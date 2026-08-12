The new Insta360 X6 brings serious video quality improvements to the game

Action camera giant Insta360 has today announced its new flagship 360-degree camera, the Insta360 X6.

Building upon the brands’ action camera expertise, the new model adds breakthrough image quality improvements and a seamless video recording experience.

Launching alongside it are new editing tools that lower the barrier to entry for quality video, giving you a leg up whilst vlogging and recording.

The Insta360 X6 is releasing immediately, and will be available in black or white from the official store, Amazon, and leading Aussie retailers at RRP $1049.99 from 13th August 2026.

Building on 360 image quality

Insta360 cameras are best known for capturing everything around them so that you can stay in the moment without thinking about editing and framing.

The company has continued to innovate with the flagship X Series cameras that deliver industry-leading stabilisation, excellent image quality, and ease of use that’s hard to beat.

The new Insta360 X6 is built around all-new custom, square imaging sensors co-designed with Sony exclusively for these cameras.

The new sensors are physically larger, allowing more light in for big improvements in image quality and dynamic range performance, resulting in better low-light sensitivity.

Along with the improved sensor, dedicated imaging chips enable digital noise reduction for cleaner video, especially in low light scenarios where images can be prone to graininess.

Formats and shooting modes

The Insta360 X6 features Dolby Vision and 10-Bit colour compatibility – a 360 camera industry-first.

This provides nice looking colours right out of the camera with no extra editing necessary.

The X6 provides 360 recording at 8K50fps so you can focus on the moment rather than worrying about framing.

Set up the camera, hit record, and take your time getting the perfect shot in your editing software after the fact.

InstaFrame 2.0 offers an easy automatic recording mode with smart tracking that locks onto people, pets, and objects with auto-following and smooth, stable footage.

It outputs at 4K30fps to streamline posting straight from the camera.

Single-lens mode is also available for shooting at 5K60fps, wide-angle mode at up to 170 degrees at 5K30fps, or slo-mo 4K120fps for capturing fast movements in excellent detail.

Automatic AI editing

Capturing the moment is one thing, but editing can be a daunting task that’s easy to be overwhelmed by.

The Insta360 X6 launch coincides with the announcement of its in-house 360 AI model named PanoMind, which provides auto-editing functions.

PanoMind is trained on more than 10,000 hours of footage from travel, vlogging, motorsport, diving, and cycling, and was built from the ground up to edit spherical video.

The AI Director mode analyses footage, cuts highlights, and pushes edited video directly to the Insta360 app.

Auto Edit 2.0 also provides highlight recognition with improved camera movement over previous iterations.

Moments Pro is enabled by Google Gemini and acts like a personal editor you can give instructions to, creating finished clips by selecting keywords.

Built for action

Insta360’s new battery design provides 140 minutes of 8K30fps 360 video per charge with fast charging from empty to 80 percent in just 24 minutes.

The replaceable lens design is more scratch resistant and cheaper to replace than the previous version, meaning less to worry about when you’re putting it through its paces.

The camera is waterproof to 20 metres on its own with an IP68 rating, extending to 60 metres with the Invisible Dive Case Pro.

The Insta360 X6 includes a omnidirectional windproof microphone array that helps to filter out wind noise.

It’s ready right out of the box with 47GB of usable built-in storage, so you can cut right to the chase and take it out right away.

Availability

The Insta360 X6 comes in black or white, and starts at RRP $1049.99 with additional bundles available including the Essentials Bundle at $1159.99.

Purchasing and activating before 30th September 2026 will net you one year of Insta360+ Premium cloud storage at 500GB and three months of Moments Pro AI clip generation with two clips per month at no extra cost.

Over 100 accessories are compatible with the Insta360 X6, building upon the accessory set that works with Insta360’s easy magnetic mounting system.

A few standouds include the X6 Power Selfie Stick that provides an extra 180 minutes of runtime and the Foldable Selfie Stick Remote Kit with virtual gimbal control.