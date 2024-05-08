SwannBuddy 4K: Your Home’s Ultimate Security Upgrade

Swann’s home security gear offers cheap and effective ways to keep an eye on your place. Meet the SwannBuddy 4K, a top-notch wireless video doorbell and chime combo that adds convenience, peace of mind, and handy features. See more product details here.

You can go wire-free with a rechargeable battery or hook it up to existing doorbell wiring. Easy to set up at your front door.

Once in place, enjoy two-way audio for chatting with guests and secure video recording.

Thanks to wide viewing angles, see visitors head-to-toe and get reliable alerts with Swann TrueDetect tech. It tracks heat and motion to cut down on false alarms.

With powerful infrared night vision, this cam offers security round the clock.

Get 4K resolution for crisp detail on live feeds and recorded clips.

Just like other Swann cams, the Buddy has free local and cloud recording, with a 32GB micro SD card included and cloud storage for backups.

A cool chime unit with 6 melodies alerts you when someone’s at the door.

The SwannBuddy 4K is an all-in-one solution for your home security needs. Easily see who’s visiting or handle parcel deliveries, whether you’re in or out.

Whether you’re a Swann user or new to the game, the SwannBuddy 4K is a top pick for your home.

