Bluetti FridgePower keeps your food safe and cold in a blackout

The new Bluetti FridgePower is a backup battery system designed to keep your food fresh and crisp even in the event of an extended blackout.

Whenever there’s a long power outage, one of the first things to go is all your valuable food in the fridge. In the first 24 hours without power, even expensive fridges lose their ability to keep food safe to eat.

Replacing this food reaches into the hundreds of dollars and further as residents have to look to alternative solutions for dinner each night of a blackout.

Food security in power outages is a very important issue around the world. Even on Australian shores, extended blackouts due to flooding, fire, and storm damage can reach multiple days without power to some homes.

Enter Bluetti FridgePower

Bluetti’s FridgePower is designed to address this issue, giving your fridge a seamless battery backup that can keep your food cold in the event of a power outage.

It’s a seamless and discreet unit that seamlessly blends in with your fridge and kitchen. At just 75 millimetres tall it can be mounted either flat or vertical, saving on space and making this home battery backup easy to install and work with.

Bluetti suggests the unit can be used in homes and caravans alike, making it very flexible for a variety of living situations.

The standalone unit provides an additional 4.5 hours of battery backup, but can be expanded with up to three BlueCell 200 units to extend up to four full days, combating extended outages.

The technology inside is the reliable LiFePO4 cell type, catering towards longevity and reliability. The cells are rated for 4000 charge cycles and up to 10 years of total lifespan.

During usage, the unit emits just 30 decibels of noise – likely quieter than your fridge compressor – meaning disruption is kept to a minimum.

Availability

The Bluetti FridgePower is available here on the company’s Kickstarter through to 31st May. During the preorder period, customers will enjoy a substantial early bird discount with prices starting at US$759 for the standalone unit or US$1398 for the Plus bundle that includes a battery backup.

Shipments are expected to begin from early June in line with the winter storm season.