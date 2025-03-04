Nothing (3a) and Pro coming to Australia real soon (Smartphone)

Nothing (3a) and Pro are available for pre-order from JB Hi-Fi on 4 March and retail sale on 11 and 25 March, respectively. These are interesting, well-priced Qualcomm Snapdragon-based phones.

Nothing has developed a cult following and hit Australia last year with its (2a) Nothing (2a) – a nothing special smartphone for the masses. It was good, but other brands offered better features. This time around, they are in the sweet spot.

Nothing (3a) and Pro specs

The (3a) series has seriously beefed up the mid-range. Where the features are the same, we leave the adjacent field blank.

 Nothing (3a)Nothing (3a) Pro
WebsiteAU Product pageFront Camera
ColoursBlack, White and BlueGrey and Black
Price$599 8/128 $689 12/256  $849 12/256
Display6.77” 120Hz flexible AMOLED 10-bit/1.07 billion colours 2412 x 1080 800 nits typical 1300 nits maximum 3000 nits peak HDR Always on Display 2160Hz PWM – no PWM issues Panda Glass 
SoCQualcomm SD 7 Gen 3 4nm TSMC Adreno 710 940MHz X63 Modem AI capability 
RAM/Storage GB8/256 plus virtual RAM BOOST 12/256  12/256
SIMDual SIMSIM and eSIM
Rear Camera50+50+8 PDAF/OIS+ Telephoto PADF 2x optical 4K@30Same with 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 IOS, 3x optical Periscope
Front camera32MP 1080p@6050MP 4K@30
Wi-Fi6 AX– 2.4 and 5GHz 
BT5.4 LE 
GPSGPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS 
NFCYes 
USB-C2.0 480Mbps 
FingerprintOptical under glass 
Battery5000mAh 50W 
IP64 
Size163.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm x 201g211g
OtherNothing OS 3 overlay on Android 15 3 OS upgrades 4 years of security upgrades Basic AI Circle to search Nothing AI and Essential Space Glyph lights 

This is the precursor to a premium 3 phone later this year.

CyberShack’s view: Nothing (3a) and Pro are serious contenders

We have both for review, but it is unlikely that we will finish these before mid-April. Based on specs alone, these look to be solid performers. They have a Qualcomm modem for decent city, suburb, regional, and rural use and cameras that perform well above social media standards.

They get extra points for 2160Hz PWM, which means PWM-sensitive people can use a fabulous 10-bit/1.97 billion screen. Read PWM – Is your phone making you sick?

