plastic floor protector for mop attachment. Pass Self-empty Yes 2.5L dustbin disposable bag and replaceable filter. Pass Inbox Robotic vacuum cleaner

Charging base

Power adapter

Water Tank

Microfibre Mop Cloth

Waterproof pad for the charging base

Cleaning tool

2x Side brush

One spare Filter

Owner’s Manual & Other Documents

Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus robot vacuum, mop and auto-empty station $899 8.3 Features 8.0/10

















Value 8.5/10

















Performance 8.5/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Design 8.0/10

















Pros Well made, has a good warranty, and spare parts are available locally

Accurate mapping and editable zones

Power boost if you need it

Able to leave unattended if you do house prep first

Meets or exceeds cleaning and mopping expectations for this class of robot Cons Like all round robomops – light maintenance mop only

You still need a stick vac for edge cleaning, stairs and dusting

Not as intelligent as marketing has you believe