Here are the best 2026 EOFY gadget sales

Here at CyberShack, we love a great tech gadget, and EOFY sales can help make these devices a bit more attainable.

Whether you’re looking for new accessories to add to your everyday carry collection, or an outstanding camera to help capture life’s precious moments, we’ve rounded up a few of the best deals around this year.

EOFY Gadget Sales

GoPro Hero 13 Black

The GoPro Hero 13 Black is a sharp and capable action camera offering high-resolution capture, outstanding stabilisation and Burst Slo-Mo mode for dramatic shots.

It’s impressive feature list includes 5.3K60 video capture, waterproof design to 10 metres without a housing, and GPS tracking to include telemetry data in your videos.

The Hero 13 Black makes video on the go effortless with dual LCD screens for easy framing, an Enduro battery for extended recording time, and fast Wi-Fi transfers for grabbing and editing video using just your phone.

If you’re looking for an action camera that earns the name, the GoPro Hero 13 Black is a great option.

Harvey Norman is currently offering the GoPro Hero 13 for $398 with a $250 discount.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3

DJI’s Osmo Pocket 3 took the content creator world by storm, selling out so fast that even a year after release, DJI was struggling to keep up with demand.

This is a great video camera to reach for when you want reliable footage without the effort that comes with a full camera kit. It offers a 1-inch sensor that delivers 4K video up to 120fps with industry-standard colour modes like 10-bit D-Log M and HLG HDR.

The key features are its integral 3-axis gimbal stabiliser that makes it easy to achieve a smooth shot in all kinds of environments, and its near-instant startup to help capture footage at a moment’s notice.

The gimbal and software also allows DJI’s ActiveTrack 6.0 function to follow subjects automatically without any manual assistance.

Harvey Norman is currently offering the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 for $568 after a $110 discount.

Sony Alpha 7 IV Body-Only Camera

The Sony Alpha 7 IV mirrorless camera provides outstanding performance by every metric. With a 33-megapixel full-frame sensor, in-body image stabilisation, an expanded ISO range up to 204,800, and impressive tracking autofocus, it ticks all the boxes.

Sony’s E-mount lens system offers access to a wide range of quality lenses all the way from solid entry-level primes to flexible zooms that help you nail the shot every time.

Whether you’re shooting stills or video, Sony has excellent imaging credentials with a system used by fine art photographers and video creators alike.

Harvey Norman is currently selling the Sony Alpha 7 IV body-only at $2374 after a cashback rebate, placing it well below its recommended retail price.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K

Razer’s mouse lineup includes some legendary models, and one of the most popular designs is the Razer Basilisk series. The Basilisk V3 Pro 35K offers all the functions you need in a wireless gaming mouse.

It’s a right-handed ergonomic design that includes a contoured rest to keep your thumb off the mousepad surface. The Focus Pro 35K optical sensor allows this mouse to track across all kinds of surfaces without issue.

The Basilisk V3 Pro offers up to 140 hours of battery on HyperSpeed wireless with the RGB lighting off.

Overall, it’s a very comfortable mouse with great sensor accuracy and a lot of features to love. Harvey Norman is currently pricing this model at $198 with an $80 discount.

D-Link DPP-201

The D-Link DPP-201 is a dependable 20,000mAh power bank with three simultaneous charging ports: two USB-C and one USB-A. It delivers up to 65W charging over USB-C, meaning it’s fast enough to charge most laptops.

The unit has an attractive white and silver design with a digital LED display showing remaining battery percentage so you know exactly how much charge remains.

The DPP-201 runs cool under load with built-in protections against over-charge, over-voltage, and over-temperature. If you need a new travel power bank, it’s a great option.

D-Link is offering the DPP-201 at $89.95 with a $10 discount direct from the D-Link Australia website.