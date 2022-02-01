CSIRO brings Hope to COVID-Kilos

CSIRO has added much-needed Hope (AI artificial intelligence) to its Total Wellbeing Diet. Simply, it adds Hope to help keep you on the industry’s most recognised sensible diet.

CSIRO tracked nearly 11,000 Total Wellbeing Diet members. Those who weighed in regularly, followed the menu plan and tracked their food intake achieved a weight loss of 8.1% of their starting body weight in 12 weeks, or an average of 7.5kgs. Those who did not, achieved a 3.3% drop in their weight (3.1kgs) – a difference of nearly 4.5kgs between the two groups.

Hope uses machine learning to help dieters stick to the plan. It predicts appropriate weight loss targets, tracks progress and provides timely feedback. The result is not so much your computer nagging you as a friendly, non-threatening digital weight loss coach unique to you to help you stay the course. You can read more about Hope and the science behind it here.

Hope comes at a cost

Hope is free, but the 12-week program costs $199. If Hope does as it should, you get a full refund if you meet your goal. It does not include pre-made meals but a scientifically formulated individual weight loss program, 1000’s of quite delicious recipes and a simple exercise program. It is a high protein, high vegetable, low GI and allergies, intolerances and vegans and diabetes are catered for.

CyberShack view – CSIRO Hope is an exciting use of machine learning

First, CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, Australian Government) developed the diet over 15 years ago. It used data from tens of thousands of dieters. The diet is regarded as by far the ‘less evil’ of all diets. It does not lock you into expensive pre-prepared home delivery meals. It is not a fad diet, calorie or fat diet, does not substitute real food for ‘shakes’ or fasting. The result is the whole family can eat the same food – no special meal prep.

It also changes how you think about food and portions. These new eating habits are sustainable after you complete the program.

CSIRO charges for the program because people don’t value something free. The refund is the carrot, and those successful members lost on average 54% more.

