Secure Your Home with Swann Smart Security Solutions (security)

The summer holidays are a time for travel and relaxation. But leaving your home unattended can be a worry. Swann smart security solutions ensure your property stays safe while you’re away.

The SwannBuddy4K video doorbell offers crystal-clear video coverage. It features SwannShield, the world’s first AI voice assistant that can answer your door. SwannShield uses generative AI to respond naturally to visitors. It welcomes guests, guides delivery drivers, and deters unwanted visitors. With personalised inputs like family names and delivery instructions, it adapts to each situation.

SwannBuddy 4K: Your Home’s Ultimate Security Upgrade (security)

For wider coverage, the MaxRanger4K Solar Security System is ideal. It offers a strong wireless signal up to 600 metres from the hub. Solar-powered cameras provide 4K video quality and colour night vision. Intelligent features like people and vehicle detection add an extra layer of security. This system protects your property’s perimeter and alerts you to suspicious activity.

Swann MaxRanger4K (security)

Swann’s products don’t require subscription fees, saving you money. Their advanced AI features and excellent video quality make them a top choice. Whether you’re at home or on holiday, Swann ensures peace of mind.

Keep your home safe this summer with Swann smart security solutions.

