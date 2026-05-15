Bluetti FridgePower Review: Simplified Battery Backup

The Bluetti FridgePower is designed to stay in your kitchen connected to your fridge permanently. It switches from wall power to battery backup in just ten milliseconds when the power drops.

Extended power outages can shift from being an annoyance to an expense. If your fridge stops for too long, replacing all the food inside could cost hundreds of dollars.

A whole-home battery backup solves the problem, but it’s not a solution everybody can take due to cost, and if you’re a renter it’s out of the question.

Rating: 4.5 / 5

Pros

Simple setup, no electrician required

Smart home integration

Low ongoing power draw

Cons

Heavier than it looks

Fan noise during fast charging is noticeable

Daisy-chaining direction limits flexibility

Price: $1999 | For renters, apartment dwellers, and storm-prone areas

$1999 as reviewed with main unit, one extra BlueCell 200, and magnetic display. Kickstarter discount pricing.

Setup & First Impressions

The Bluetti FridgePower has about as simple a setup as it gets. Unbox it, position it, plug it into the wall and then plug any appliances you want on backup to it. That’s it.

Coming in at just under 20 kilograms, it’s more of a two-person job to lift and position it, especially if you’re aiming for a neat fit in your fridge cavity or a wall mount.

In my particular case it didn’t quite fit in my fridge cavity, so it ended up in my office for testing.

Once it’s in place and active, you can continue using it with just the magnetic display, the companion app, or both. Pairing the unit was straightforward and you can use it in offline mode without an account, or online mode for remote management.

The app and display show the current charge level, any current draw on both input and output, the temperature, and humidity.

In the box there’s hardware for mounting and a handle that you can add for easier positioning.

Design & Aesthetics

The FridgePower doesn’t look like your typical power station. It’s 75 millimetres thick and finished in a premium-feeling off-white plastic shell to give it a kitchen appliance aesthetic.

There are no exposed handles, aggressive branding, or utilitarian aesthetic here. Bluetti has designed this unit with rounded corners and soft edges that allow it to blend in well.

The optional magnetic display is an easy addition to your fridge and helps you keep an eye on the battery. It also has a flip-out kickstand for positioning on a countertop instead.

Life With the Bluetti FridgePower

For the most part you don’t actively interact with the Bluetti FridgePower; it just quietly operates in the background and sits in reserve to give you coverage against blackouts.

Positives

The real test was switching off the power to my PC setup at the wall as it was drawing about 400 watts. My monitors stayed on and the PC continued running as if nothing had happened. That 10 millisecond switchover effectively means that your appliances don’t see the blackout. Seeing this in practice was a satisfying moment.

The app allows you to check on power draw in and out of the battery from the wall or a solar source and to your connected electrical goods. It offers scheduling modes that open up a use case if you’re on a smart metered electricity plan.

You could charge up the battery during lower cost off-peak hours and then run your appliances off the battery during peak pricing windows. This could meaningfully lower your electricity bill over time.

The Bluetti app provides smart home integration with Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant functions, or there’s an offline Bluetooth mode if you’d rather isolate the unit.

Negatives

During normal operation the FridgePower is quiet and roughly on par with a fridge running the compressor. However, if you’re charging at normal or full speed, the fans ramp up and become noticeable. Quiet Mode is definitely the mode to stick on for constant operation.

The battery units only daisy chain in one direction, which might limit flexibility for positioning. It’s a minor complaint, but worth noting.

Performance & Reliability

Throughout my testing period the Bluetti FridgePower worked flawlessly. I tested the switchover multiple times across different load levels, but even surge levels weren’t an issue.

The unit offers 2 kWh capacity on its own, and can accept up to three additional BlueCell 200 batteries adding 2 kWh more each for a total of 8 kWh capacity. That’s enough for multiple days of coverage for the average fridge if you have the full configuration.

Its output is rated up to 1800W AC, comfortably covering fridges and even surge draws like when the compressor kicks on. Its switchover time is just 10 milliseconds, meaning appliances continue working without a hitch.

Bluetti claims four watt self-consumption at idle, but my meter testing looked like it was fluctuating a bit higher. That’s not a dealbreaker at all, but worth noting.

Practical Considerations

The FridgePower is fairly slim by power station standards, but long and heavy. You should measure your available space before committing to purchase as not every kitchen configuration will support it.

At 20 kilograms you’ll need help to position the FridgePower properly, especially if you’re intending on a wall-mount solution.

There’s no maintenance to worry about. Bluetti has opted for LiFePO4 batteries that are rated for up to 4000 cycles at 80 percent capacity, working out to about ten years of daily usage.

Solar compatibility is listed up to one kilowatt with an XT60 plug but unfortunately I wasn’t able to test it. Independent testing from other reviews confirms the solar functions as specified, but note that the solar cable is sold separately.

Warranty on the unit reaches two years with local support available.

Value & Alternatives

Coming in at $1999 for the unit and one extra battery as reviewed with the discount Kickstarter pricing, the FridgePower isn’t cheap but battery backups rarely are.

The obvious alternative is a general purpose power station like Bluetti’s own Elite range that will do the same job. However, these are a bit bulkier and more utilitarian in their design. Plus, you’ll have to haul it out and plug everything in during a blackout, while the FridgePower stays connected all the time.

The FridgePower bridges the gap between a permanent whole-home battery backup and a portable general-purpose power station. For renters, the FridgePower is a great option as the unit can come with you.

Would I Buy It With My Own Money?

Yes, definitely. If you want the insurance against power outages without the expense of a whole-home setup or the hassle of a portable setup, the Bluetti FridgePower offers a clean middle ground. Its setup is simple, it works as described, and once it’s in place you don’t have to worry about it until you’re glad it’s there.