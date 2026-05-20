Midea Easy Lift Dishwasher launches in Australia

Midea has launched a new dishwasher in Australia with accessibility at the forefront of design; the bottom basket lifts up to 25 centimetres at the touch of a button.

Easy Lift Basket

The Easy Lift basket is the headline feature here. Supporting up to 18 kilograms, the lower tray lifts up to around waist height, reducing the need to bend over when loading or unloading the dishwasher.

Midea says the design is useful for people with back problems, older Australians wanting to stay independent in their home longer, and busy households who want to save themselves the strain during the chores.

Midea Easy Lift Dishwasher Features

Beyond the Easy Lift basket, Midea has delivered a 5.5 star water rating and 4.5 star energy rating that make the dishwasher competitive on running costs.

Midea claims the internal Spacemaster design adds 46 millimetres of internal height and up to 9 percent more capacity than a standard 60 centimetre dishwasher.

The dishwasher features Dual Zone Wash if you only need to run one basket, an Auto Wash sensor that adjusts the wash cycle based on how dirty the load is, and ActiveOpen Dry that cracks the door at the end to improve drying performance.

Ion Dishfresh and a range of hygiene programs help to keep both your dishes and the machine sanitised, claiming up to 99.8 percent elimination of viruses including COVID and Norovirus.

Midea claims a lifespan up to 15 years and up to 75,000 cycles ensuring durability and worry-free usage for years to come.

Pricing & Availability

The Midea Easy Lift Dishwasher is available now with a recommended retail price of $1269.