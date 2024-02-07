Arlo Wins Connected Home Security Camera Company of the Year

IoT Breakthrough, a prominent US market intelligence organization, has honored Arlo Technologies, Inc., a leading smart home security brand, with the “Connected Home Security Camera Company of the Year” award. This recognition comes as a testament to Arlo’s commitment to innovation in the realm of connected home security.

Arlo stands out for its groundbreaking ecosystem of smart security products, software, and services. The company prioritizes consumer data privacy and protection. Ensuring that users have peace of mind when it comes to safeguarding their homes and loved ones.

One of Arlo’s key strengths lies in its ability to offer a seamless and integrated security experience. Their advanced products and services work together intelligently to provide robust security that users can easily manage from anywhere. With a diverse range of smart cameras and video doorbells powered by the Arlo Secure app, users can stay connected and respond promptly to any security events.

Innovation – Connected Home Security Camera Company of the Year

The company’s security camera lineup boasts a host of innovative features designed to enhance home protection. These include high-resolution video, wide fields of view, night vision capabilities, motion detection, and real-time smartphone notifications. Arlo ensures that users have access to these features across all their security cameras. Making it convenient for them to monitor their properties effectively.

Among Arlo’s latest offerings is the Essential Series (2nd Generation), which includes outdoor and indoor cameras with enhanced resolution and privacy features. Additionally, the Arlo Pro Series stands out for its superior video quality, zoom capabilities, and wire-free installation.

Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough, commended Arlo for its innovative approach to home security. He highlighted how Arlo’s comprehensive range of products provides users with advanced solutions for protecting their homes and loved ones.

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program aims to recognize breakthrough innovators, leaders, and visionaries in various IoT categories. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies worldwide, making Arlo’s achievement all the more notable.

Matt McRae, CEO at Arlo, proudly and gratefully acknowledged the honor of being named the Connected Home Security Camera Company of the Year. He also emphasized that Arlo’s products, software, and services are designed to enhance smart home security while simplifying the user experience

In summary, Arlo Technologies’ recognition as the “Connected Home Security Camera Company of the Year” underscores its dedication to delivering innovative solutions that empower users to protect what matters most. With its cutting-edge technology and commitment to user-centric design, Arlo continues to set the standard for connected home security.

Arlo’s 2024 Newsweek Excellence 1000