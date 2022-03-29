Remove Windows Bloatware and get back heaps of memory and CPU resources (guide)

Windows Bloatware is slang for all those unnecessary tasks that run in the background – Cortana and many more. In Windows freeware’s true spirit, you can now nuke it all – or just what you want to remove.

Warning – this is for experienced users, and there is no liability if things go pear-shaped. It does, however, make a registry restore point. You can restore this by selecting Start, creating a restore point, select Create a Restore Point, and select System Restore.

Windows Bloatware Apps you can remove (you can select all or some from this list)

3DBuilder Actipro Software Alarms App connector Asphalt8 Autodesk SketchBook Bio Enrolment Caesars Slots

Free Casino CandyCrush CandyCrush Soda Contact Support CyberLink MediaSuite Essentials DrawboardPDF Duolingo Eclipse Manager Facebook FarmVille2CountryEscape Flipboard Food And Drink Fresh Paint Get started Health And Fitness iHeart Radio King apps Maps March of Empires Messaging Microsoft News Microsoft Office Hub Microsoft Solitaire Collection Microsoft Sticky Notes Minecraft MSN Money MSN Sports MSN Travel MSN Weather Netflix Windows Camera

If you need any of these later, you can download them from the Windows Store.

How to remove Windows Bloatware (and we have tested this on Windows 11)

Right-click on the start ICON and select Windows Terminal Admin, and press yes

At the Prompt> cut and paste iwr -useb https://git.io/debloat|iex and press return

You will get advice that it is creating a System restore point. After that, a separate window opens (you may need to look in the taskbar).

We tested the removal of Cortana (works), leave Edge PDF for now, and disable Dark Theme (unless you want it).

The Other Changes/Fixes work, but you need to know what you are doing. It is best to remove OneDrive via Control Panel, Programs and Features after copying its contents to your Drive.

Customise Block List

The list looks daunting, but you can scroll down and untick apps you want to keep. Press save and close this window. You go back to the previous window and press ‘Remove Bloatware with custom blocklist’. It does its job, and then you restart the computer.

CyberShack’s view – Why Remove Windows Bloatware?

If you have 16GB of RAM and a large hard disk, you probably would not realise how much RAM, CPU power, and storage these programs take up. My start-up memory and CPU went down from 45/12% to 30/1%. So, this is worth doing if you have 4 or 8GB.

Of course, there are probably other apps you want to remove, and you can do this through Settings, Apps and Apps and Features or Settings, Search for Control Panel, Programs and Features.

I have been using the PC for over a week now and noticed the increased speed and have had no issues.

Other necessary Windows free-ware