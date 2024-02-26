OPPO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC 2024

Discover the latest from OPPO at MWC 2024, featuring groundbreaking AI advancements and upcoming product releases. Mostly tailored for the Australian market. Explore the OPPO Air Glass 3 prototype and the establishment of the OPPO AI Center. Alongside exciting new devices like the OPPO Reno11 F 5G and OPPO Enco Buds2 Pro.

Overnight in Barcelona, OPPO, a global technology leader, revealed a suite of pioneering AI-driven initiatives. They previewed its forthcoming product lineup aimed at the Australian audience. Among the highlights were the unveiling of the OPPO Air Glass 3 prototype, integrating XR and AI technologies. As well as the inauguration of the OPPO AI Center.

The OPPO Air Glass 3, weighing a mere 50 grams, boasts a cutting-edge design featuring a self-developed resin waveguide with a refractive index of 1.70. With a display brightness uniformity surpassing 50% and a peak eye brightness exceeding 1,000 nits. It promises an immersive visual experience close to conventional eyewear. Furthermore, its integration with the OPPO AndesGPT via the Air Glass APP facilitates seamless activation of the AI voice assistant. With a simple tap, it empowers users to execute various tasks effortlessly.

Oppo AI Center

Additionally, OPPO introduced the OPPO AI Center, situated in the OPPO AndesBrain (Binhaiwan Bay) IDC. The Oppo AI Center is dedicated to advancing AI research and development. This strategic move underscores OPPO’s commitment to driving innovation in AI technology. With a continued focus on enhancing user experiences across its product range.

In collaboration with industry partners such as AlpsenTek and Qualcomm, OPPO showcased groundbreaking advancements in Hybrid Vision Sensing technologies. This includes the pioneering AI Motion algorithm. This collaborative effort promises to revolutionize image and video capture capabilities on smartphones, enabling users to produce high-quality content with ease.

Product Launches

Among the showcased products slated for release in Australia is the OPPO Reno11 F 5G, boasting a borderless 120Hz AMOLED display and a powerful 64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera. With its sleek design and exceptional imaging capabilities, the Reno11 F 5G promises to redefine smartphone photography and videography.

Furthermore, OPPO at MWC 2024 introduced the Enco Buds2 Pro, featuring 12.4mm Extra Large Drivers for superior sound quality and advanced AI-driven features for crystal-clear call quality. With an emphasis on durability, battery life, and customizable sound profiles, the Enco Buds2 Pro offer a premium audio experience tailored to individual preferences.

Both the OPPO Reno11 F 5G and Enco Buds2 Pro are set to debut in the Australian market, reaffirming OPPO’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovative user experiences to consumers worldwide.

