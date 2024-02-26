Uniden Secures Canstar Blue’s Best Rated Dash Cams Award

Uniden has earned the prestigious title of Canstar Blue’s Best Rated Dash Cams (awardees), achieving a remarkable five-star rating across all critical categories: value for money, video quality, design, memory/storage capacity, ease of use, and overall satisfaction. This recognition speaks volumes about the widespread appeal of Uniden Dash Cams, which have garnered admiration from families, avid travelers, and seasoned professionals alike.

The Uniden Dash Cams range stands as a shining example of the company’s steadfast commitment to crafting top-notch products infused with the latest technological advancements. With its roots tracing back to Japan in 1966, Uniden’s journey to success has been paved by unwavering dedication to research and development. This dedication ensures that every Uniden product, including the acclaimed Dash View® and iGO Cam dash cams, incorporates cutting-edge features that cater to the evolving needs of consumers on the road.

Brad Hales, Uniden’s National Marketing Manager, expressed excitement at the company’s win of Canstar Blue’s Best Rated Dash Cams esteemed award. He emphasized the significance of this recognition, highlighting Uniden’s mission to deliver products that not only prioritize safety and security but also seamlessly integrate into the daily lives of Australian drivers.

Hales further elaborated on Uniden’s customer-centric approach, emphasizing the integration of the latest technological innovations such as high-quality video resolution, intuitive voice control, and other intelligent features designed to assist during emergencies while capturing memorable moments. Winning Canstar Blue’s prestigious award underscores the widespread acclaim and positive experiences shared by consumers with the Uniden Dash Cams range, a fact that fills the company with immense pride.

Uniden Dash View 50R 4K dash cam and rear-view camera (review)