Google fine of A$60m for misleading Aussies in 2017 over privacy

Before you applaud the Google fine of A$60m for misleading Aussies over privacy, remember three things.

First, this relates to Android phones in 2017-18 and a court case in 2019. Second, Google fixed the issue as soon as the ACCC advised it and well before the inevitable court proceedings. Third, Google Android is used by about 75% of the world’s smartphones, and Apple’s iOS similarly tracks you. If you want to use a smartphone, you need some tracking.

Simply put, Google kept location data (where you had been) even if you turned Location History off. A second setting, ‘Web and App Activity,’ also used location data.

“We’ve invested heavily in making location information simple to manage and easy to understand with industry-first tools like auto-delete controls while significantly minimising the amount of data stored. We are committed to making ongoing updates that give users control and transparency while providing the most helpful products possible.” Google spokesperson

The ACCC press release gives its side of the story,

CyberShack’s view – Google fine of A$60m – you have to trust Google

This relates mainly to Android 8 – Oreo. Back then, privacy was not humanity’s greatest issue. Google fixed it in Android 9, and privacy is even more stringently applied in Android 10, 11 and 12 with a straightforward privacy dashboard.

Since then, users have, on the whole, improved in their awareness of privacy issues. Google has tightened up Android, but it is the nefarious data-harvesting Apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zoom, TikTok, and many others that vacuum your personal data up from your phone, contacts, photos and other sources you need to worry about.

I know it is a big ask, but the fact is that most of us rely on an Android smartphone, and the other guy does very similar things, so you have to trust them with your data.

