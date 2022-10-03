OPTUS hack update 1

OPTUS hack update 1- the OPTUS hack fallout continues, but there are now three surefire ways to safeguard your data.

First, please read OPTUS Hack – an update to determine your risk level. It is pretty fair to say that scamming via SMS, email, and phone has affected some Optus users.

We understand that Optus Account takeover has been stopped as Optus blocks SIM swaps and change of ownership (unless you personally go to an Optus store).

This advice is to stop hackers from applying for credit cards, loans, and bank accounts in your name.

Credit Savvy https://www.creditsavvy.com.au/ is an Android or iOS App, or you can access it via a web browser. It is an initiative of the Commonwealth Bank, so it is safe.

Download the App or go to the webpage, open an account, verify who you are and request a ban on accessing your credit report. The initial ban is 21 days, and it can remind you to extend that for a year.

It also tells you your Experian Credit score, and you can take action to improve it. A ban on credit reporting just means that no one can take out a loan in your name. It does not affect your credit rating, and you can lift the ban at any time.

Other methods to stop ID Theft

It involves changing email, phone and some ID documents.

Set up a new email account

Then go to every financial app and change your email address to the new one. That way, all notices come to you and not the hacker.

Get a second phone number and SIM

Get a cheap $5 $10 a month plan https://www.canstarblue.com.au/phone/10-dollar-phone-plans/ and if you have a dual SIM phone, place it in the second sim slot. Then while you are changing the email above, change the phone number associated with the account. Then hackers cannot get SMS and verification codes.

Get new ID

You can apply for a new passport (new number), Medicare card and driver’s license etc. Optus will assist in covering costs for the more at-risk customers – and that is likely not you. Again you will need to associate all these with your online accounts.

Get a Password Manager

We recommend the free LastPass Personal that gives

Unlimited passwords

Access on one device type – computer or mobile

30-day Premium trial

Save and autofill passwords

One-to-one sharing

Passwordless login

Password generator

It is limited to one device – PC or mobile but the paid Families version gives you 6 family members, access on all supported devices and Dark Web monitoring for your email/password.

