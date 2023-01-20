Uniden Dash View 50R 4K dash cam and rear-view camera (review)

The Uniden Dash View 50R uses a 4K Sony Starvis Sensor on the front and a 1080p Sony Starvis sensor on the rear camera for excellent day or night dash cam footage.

Sony Starvis 8MP, 4K, IMX415, 1.45um, a back-illuminated sensor that delivers high image quality in visible and near-infrared light regions. It uses DOL HDR and Clear HDR (combines frames for the best image) to get as much detail in the darker and highlighted areas. Add to that quality glass lenses and larger apertures for one of the best images we have seen.

Interestingly, the Dash View range does not have an external screen. We like the Uniden iGO CAM 90 – 4K dash cam with large GPS speedo readout (review), so if you want that screen and digital speedo, you have a choice.

Website Product range and Product page Manual PDF Price $499.95 (front camera only) and $349.95 (plus rear 1080p camera) From Major CE retailers like JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee and car accessories like Autobarn Warranty 12 months ACL Country of origin China About Uniden is a Japanese electronics company established in 1966. In Australia, it is solid in surveillance cameras, CB radio, household cordless phones and similar.

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – No screen – Pass

We use the Uniden iGO 90R and love its rear-facing screen and large digital speedo readout (like a head-up display).

This does not have that, and it takes some getting used to.

It looks well-made, and has a micro-SD slot, micro-USB slot, and rear camera jack at one end of the cylinder. On the other is a slide-on, self-adhesive windscreen mount.

The rear camera mounts on the rear window and has a long cable running to the front camera. It supplied power and video.

Uniden supplies a cigarette lighter charger (Input 12V, Output 5V/2.5A/12.5W), cable, and a hardwire harness.

A Class U3 or faster Ultra speed microSD card is supplied.

Mounting – messy wires – Pass

The front camera is best mounted in the centre of the windscreen. It can be installed higher as the lens can be rotated, but you start to get too much fisheye.

The rear camera is best at the centre top of the rear window. You must be careful about the rain wiper and rear stop light placement.

Dash view micro-SD card time – Pass+

The camera records in a loop. Minute times are for 32/64/128/256GB

2160P 30fps+ 1080P 30fps H.265 90/180/360/720

1080P 30fps+ 1080P 30fps H.265 120/240/480/960

You can save footage to a protected area that will not be overwritten.

Battery – no, it is a supercapacitor – Pass+

Because Lithium-Ion batteries are dangerous, this uses a safe supercapacitor to ensure that recordings are saved to storage.

The App – Pass

Because this has no screen, you view all footage via the Uniden Dash View App and Wi-Fi Direct between the smartphone and the camera (not Home Wi-Fi).

You can connect to a PC via the micro-USB port and view the microSD card contents. Alternatively, you can put the microSD into a card reader slot. It is stored as H/265, and Windows can natively view that or download the free Uniden Player.

Insurance – Pass+

Many insurers now offer discounts for using a Dash Cam. If the chain of evidence is preserved, the footage is admissible in court (never edit on the micro-SD card).

Base specs – Pass+

4K@30fps front, 150° FOV

1080p@30fps rear 140° FOV

H.265 video compression and AAC audio

Wi-Fi 2.4 Wi-Fi Direct (not Wi-Fi)

Parking detection requires a wired-in module

One touch button – Press:

1x start event recording.

2x turn on/off audio recording.

Press and hold for five seconds to switch On/Off Wi-Fi access

point

point Press and hold for 10 seconds to format the SD card.

1x to access SD card files when connected to a PC

Image quality – Pass+

CyberShack’s view – Uniden Dash View 50R 4K dash cam and a rear-view camera are good, but I will stick to the Uniden iGO 90R.

I find the Uniden iGO 90R screen particularly useful, not just for the digital speedo but for accessing and saving video.

The Dash View 50R has better night vision, but in all other respects, it is pretty much the same specs.

Rating Explanation

Features: 85 – no screen.

Value: 85 – it is a reasonable price for a Starvis sensor if that is what you need.

Performance: 95 – it produces slightly better images than the iGO 90R.

Ease of Use: 80 – the single action button is not intuitive and requires looking up the manual if you only use it occasionally. The iGO90 has a screen and is far easier to use.

Design: 80 – Typical design and all the wires hanging down.

Pros 4K video resolution helps pick out details like number plates

Good low-light video

Rear camera

Uniden support and reputation Cons No screen

No Uniden player for Mac

Wi-Fi Direct is cumbersome

Cable clutter hangs down

It needs professional rear camera and wired-in installation