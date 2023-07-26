Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni – faster, cheaper and better (First Look – cleaning robot)

The new Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni does more than the superb X1 Omni, and it is $200 cheaper. This one solves the problem of most robovac/mops as it detects carpets and lifts the mop to vacuum.

It does way more than that, and at $1799, you would want it to. We saw it close up, and the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni features that impressed us included:

A 55° Hot Water Mop Washing Technology to clean mop pads and remove stubborn grime and grease. It also ensures no wet-mop smell between use.

6000pA (x1 IS 5000Pa) vacuum suction removes 92% of hard floor detritus and significantly more carpet dust and lint.

New TrueDetect 3D 3.0 obstacle avoidance and TrueMapping 2.0 fast mapping (under 6 minutes) for precise navigation with fast mapping.

Longer 5200mAh battery life – 170-260 minutes, depending on the mode

Dual side brushes for better edge cleaning

Rubber rotating brush

20mm sill climb

180RPM Rotating mop pads lift 9mm and shut off water to avoid mopping carpet.

Greater privacy for Australian users

Expanded Yiko voice commands, and all executed locally (not like Google/Alexa/Siri)

New Housekeeper AI mode to dynamically adjust its cleaning according to your home environment and cleaning preferences.

Fashion white Omni clean station

The DEEBOT T20 OMNI is available now with a recommended retail price of $1799. It is available instore at select JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Godfreys, Bing Lee (STORES), and online from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Godfreys, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Robot Specialist, Amazon, eBay, or ECOVACS.com/au.

CyberShack will be reviewing this soon. While we thought the Deebot X1 Omni was the bee’s knees in 2022, it is about to be shown up by this new, lower-cost, more fully-features Deebot.

About Ecovacs

#1 in Australia by market share.

Est 1998.

More design and user awards than other brands.

Pioneered more patented robovac/mop technologies.

25 million robovac/mops sold to July 2023.

As the global leaders in home service robotics, we pride ourselves on constantly raising the bar with each product launch. With our new DEEBOT T20 OMNI we have added new functionality with Hot-Water Mop Washing and Auto-Lifting of Mop Pads, and increased our suction such that it sits alongside our industry-leading OMNI station, YIKO AI Voice Assistant, battery runtime, mopping system and object avoidance technology to deliver a product at under $1800 that we believe is like no one else in the market. Karen Powell, ECOVACS Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand

