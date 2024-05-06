Swann MaxRanger4K

Swann’s home security offerings continue to benefit from big improvements in technology.

Compared to other cameras, the new MaxRanger4K offers the longest, strongest, and most reliable wireless security. Providing extended range, reliable recording, and included local storage.

Offered as a pack with 2, 3, or 4 cameras, the MaxRanger 4K (website). Provides a massive six hundred metre Wi-Fi range in the open air and up to two hundred metres in typical use.

That means more flexibility in mounting options for your cameras thanks to increased coverage. Increased power makes this system suitable for larger homes. Also great with brick walls, long hallways, and large yards to cover.

The included Hub has a pre-installed 64GB SD Card for long local recording, cloud backup and no monthly fees. With built-in solar panels the cameras there’s no downtime. The MaxRanger4K cameras, equipped with 4K Ultra HD resolution, deliver crystal-clear footage, ensuring they capture every detail with precision. Day or night, Sony STARVIS sensors guarantee vibrant colors and sharp images, even in low-light conditions.

True Detect Plus senses heat, motion and AI person and vehicle detection to trigger recording and notifications to your mobile device. Best of all the these cameras and hub are pre-paired, making them easy to install and setup.



If Wi-Fi troubles at home are a concern and you need a security camera system with a stronger signal, consider the Swann MaxRanger4K.

