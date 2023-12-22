Arlo’s 2024 Newsweek Excellence 1000: Recognizing Financial and Social Responsibility

Arlo home security solution scored a mention in recent Newsweek excellence 1000 index that recognises companies for their financial and social responsibility.

Arlo, a leader in smart home security, proudly ranks 14th on the 2024 Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index, recognizing companies for financial and social responsibility. As the only IoT smart home security brand in the top 100, Arlo’s innovation and commitment to data privacy stand out.

Collaborating with the Best Practice Institute, the Index evaluated over half a million data points. Arlo’s recognition stems from its dedication to innovation, award-winning hardware, and data protection efforts.

CEO Matt McRae highlighted Arlo’s mission to prioritize customers and employees, providing innovative security solutions. The company’s expertise in product design, wireless tech, and AI creates a seamless smart home experience.

“Arlo is dedicated to establishing enduring relationships with our customers by innovating smart security solutions that offer an exceptional user experience, fostering a sense of security for all,”

Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek, emphasized the Index’s focus on firms excelling in customer satisfaction, safety, sustainability, and innovation. Arlo’s recognition signifies its commitment beyond profitability, aiming for positive impacts on society and customers alike. “Being “A good business transcends mere profitability. Amidst our rapidly evolving economy, recognizing companies that strive to benefit customers, employees, and society is essential,”