Nothing (3a) and Pro coming to Australia real soon (Smartphone)

Nothing (3a) and Pro are available for pre-order from JB Hi-Fi on 4 March and retail sale on 11 and 25 March, respectively. These are interesting, well-priced Qualcomm Snapdragon-based phones.

Nothing has developed a cult following and hit Australia last year with its (2a) Nothing (2a) – a nothing special smartphone for the masses. It was good, but other brands offered better features. This time around, they are in the sweet spot.

Nothing (3a) and Pro specs

The (3a) series has seriously beefed up the mid-range. Where the features are the same, we leave the adjacent field blank.

Nothing (3a) Nothing (3a) Pro Website AU Product page Front Camera Colours Black, White and Blue Grey and Black Price $599 8/128 $689 12/256 $849 12/256 Display 6.77” 120Hz flexible AMOLED 10-bit/1.07 billion colours 2412 x 1080 800 nits typical 1300 nits maximum 3000 nits peak HDR Always on Display 2160Hz PWM – no PWM issues Panda Glass SoC Qualcomm SD 7 Gen 3 4nm TSMC Adreno 710 940MHz X63 Modem AI capability RAM/Storage GB 8/256 plus virtual RAM BOOST 12/256 12/256 SIM Dual SIM SIM and eSIM Rear Camera 50+50+8 PDAF/OIS+ Telephoto PADF 2x optical 4K@30 Same with 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 IOS, 3x optical Periscope Front camera 32MP 1080p@60 50MP 4K@30 Wi-Fi 6 AX– 2.4 and 5GHz BT 5.4 LE GPS GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes USB-C 2.0 480Mbps Fingerprint Optical under glass Battery 5000mAh 50W IP 64 Size 163.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm x 201g 211g Other Nothing OS 3 overlay on Android 15 3 OS upgrades 4 years of security upgrades Basic AI Circle to search Nothing AI and Essential Space Glyph lights

This is the precursor to a premium 3 phone later this year.

CyberShack’s view: Nothing (3a) and Pro are serious contenders

We have both for review, but it is unlikely that we will finish these before mid-April. Based on specs alone, these look to be solid performers. They have a Qualcomm modem for decent city, suburb, regional, and rural use and cameras that perform well above social media standards.

They get extra points for 2160Hz PWM, which means PWM-sensitive people can use a fabulous 10-bit/1.97 billion screen. Read PWM – Is your phone making you sick?

