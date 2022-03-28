Five free Windows programs that will save your bacon (guide)

There are five free Windows programs that will save your bacon (rescue you from difficulty) that we use at CyberShack. Of course, there are many more, so let us know your favourite free tools and utilities.

Disk Cleaner – 10/10 – no risk

Disk Cleaner removes junk and temporary files, clears the internet browser cache (all types) of cookies and web traces, and frees up space. You can schedule it to run regularly.

It is 100% safe. Install and run it in full clean mode (tick all the Files and Traces boxes). This mode will remove Quick Access shortcuts and previous file lists in Word and Excel. If you want to keep those untick Windows and Application Traces. Advanced Cleaner removes temporary logs, and Slimming the system removes old Windows updates and useless files.

Registry Cleaner – no risk

Registry Cleaner removes junk, broken links, repairs errors, defragment, and keeps your PC at peak performance. You should run a deep scan regularly. It also has a system tune-up tab to optimise Windows performance.

While you are at the Disk Cleaner and Registry Cleaner website, look at the array of products, most free, but if you like them, you can subscribe.

O&O ShutUp10+ Anti-Spy tool for Windows – no risk in Safe mode

O&O is the Windows privacy tool that Microsoft should have invented – but didn’t. It is easy to use and guides you on the safe options (green and 100% safe), and somewhat recommended (orange and you need to be a little more aware of what you are limiting access to) that tightens privacy and NO (red) which is proceed at your risk. The added benefit is that your system runs so much faster.

The great thing is that before you run it, a backup of the system settings allows you to safely undo any issues that you may find later. For example, it can close camera and microphone access to all apps, yet some need them. You should rerun this after every major update as Windows tries to reset privacy to its defaults.

LastPass password manager – essential for security

LastPass is an essential tool for storing logins and passwords for the myriad of online accounts you have. The free version works on Windows, but you need to buy a Premium or Family Version (if you want others in the family to use it) and on Android and iOS. You can also store important information in Secure Notes.

You set up an account with a master password (that you need to enter to access the password vault), and it can also use fingerprint other biometrics. I can’t live without it – why should you suffer?

K-Lite Codec Pack – essential for multimedia viewing

K-Lite Codec Pack contains all the audio and video codecs (the things that tell Windows how to play a wide range of media). It also has Media Player Classic Home Cinema (MPC-HC) that supports sub-titles, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision video, Dolby Atmos and Surround Sound (you need that content to access these features). What’s more, it does not send what you are watching or listening to third parties – safe.

Install is automatic, and it regularly updates to include the latest codecs.

CyberShack’s view – Five free Windows programs that we can’t live without

These programs all hark from ‘free-ware’ days when the Windows community altruistically tried to improve Windows functionality. We selected these because they are spyware free, easy to use and won’t hurt your PC. If they do, then the PC was suspect top start.

If you like them, then buy a subscription. Let us know if there are free essential programs you like, and we will test them for function and spyware.

