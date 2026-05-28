D-Link launches 65W DPP-201 Power Bank for under $100

D-Link Australia has launched the DPP-201 Power Bank, a 20,000 mAh unit with 65 watt USB-C output that’s great for fast-charging laptops, phones, tablets, and consoles on the go.
The headline figure is the 65 watt output that puts it firmly in laptop charging territory rather than just topping up phones.
What does the DPP-201 power bank offer?
The D-Link DPP-201 provides 65 watt USB Power Delivery over its two USB-C ports and offers a USB-A port that charges at 18 watts.
It provides 20,000 mAh capacity that’s enough to charge a phone four or five times, a Nintendo Switch three times, or a laptop twice.
The digital LED display shows remaining charge as a percentage, making it more readable than the simple dot indicators found on other units.
D-Link offers several safety measures including overcurrent, overcharge, overtemperature, and short circuit protections.
Who is the DPP-201 power bank for?
D-Link positions the DPP-201 power bank as a great companion for business travellers, remote workers, outdoor content creators, and event photographers; basically anyone who might need to charge a device while away from a power outlet.
Coming in at 20,000 mAh the DPP-201 is comfortably within the guidelines for most airline carry-on limits.
The D-Link DPP-201 is available now from the D-Link online shop and authorised retailers across Australia and New Zealand for $99.95 (NZD $129.99).
If you’re looking for a buyers guide on power banks, check out our article here.
4 comments
Victor
Hi Charlie would this power bank go for travel and taking on airlines
Thanks Vic
Scott Hunt
Hi Vic, it meets the requirements for the vast majority of airlines. Check with your carrier to be sure.
Glenda Duncombe
Hello
I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed, just a bit of a challenge. Re your power bank, would this be any use to me? I’m retired and only need it for phone, digital camera when I travel. I have just purchased one from Amazon, which I can return. It’s INIU brand Model P512, battery capacity 20000mAh, call capacity 10000mAh x 2. None of this means anything to me. Plus which is the safest.
Cheers, Glenda
Scott Hunt
Hey Glenda, the INIU has a very small form factor, but it doesn’t have the level of fast charging that this power bank has.
Both have the same amount of storage, but the D-Link offers 65W charging.
INIU has had a recall for hazardous batteries not long ago.